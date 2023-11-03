Ritani Spots Latest Shopping Trend That Is Bridging Past and Present with Antique Wedding Rings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritani, a leading online jeweler, reports a growing trend this fall of engagement ring and wedding band shoppers choosing more antique designs. "We have seen antique ring designs increase from about 5% of our total custom requests to about 35-40%," explained Customer Success Manager at Ritani, Juliet Gomes.
Wedding rings have always been more than a symbol of the union between two people. They carry the weight of tradition, personal taste, and the mirrored evolution of societal norms. Today, a new trend has emerged, reverberating powerfully in the jewelry industry: the comeback of antique wedding rings.
Beloved for their connection to the past and their ooze of timeless elegance, antique wedding rings are making an emphatic return in the modern matrimonial scene. These rings reflect the design sensibilities and craftsmanship of their originating eras, with Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco influences visible in the elaborate aesthetics of the bands and unique gemstone arrangements.
Couples are increasingly drawn towards the distinctive appeal, character, and history these rings hold, providing an alternative to mass-produced contemporary designs. The allure of possessing something unique, having a tale to tell, and the eco-conscious element of reuse, are strong motives driving this emerging cultural shift.
In a fast-evolving world increasingly focused on the future, the rising tide towards 'what has been' presents interesting implications for societal notions of love, sustainability, and the symbolism of wedding rings. This trend undoubtedly adds another layer to our understanding of how the past continues to shape and enrich the present.
ABOUT RITANI
Founded in 1999 by a family of jewelers with a legacy within the industry, Ritani has been making it simpler and less stressful to purchase high-quality, diamonds and handcrafted jewelry ever since. All of their pieces, such as their women's wedding rings and engagement rings, are one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani has leveraged unique technology to give customers a transparent shopping experience with tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Best Value Badges, and more paired with over 200,000 diamond other diamond variations in inventory.
Taylor Kelly
