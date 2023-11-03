Altenew Shows How to Connect with Crafting Influencers
Altenew's March Mindfulness Retreat focuses on self-care and practices to stay calm in the stresses of everyday.
The Secret Garden Retreat celebrates the vibrant colors and new beginnings of spring with an exciting lineup of crafting instructors.
Altenew takes the concept of a virtual crafting community to the next level with virtual retreats a few times a year
The virtual retreats are just so much fun...everybody talks of them for weeks after.”NEW YORK, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all long for a community, interaction with other people, someone to talk to. Paper crafting company Altenew prioritizes the importance of human connection through virtual workshops throughout the year.
— AECP Coordinator, Bridget Casey
Notable paper crafting influencers and talented stars in the industry join as special guest instructors to share their talent with customers from around the world. Names such as Jennifer McGuire, Kristina Werner, Simon Hurley, among many others are paper crafting celebrities in their own right, and crafters yearn for personalized instruction from them. While YouTube video tutorials, blogs, and other social media posts are helpful in the day-to-day crafting grind for inspiration, virtual classes in real-time offer paper crafters the opportunity to directly communicate with their favorite crafting stars. Guidance from talents who have made paper crafting their life’s passion is a true gift.
In-person crafting conferences, workshops, and retreats are always great fun, but the option to attend virtual retreats opens up the world of a crafting community to a much wider audience. People who previously had no hope of connecting to such crafting talents as Jennifer McGuire, company executives at Altenew, and others can now directly talk to them over live meetings. Virtual workshops provide something more to people who aren’t able to travel.
Paper crafting does not belong to simply one city, state, or country. Paper crafters can be found all around the globe, from continent to continent. Altenew virtual workshops allow creatives separated by great physical distances to connect with each other over a shared hobby and passion.
For paper crafters who yearn for something more than simply buying new products with every release, the virtual retreats provide a special treat to further explore their craft, discover new techniques, and enjoy a great connection within the larger crafting community. These retreats offer them the opportunity to branch out of their own bubbles while still enjoying the comfort of their own homes. By attending the virtual retreats, paper crafters enjoy a special experience they don’t get by simply buying new products.
On virtual retreats, Altenew Educator Certification Program (AECP) coordinator, Bridget Casey, shared, "The virtual retreats are just so much fun…you meet new folks that are there. And I think the great thing that Altenew does is they put so many, many different types of artists in that one day. So it's not like you're taking one class from one person; you learn so many techniques with similar supplies. So let's make that stuff we have in our stash go a little bit further. And it just, everybody talks of them for weeks after because it's so much: we have jokes, we laugh, we get camaraderie again…it's a little community that we have, and it's just so much fun. It really shows you what you can do with limited supplies.”
The good news is that Altenew’s virtual retreats don’t seem to be going away any time soon. Altenew has already begun preparing its calendar for next year’s retreats. 2024 promises to be an exciting year for paper crafters with new and improved virtual retreats for every season.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
email us here
Join the Holiday Crafting Extravaganza: Altenew Cozy Comfort Retreat 2023!