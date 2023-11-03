Highlights

Daily variability of pH, T and [H + ] were influenced by daily light cycle and tides.

High daily variability of pH on the reef was explained mainly by metabolic processes.

Temperature and pH showed a significant correlation due to solar irradiation.

Abstract

The study of pH and temperature variability in reef environments, and the underlying processes that control this variability, is of great importance for ocean acidification research. Therefore, in the reef environment of Rocas Atoll, we conducted continuous monitoring of pH and temperature and periodic sampling of carbonate chemistry, and we hypothesize that seawater temperature is not the determining factor in the daily variability of pH at this atoll. Our results showed that the seawater of the atoll presented a high daily variability in pH, [H+], and temperature. The cycles of variations occurred primarily with a periodicity of ∼24 h, related to the daily light cycle, and secondarily with a periodicity of ∼12 h, associated with the semi-diurnal tidal cycles of the atoll. The results indicate that the relative balance of net organic carbon metabolism is the main process modulating carbonate chemistry on the atoll throughout the day.

de Almeida M., Torreão da Fonseca L., Ramos Pinheiro B., Silva Pereira N. & de Jesus Flores Montes M., 2023. Daily variability of pH and temperature in seawater from a near-pristine oceanic atoll, Southwest Atlantic. Marine Pollution Bulletin 196: 115670. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115670. Article (subscription required).

