RESTAURANT WEEKS 2023: 124 AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANTS CELEBRATE PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO

Starting 7 November for four weeks, this PDO cheese brings the essence of its flavour to gourmet menus across Australia.

CREMONA, ITALY, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Restaurant Weeks promoted by the Consorzio di Tutela Provolone Valpadana PDO within the project “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” begin on 7th November and will end on 7th December.

124 restaurants around the country will host on their menus for four weeks, the eclectic PDO cheese, whose lively character and mild and strong texture will be an inspiration for both contemporary and traditional recipes.

Provolone Valpadana PDO will cross the whole of Australia, from North to South, from East to West, becoming the main ingredient in the culinary offerings of 91 restaurants in Victoria, 13 in Queensland, 12 in New South Wales and still others in the South and Western Australia.

In Melbourne, in the welcoming and relaxed atmosphere of the Da Guido 365 restaurant, Provolone Valpadana PDO will contribute, with its versatility, to making the Italian gastronomic experience offered to customers even more special and authentic. From a fine dining establishment like Guido 365 to the street food restaurant Vico Pizza e Bar in Sydney, passing through the Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers chain: cheese with the quality mark increasingly confirms its eclecticism and its ability to make the most varied dishes unique; from appetizers to main courses, from recipes with delicate inflections to those with more intense and sophisticated flavour nuances.

To find out the complete list of restaurants participating in the initiative and for more details, you can consult the project website “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe”, at the link: https://www.borntobeauthentic.eu/restaurants-weeks/.

With the Restaurant weeks, Provolone Valpadana PDO traces a real gastronomic itinerary that will allow passionate gourmands and cheese lovers from all over Australia to explore its sensory notes and appreciate its mild and strong variations, through over one hundred recipes created by the chef patrons of the various participating restaurants.

For more information, visit the official project website www.borntobeauthentic.eu



