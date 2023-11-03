Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,536 in the last 365 days.

Taiwan Strait: Preventing War

Tensions are rising over Taiwan as the political understandings that have contributed to cross-strait peace for decades begin to unravel. This scenario is influenced by increased U.S.-China competition and deepening differences between China and Taiwan. Amanda Hsiao, Crisis Group Senior Analyst on China, explains what is at stake in the dynamic between China, the U.S. and Taiwan and what steps can be taken to reduce pressure in the region

You just read:

Taiwan Strait: Preventing War

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more