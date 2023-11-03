The Hollies Retreats Announce The Opening of a Second Luxury Vacation Villa Available For Rent in Barbados

Cheshire, England – The Hollies Retreats Barbados Villas, a renowned provider of luxury Barbados rentals, is excited to announce the opening of its new luxury villa, the White House, last month within the Porters Place development. This private villa joins the company’s existing Salt Life villa by Gibbs Beach to offer guests a boutique, premium vacation in the Caribbean.

The company offers guests a unique blend of comfort, privacy, and access to stunning locales in its selection of private Barbados holiday rentals. With exclusive services such as private pools, 24-hour security, fully equipped gyms, private beach access and commitment to sustainability through an array of eco-friendly initiatives throughout its properties, such as solar heating and rainwater collection, The Hollies Retreats provides guests with a chance to escape the ordinary and step into the extraordinary world of luxury.

“At The Hollies Retreats, we promise an experience that transcends the ordinary,” said a spokesperson from The Hollies Retreats. “With a blend of luxury, comfort, and a touch of Bajan culture, your holiday in Barbados will truly be a memorable one. Immerse yourself in the essence of Barbados with us, where every moment is a celebration of life, luxury, and the charm of the Caribbean.”

The Hollies Retreat’s new property, the White House on Mango Drive is the epitome of refined luxury and Bajan charm. With four spacious bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, the villa offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and a homely vibe.

The villa’s interior design encapsulates the spirit of Barbados, boasting a fully equipped kitchen, a comfortable lounge, and an outdoor dining area overlooking a private pool. The White House offers guests a selection of special features, including an outdoor hot tub jacuzzi, an onsite gym and a unique, sustainable approach with rainwater collection tanks and solar power to create a luxurious, comfortable, and eco-friendly vacation.

The White House also provides a unique spot on a private beach dedicated to its guests. The prime location offers easy access to various local restaurants and beaches, allowing guests to conveniently lounge on the beautiful Colony Bay Beach or comfortably explore the amenities and attractions at Porters, a vibrant location in Barbados that is renowned for its beautiful beaches and upscale restaurants.

The Hollies Retreats other luxury Caribbean villa is the Salt Life at Claridges, which is located in a boutique resort on the glamorous Platinum West Coast of Barbados. The two-story, newly refurbished three-bedroom townhouse exudes contemporary elegance. Each bedroom offers plush king-sized beds, air conditioning, walk-through closets, and private balconies.

Salt Life at Claridges offers guests a taste of Bajan paradise. From monkey lamp stands to artificial coral sculptures, every piece of decor subtly reflects Barbadian living and culture. Outside, guests are greeted with an extensive outdoor space featuring a covered terrace lounge, a stunning patio, and an alfresco dining area that is perfect for memorable dinners under the stars.

Similarly to the White House villa, the Salt Life property gives guests exclusive beach service with chairs and umbrellas, providing easy access to the pristine white sands of Gibbs Beach. Those staying at the villa also have the extra option of accessing the shared swimming pool within the tranquil Claridges resort that is surrounded by lush tropical gardens.

Both luxury villas offered by The Hollies Retreats are strategically located close to Holetown and Speightstown, which are bustling with popular attractions, beaches, and local restaurants to ensure guests can have a relaxing, comfortable, and easy vacation. The company’s team of professional and hospitable staff are knowledgeable of the area, always available to assist guests or answer any questions and ensure their stay in one of The Hollies Retreats is nothing short of perfection.

For more information on HFS International Ltd and the opening of its new luxury villa, the White House, last month within the Porters Place development, please visit the website at https://luxurybarbados.villas/.

The Hollies Retreats include two luxurious properties that welcome you to the Caribbean.

Forest Road, Little Budworth

Tarporley

CW6 9ES

United Kingdom

Website: https://luxurybarbados.villas/