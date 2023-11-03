Elton Ilirjani International Model, Activist Celebrates 60 Years of Nikos-Takis Haute Couture at Athens Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens Fashion Week (AFW) is being held in the first week of November, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, with the mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry.
Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani is participating in no fewer than three Athens Fashion Week shows, building on his recent participation in London, New York, Costa Rica and South Korea Fashion Week.
Elton both opened the first fashion show of the 33rd Annual Athens Fashion Week as the lead model combining a suit with high heels and closed the fashion show in the style of a Greek goddess wearing a celebrating the Sixtieth Anniversary of the work of Greek fashion powerhouse Nikos-Takis Haute Couture.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About Nikos-Takis Haute Couture:
Nikos-Takis Haute Couture, with more than 50 years of successful course in the Greek and International fashion scene, has a sense of creation and adapts its quality and special style to today's fashion dictates. The international designer, Nikos-Takis, in its first steps, aimed simply at promoting Greek fashion internationally. With combinations of fabrics, such as woven with modern and luxurious fabrics, they presented creations that were accepted for their quality and flawless fit.
In the International Beauty Pageants held in Athens in 1973, they undertook to dress the 74 beauties who participated and design an impressive extra evening gown, a gift, for the winner of the competition, Miss Philippines. Their careers took off immediately. A series of shows around the world followed, as well as many awards and accolades given to them in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Alpen Town, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Amsterdam, Italy, Lebanon, Kairo and Tehran.
Magazines with a global reach, such as L'Official and Vogue hosted the Greek duo on their pages. The fashion museums of Chicago and Philadelphia still house haute couture creations by the two designers. His international clientele includes empresses, queens, princesses and a host of international jet-set, film and art names including Margot Fontein, Jane Mansfield, Gigi Rogers, Liz Taylor, Jackie Onasis, Ursula Andres, Linda Evans, Empress Farah Deba, Ornella Mouti, Leticia Calderon, Geraldine Chaplin, Maria Kallas and the stars of Greek cinema Aliki Vougiouklakis, Jeni Karezi, Rena Vlachopoulou, Irini Pappa, the Kaloutas sisters and Mary Chronopoulou.
Nikos-Takis Haute Couture has in the recent years designed and produced the uniforms for Athens Airways, while with the opening of Eleftherios Venizelos Airport the uniforms of the security personnel.
About Athens Fashion Week (AFW):
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually, every October-November and March-April. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination.
