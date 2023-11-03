PodcastOne (PODC) Expands Slate of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights to Vigilante Podcast, Including IP for TV/ Film





Vigilante Named “Best True Crime Podcast” in Its Debut, Over 2 Million Downloads to Date

Year to Date PodcastOne Has Added 18 New Programs, Over 1600 Episodes and Over 2200 Hours of Content

Scripted Series in Development with Major Hollywood Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights, as well as certain ownership and IP and derivative rights, to a top true crime podcast, Vigilante. Named “Best True Crime Podcast of 2022” by Vulture and The Boston Globe, Vigilante debuted that same year. Season two of the hit podcast is set for Spring 2024.

Vigilante is an investigative podcast that tells true stories of people who took the law into their own hands - for better, for worse, or somewhere in between. Season One told the story of Tim Miller, a famous search-and-rescuer in Dickinson, Texas, who's helped track down more than 300 missing persons. After 38 years of searching, he became convinced that he had finally solved his own daughter’s murder. As season one host of the podcast, journalist Allie Conti (New York Times, Vice) explores the human cost of Tim’s singular obsession with the case, from the people he falsely accused, to the girlfriend he put in the crosshairs of a possible serial killer. As Conti prepares to interview the suspect in person, she grapples with whether she might be the latest victim of Tim’s vigilantism.

“For decades audiences around the globe have been fascinated with crime fighting citizens in film and television and now Vigilante tells the real life version of those stories and listeners are here for it,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Bad Bad Thing, The Opportunist, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, I’ve Had It, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

