Inteleos and Vantari Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Sonography Training with Virtual Reality

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a global nonprofit healthcare certification organization, is partnering with Vantari, an award-winning Australian innovator in virtual healthcare education. This partnership marks the launch of the first-ever Inteleos virtual reality (VR) project designed to transform the landscape of sonography training.



The Inteleos and Vantari partnership is set to redefine the way student sonographers learn and practice, harnessing the immersive power of Virtual Reality. This "sense of presence" allows learners to step into real-life situations, fostering an emotional connection and reducing cognitive load. As a result, the speed of learning acquisition and retention is dramatically improved. This collaboration isn't just about technology, it's about revolutionizing education.

Central to this initiative is the Mastery Learning Approach, which believes that, given the right resources and determination, students can achieve unparalleled levels of understanding. Within the safe confines of VR, students can make mistakes, learn from them, and refine their skills, all while receiving personalized feedback.

Elizabeth Santana, Director of Inteleos’ Research & Design unit, said, “Vantari’s technology enables access to high-fidelity simulations for learners who may not otherwise have access to technology-enabled simulation (TES), and it will require less physical space, maintenance, and educator management compared to other TES options.”

Many ultrasound education programs do not have traditional TES due to the high costs. For those that do, traditional TES also offers limited patient and scenario variety, and increases logistical planning for the educators. This partnership aims to mitigate these challenges, making TES more accessible for educators helping students who plan to seek certifications from organizations like the ARDMS.

Michael Lilly, MD, Chair, Inteleos Board, sees VR software integration as a crucial element in training and upskilling ultrasound users for initial and ongoing certifications in clinical settings. “The virtual environment experienced by ultrasound users mimics real-life scenarios with favorable usability and user independence. We see a future where VR software will be integrated within medical education, to effectively train and upskill medical professionals throughout their careers, supporting initial and on-going certification(s) for all diagnostic ultrasound users.”

Vantari VR’s Jay Kahlon highlighted the synergy of Vantari's technology with Inteleos’ expertise as a milestone in advancing ultrasonography training. “The platform offers a realistic, accessible training environment, with performance metrics analysis fostering self-directed, insight-driven learning experience that is both financially and geographically accessible for students and professionals worldwide.”

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a global non-profit medical certification organization that manages the following Councils and Foundation: American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™, and Inteleos Foundation. For more than 40 years, more than 158,000 sonographers, physicians and other medical imaging professionals from 70 countries have been certified by ARDMS, APCA and the POCUS Certification Academy.

About Vantari

Vantari is a globally leading health technology company which helps clinicians practice procedures in a safe, scalable VR environment to reduce medical error and improve patient outcomes. As a global leader in critical care and cardiology training, Vantari has partnerships with major tertiary hospitals, universities and medical device companies globally in US, Europe, Australia, Middle East and India.

