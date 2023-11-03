“Rockin’ with San Rocco” Concert Scheduled for Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream in the Italian Grotte di Castellana
Photo credit: Ennedì Filmmaker (Nunzio Depalma) Musicians left to right: Michele Santarchangelo (Guitar); Luigi Lovicario (Sax); Francesco Pontillo (Percussion); Patrick Girondi (Vocal); and Nicola Dibenedetto (Bass)
Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream band will perform in the Grotte di Castellana on December 16th, 2023, giving a performance in Italy’s most amazing cave.
We can not allow healthcare to become an industry prescribing therapies for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and doctors. Healthcare must be about patients, not about profits.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream band will perform in the Grotte di Castellana on December 16th, 2023, taking the audience 122 meters below street level and giving a performance in Italy’s most amazing cave — Grotte di Castellana in Castellana Grotte Bari (Apulia, Southern Italy). The grotto has hosted global greats such as Tozzi and Bocelli.
Patrick Girondi has performed with over 100 different musicians worldwide. The Orphan’s Dream band’s music has been featured in award-winning films including Ed Asner’s “Unscripted,” directed by Brian Connors, and Focaccia Blues by Nico Cirasola. Earlier this year, Patrick Girondi & The Orphan’s Dream released its seventh album, “Orphan’s Final Chapter.”
Girondi is the founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a biotechnology company focusing on genetic cures for blood disorders Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. The group ties music to the struggles of rare disease. The San Rocco project is unique in that management uses science and art to reach out to patients and healthcare professionals. Megan Euker, SRT’s Project Manager, has had several exhibitions at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago to push the “patients first” San Rocco agenda.
Patrick Girondi, involved in the health industry for three decades, states that “We can not allow healthcare to become an industry prescribing therapies for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and doctors. Healthcare must be about patients, not about profits.”
Girondi was invited by U.S.A. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in May to discuss strategy focusing on healthcare. Both men recently authored books addressing the scandal-plagued pharmaceutical industry. Girondi’s “Flight of the Rondone -- High School Dropout VS Big Pharma: The Fight to Save My Son’s Life” and Kennedy’s “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” were both released by Skyhorse Publishing. At the meeting with Girondi, Kennedy promised, “I will work to rebuild trust in public health institutions, that Girondi would be a part of the team to make US healthcare better and that the Patrick Girondi & the Orphan Dream could play for Kennedy’s inauguration.”
Flight of the Rondone made the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List shortly after being released in May 2022. In the past 18 months, Girondi has released 3 books, with 2 more soon to be published. “New City – A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago'' was released in February. “Faded Genes,” was released in October. “Blind Faith” will be released next Tuesday, Nov 7th ; “Chivalry” will be out in January.
Acclaimed Writer/producer of the film “Cut Throat City,” P.G. Cuschieri of Joy Road Entertainment, has agreed to write the screen adaptation of “Flight of the Rondone.”
All of Girondi’s efforts go towards what is now a 30-year-long path towards a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.
Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream in Concert Summer 2023 Performing "Cherry Love"