PRESS STATEMENT

MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

NOVEMBER 2, 2023

More than 350 journalists have been killed since the UN General Assembly established the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in December 2014, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to ending impunity for crimes against journalists, and we call on the global community to unite in holding accountable those who direct and perpetrate violence, harassment, and intimidation against media workers. The United States is committed to continued partnership with the Media Freedom Coalition and our partners in the global human rights community to promote accountability for those who carry out violence against journalists simply for doing their jobs.

Corruption and abuse of power thrive where the free and independent press is suppressed. Violence, spurious detentions, harassment, and acts of intimidation against media workers carry a tangible harm to both the individual and to society at large. Combatting impunity for violence against journalists is a key line of effort under the Department’s Journalism Protection Platform, announced at the first Summit for Democracy. We call on governments globally to bring to justice those responsible for crimes against journalists, so that they may continue their important work shining the light of truth free from fear of violence or harassment.