NCRI-US: The Imperative of Removing the Head of the Snake in Tehran

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), says the head of the snake of Islamic fundamentalism, war, and instability in the Middle East lies in Tehran & shall be removed by the Iranian people. Article 2 of the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for a democratic secular republic in Iran, which was first announced at the Council of Europe in 2006, calls for the "dissolution of the IRGC" and other repressive institutions. Political leaders from across the globe attended the 2023 Free Iran World Summit in Paris in July 2023 and endorsed the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the 10-Point plan of its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, for a democratic, secular republic in Iran.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan is a blueprint for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran that will contribute to regional peace

The head of the snake in Tehran will be removed by the Iranian people. However, Western capitals, particularly the U.S. government, must end appeasement by adopting a decisive policy toward Tehran.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), explains the role of Western capitals, particularly the U.S. government, in helping the Iranian people and their organized resistance to remove the oppressive and warmongering regime in Iran:

It is becoming increasingly clear to the world that the head of the snake of Islamic fundamentalism, war, and instability in the Middle East lies in Tehran. It is also evident that this malign tumor must be removed by the Iranian people so that the nation can achieve freedom and the region has a chance for long-lasting peace. This is achievable.

As aggressive and destructive as the ruling mullahs in Iran are, they are at the same time extremely vulnerable. Their stepped-up support for proxies to wage terror in the Middle East is an act of utmost desperation intended to keep the regime in power.

Let’s look at the power and resolve of the Iranian people. In successive nationwide uprisings in Iran since 2018, the people have sought the overthrow of the clerical regime as they chanted, “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader.” They have also chanted, “Neither Gaza, Nor Lebanon, I give my life for Iran.”

For four decades, a democratic and anti-fundamentalism alternative, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the 10-point plan of its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, have provided both the only viable alternative and the vision for the future of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran, seeking peace and stability in the Middle East.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, after the fall of the Iranian regime. Its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI. The Resistance Units in Iran are affiliated with the MEK’s network and are spearheading the task of countering the IRGC’s machinery of suppression and terrorism.

The head of the snake in Tehran will be crushed by the Iranian people and the organized resistance. However, Western capitals, particularly the U.S. government, must end appeasement by adopting a decisive policy toward Tehran. They need to recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist the regime and the IRGC to overthrow the ruling mullahs in favor of a democratic, free republic in Iran.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

