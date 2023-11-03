La Capa – Shepparton East Pizzeria Newly opened shop dedicated to providing delicious, fresh, handmade food with an Italian style

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa Pizza & Takeaway Shop in Shepparton and its two founders Corey and Angela are proud to have started their local pizza shop earlier this year.

Since opening its doors at the beginning of 2023, La Capa has been proudly serving the Shepparton East and the surrounding community with a selection of homemade, mouth-watering pizza, burgers and sweet treats that prioritise flavour and are made from only the freshest ingredients. La Capa prides itself in offering options for customers for their dietary needs and all gluten free foods are prepared in seperate areas with different utensils used to avoid cross contamination. The business understands Coeliac disease and wants to provide a safe place for the whole family to enjoy.

“We have a range of delicious food here at La Capa from Pizza, Pasta, Parmigiana, Schnitzels, Arancini and Burgers, just to name a few,” said the 2 owners of La Capa. “There is bound to be something for everyone, especially with our range of Gluten Free options available too!”

The takeaway shop’s dedication to quality has earned them a loyal following in the local area with a 5 star rating on Google.

A Little Slice of Italy

Those who Follow La Capa on Facebook can take a look at the pizza shop in Shepparton East and the range of lovingly made Italian specialties that utilise traditional family recipes and locally sourced ingredients to create a variety of delectable, moreish dishes that can be picked up for a takeaway or delivered right to a customer’s door.

With a selection of gluten free, vegetarian, meat, and seafood options available, La Capa ensures that everyone can satisfy their Italian food craving in Shepparton East and surrounds. Some of the takeaway shop’s most popular menu items include:

Mini Arancini and Chips: This comes with 4 delicious handmade arancini balls (either Bolognese or spinach and feta) that are served on a bed of Napoli sauce and accompanied by a generous portion of perfectly seasoned chips.

Snitzela Burger: Fresh bakery buns filled with crisp lettuce, melted cheese, tomato, and finished with a perfectly fried chicken schnitzel.

La Capa Parmigiana and Chips: With homemade crispy schnitzel topped with tangy Napoli sauce, mozzarella, bacon, fresh herbs, and a large helping of tasty chips, customers can finish this delicious meal with a range of extra sauces, including BBQ, tomato sauce or homemade gravy.

Pizza all’ aglio: A delicious vegetarian pizza option, the Pizza all’ aglio has garlic, fresh herbs, and the ideal layer of perfectly melted cheese.

La Capa Pizza: The pizzeria’s signature pizza is topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, roasted capsicum, anchovies, onion, olives, and roasted eggplant that is carefully selected, sliced, roasted, and seasoned to bring out their smoky goodness.

Pescatore Pizza: A thin-crust crispy pizza that features quality Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, perfectly cooked seafood, and salty anchovies.

Cannoli with Ice-Cream: A new addition to the menu, La Capa’s beautiful Sicilian-made cannoli shells are filled with creamy Italian gelato in the choice of Bacio, chocolate and vanilla ice cream flavours. Available individually or in packs of 4, this dessert creates the perfect balance between the classic crispy shell and the creamy goodness of ice cream.

More information

To learn more about La Capa and place an order from their delicious menu, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Follow La Capa on Instagram.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-capa—shepparton-east-pizzeria-newly-opened-shop-dedicated-to-providing-delicious-fresh-handmade-food-with-an-italian-style/

713 Midland Hwy

Shepparton

Victoria 3631

Australia

(03) 5829 1193

Website: https://www.lacapa.com.au/