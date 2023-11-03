OUPES Introduces Mega 2 Portable Power Station: The Ultimate Off-Grid Solution for RV Living

*Revolutionary portable solar power solution offers expandable capacity and versatility*

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUPES, a leading provider of portable solar power solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mega2 Power Station. Designed specifically for RV off-grid living, this state-of-the-art power station offers unmatched performance, reliability, and convenience.

Keep you powered on the road with Oupes latest Mega 2

Equipped with a massive 2048Wh capacity and a powerful 2500W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (with a 5400W surge), the Mega2 Power Station ensures that you have ample power to run all your essential devices and appliances. Whether you're powering lights, microwaves, , air conditioners, refrigerators, or even kitchen appliances, the Mega2 has got you covered.

15 Outputs For Multiple Devices

The Mega2 Power Station boasts an impressive array of outputs to accommodate multiple devices simultaneously. It includes four USB-A outputs, two USB-C outputs (with PD100W max), a DC 12V output (cigarette lighter & DC5521), and an Anderson Output (12V/30A) specifically designed for RV DC devices. Meet the various power needs of RVs off-grid living. With 15 outputs in total, you can easily power all your devices and appliances wherever you go.

Fast and multiple charging

One of the standout features of the Mega2 is its super-fast charging capability. With a maximum AC charging power of 1600W and solar charging power of 2100W, you can replenish the power station in record time. Charging from a wall outlet takes just 1.3 hours, while using both AC and solar charging can achieve a remarkable charging time of only 0.6 hours.

Expandable up to 10.24kWh

For those seeking even greater power capacity, the Mega2 offers expandability up to an astonishing 10.24kWh with the addition of Oupes B2 batteries. This allows you to scale up your power supply as your needs grow, making it an ideal solution for long-term off-grid living or extended outdoor adventures.

EPS(Emergency Power Supply)

The product supports EPS. When you connect the grid power to the AC Input Port of the product through an AC cable, you can power electrical devices through the AC Output Port (AC power will come from the grid and not thepower station in this situation). ln case ofa sudden blackout, the product can automatically switch to the battery powered supply mode within 20ms.

Smart App control

To enhance the user experience, the Mega2 Power Station offers smart control and monitoring through the OUPES App. With this app, you can conveniently monitor the power station's status, control output settings, and receive real-time notifications, providing you with ultimate control and peace of mind.

"At OUPES, our mission is to provide affordable and portable solar products that empower individuals and communities to embrace clean energy alternatives," said Martin Ma, CEO of OUPES. "We are committed to delivering outstanding outdoor power solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations. The Mega2 Power Station is a testament to our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction."

With the launch of the Mega2 Power Station, OUPES is revolutionizing off-grid living for RV enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike. By offering a reliable and sustainable energy solution, OUPES aims to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

Pricing & Availability

The Oupes Mega 2 will go officially on sale on Nov. 20. You can order at a special price of $1,233 (regular price: $1,359) for a limited time.

For more information about OUPES and their range of portable solar power solutions, please visit www.oupes.com



Rita Zheng marketing-at-oupes.com