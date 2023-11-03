Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,524 in the last 365 days.

MEASO Summary for Policymakers 2023

MEASO Summary for Policymakers 2023

Published 3 November 2023 Newsletters and reports Leave a Comment

The five-year MEASO process was designed following a blueprint similar to that of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working group. MEASO serves as a Southern Ocean equivalent of an IPCC report, offering a simplified and concise summary of scientific findings to educate global policymakers. The 2023 report’s release was timed to align with the international CCAMLR meeting in Hobart. […]

MEASO, the Marine Ecosystem Assessment for the Southern Ocean, is a pioneering and collaborative initiative launched in 2018. It involves more than 200 scientists from 19 countries, with diverse representation, striving to comprehensively evaluate the status and changes in Southern Ocean ecosystems and the underlying factors driving these transformations. 24 research articles were published in a special research topic in the journal ‘Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution’. MEASO is a key component of the Integrating Climate and Ecosystem Dynamics in the Southern Ocean (ICED) program, which falls under the umbrella of Integrated Marine Biosphere Research (IMBeR), jointly operated by the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR) and Future Earth. Furthermore, it enjoys the support of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) and the Southern Ocean Observing System (SOOS). The MEASO initiative serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, scientists, and the general public interested in the Southern Ocean’s ecological well-being and its ever-changing dynamics.

Constable A. J., Melbourne-Thomas J., Muelbert M. M. C., McCormack S., Brasier M. , Caccavo J. A., Cavanagh R. D., Grant S. M. , Griffiths H. J., Gutt J., Henley S. F., Höfer J., Hollowed A. B., Johnston N. M., Morley S. A., Murphy E. J., Pinkerton M. H., Schloss I. R., Swadling K. M. & Van de Putte A. P., 2023. Marine Ecosystem Assessment for the Southern Ocean: Summary for Policymakers. Integrated Climate and Ecosystem Dynamics in the Southern Ocean, Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research, Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research, Integrated Marine Biosphere Research. Report.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

MEASO Summary for Policymakers 2023

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more