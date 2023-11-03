Expectant Moms to Get a First Look at nfant Thrive Breast This Weekend at The Prego Expo LA
First-of-its-kind wearable tech measures milk flow during breastfeeding while preserving the natural connection between mother and child
We now have an end-to-end connected feeding solution"..."to help ensure a baby’s growth and development, regardless of which method of feeding a family prefers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off its unveiling to medical professionals last month at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition in Washington, D.C., nfant Thrive Breast arrives at The Prego Expo in Los Angeles today to give expectant moms a first look at its breakthrough new technology for the connected nursery.
— Tommy Cunningham, CEO, nfant
nfant Thrive Breast, the first product to measure milk flow during breastfeeding, addresses a primary concern for breastfeeding moms. Employing a smart sensor and durable silicon pads placed on the mother’s breast, the device non-invasively tracks milk flow during feeding while preserving the natural connection between mother and baby. Critical information on consumption is transmitted to the nfant Thrive Tracker App, where it can be viewed by parents in real-time and shared with pediatricians and lactation consultants, eliminating the guesswork and anxiety often associated with breastfeeding.
With this highly anticipated addition to the nfant Thrive Connected Feeding™ System launched earlier this year, nfant®, the leading provider of FDA-cleared smart baby feeding solutions, will now offer a full suite of feeding solutions for breast and bottle feeders, in the hospital or at home, available to parents, caregivers and medical professionals.
“We now have an end-to-end connected feeding solution that provides peace of mind and the critical information parents and pediatricians need to help ensure a baby’s growth and development, regardless of which method of feeding a family prefers,” said nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham, Ph.D. “We are thrilled to be attending The Prego Expo to introduce our breastfeeding solution to moms, and excited to start getting the word out to expecting and new parents throughout the country.”
In addition to an easy-to-use, comfortable and accurate way to monitor feeding progress, nfant users gain access to Feeding 101, a growing content library designed to help educate parents and reduce anxieties around feeding. Accessible through the Thrive Tracker App., all content on Feeding 101 is reviewed by nfant’s Clinical Advisory Board.
“I am looking forward to having my families with newborns start using nfant Thrive Bottle and Breast so that they can be put more at ease about feeding their babies,” said Jessie Zak, M.D., chair of nfant’s Clinical Advisory Board, “and so that I can start receiving more timely and accurate critical information with which to gauge their babies’ development. I’m equally excited to collaborate with my peers through the Pediatric Partnership Program and to have an open dialog focused on advancing the standard of care for newborn feeding.”
nfant will provide registrants for The Prego Expo LA with a special code entitling them to a $50 discount and free shipping on both the new nfant Thrive Breast or the currently available nfant® Thrive Bottle. Prior to The Prego Expo LA’s opening day on November 4, nfant will also offer a group of VIPs an exclusive introduction to nfant Thrive Breast during createHER, a one-day parenting conference and networking event designed to educate and empower parenting content creators via educational seminars, networking opportunities and other activities. nfant representatives including Dr. Zak will be on-site to demo both nfant Thrive Breast and nfant Thrive Bottle and to answer questions from elite guests and speakers.
nfant Thrive Bottle and accessories are currently available and nfant Thrive Breast will be available for shipment in the first quarter of 2024. All products can be purchased directly through the company’s website as well as through Amazon.
Prego Expo LA is taking place November 4-5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Magic Box, 1933 S. Broadway in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.thepregoexpo.com/tickets/. To speak with nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham or with Dr. Jessie Zak, chair of nfant’s Clinical Advisory Board, please contact Greg Pitkoff at (718) 404-9277 or greg@gripcommpr.com.
About nfant®
nfant® is a consumer-focused medical device and digital health company with a dedicated mission to elevate the standard of care for newborn growth and development when and where it matters most, during the first year of life. The company has more than seven years of experience providing objective, evidence-based solutions in support of medical professionals in the NICU, getting infants to feed on their own and go home healthier and sooner. The nfant® Thrive Connected Feeding System expands our solution suite to the home for the benefit of all babies. We believe that every baby’s growth and development can be improved when parents, caregivers and medical professionals are empowered with the right tools to make vital decisions to support and optimize their baby’s feeding. For more information, please visit www.nfant.com.
