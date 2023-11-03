PHILIPPINES, November 3 - Press Release

November 3, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE APPOINTMENT OF FRANCISCO TIU LAUREL, JR. AS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SECRETARY After two years of calling for the appointment of a full-time secretary for the Department of Agriculture, I welcome the President's appointment of Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. to the position. I am hoping that, with his appointment, long-standing issues affecting our farmers, fisherfolk, as well as the rest of the agricultural sectors, will finally be addressed. These include stabilizing the prices of agricultural commodities, improving the productivity and incomes of our farmers and fisherfolk, and confronting the cartels that have become deeply entrenched in the sector. These problems are complex and compounding and need immediate action. Considering the Secretary's background, we have also heard murmurs of conflict of interest. Our commercial fishing fleets have recently resisted efforts of the DA to monitor and regulate their operations. I firmly believe that the government's commitment to food security and environmental protection should not be compromised for corporate and oligarchic interests. We will await Secretary Tiu-Laurel when he goes before the Commission on Appointments, so these issues affecting his capacity to lead the DA can be scrutinized and the concerns of our peasant farmers and fisher-folk discussed.