Wellis Spa Announces New LifeLine Collection of Hot Tubs Coming Soon

Langhorne, PA – Wellis Spa, a hot tub and swim spa manufacturer, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its newest LifeLine Collection of hot tubs for sale. This new range of hot tubs are some of the most energy-efficient on the market and encapsulates Wellis Spa’s emphasis on creating high-quality products that prioritize sustainability and innovation.

Made from premium materials and equipped with the latest cutting-edge technical advances, Wellis Spa’s LifeLine hot tub collection offers users an array of energy-saving features, including new Scandinavian Insulation made up of 1.4 in of POLYFOAM boards, W-EC circulating pump, Ozmix system (Ozone + mixer), Wellis Optimized Waterflow water diverter that saves up to 45% energy consumption, and an optional 3kW heat pump Smart In-Step System that can be stowed under the step, which results in a 70-75% heating energy saving.

Along with the Wellis Spa’s new line of swim spas providing users with market-leading energy consumption, the luxury products can also be controlled via the Wellis mobile app, meaning users have full control over the audio, temperature settings, jets, power, and even cleaning schedule, no matter where they are.

A spokesperson from Wellis Spa said, “At Wellis, wellness is the heart of our brand. We pride ourselves on creating energy-efficient hot tubs that foster healing and inspire connection. Whether your reason for buying a hot tub is to build better relationships in a relaxing environment or to experience the total body transformation that comes with hydrotherapy, we are here to help you enhance your home – and your life.”

From the company’s partnership with the Gecko Alliance Group, a leading manufacturer of swim spa pumps and control systems, Wellis Spa’s patented combination of streamlined components that help reduce the average cost to run a hot tub, and each swim spa’s variety of luxurious features, such as aromatherapy and soothing LED lights, to massage hydrotherapy, the brand invokes relaxation and conversation.

As the leading luxury hot tub dealer in Europe and the USA, with its premium products helping users improve their sleep, relieve stress, reduce pain, and relax their muscles from the soothing combination of warm water and hydrotherapy, each hot tub offered at Wellis Spa has its own unique features and benefits. These include:

CityLine Hot Tubs: Renowned for their premium quality, Wellis Spa’s CityLine Hot Tub series is the perfect choice for customers looking for the proper balance between value for money and premium quality. The compact models, with their unique equipment, ensure an unforgettable wellness experience for any family.

PeakLine Hot Tubs: With peak luxury and performance, the PeakLine collection offers customers the company’s finest premium models. In addition to a full line of accessories, modern design, and novel style, the PeakLine hot tubs’ extra functions and unique solutions make them the outstanding models bearing the Wellis brand.

MyLine Hot Tubs: Designed for the family, Wellis Spa’s MyLine series represents the Wellis brand entry category: excellent prices, a user-friendly experience, and a stylish and well-composed look. With more than five different models, the company strives to meet all customers’ needs.

From Colorado to New York, North Carolina to Florida, Wellis Spa has dealers located across the United States. Customers can buy a hot tub or swim spa online through the company’s website – and have it shipped directly to their doorstep, or they can use the Wellis’ dealer locator to find a dealer and schedule a test soak.

Founded in 2003 by hot tub producer Wellis Magyarország Zrt, Wellis Spa has grown from a small family business to a globally known brand. The company places a focus on sustainability, innovation, and setting higher goals that take into consideration the comfort, aesthetic, and sustainability aspects of its line of expertly produced hot tubs, swim spas, and their associated covers and accessories.

For more information on Wellis Spa and the upcoming release of its newest LifeLine Collection of hot tubs, please visit the website at https://wellisspa.com/.

Wellis Spa is Europe’s leading spa manufacturer, and our products are known worldwide from America to the United Kingdom.

