Highlights from our Fourth Annual Federal Contracts Symposium
Fox’s Fourth Annual Federal Contracts Symposium Washington, D.C.| Willard InterContinental
Thank you for those who were able to join us at our fourth annual Federal Contracts Symposium.
We invite you to review the materials from our presentations that covered key issues facing government contractors. The topics include:
- Year in Review – Federal Contracts Case Law Update
- Cost Accounting Compliance
- How the IIJA and IRA will Impact Federal Contractors in 2023 and Beyond
- Everything You Thought You Knew About CDA Jurisdiction Just Changed – And For the Better
- How Will AI and ChatGPT Transform the Federal Contracts Landscape?
- Changes in DOJ’s Enforcement: Preparing for Increased Government Scrutiny and Oversight
- Best Practices for Conducting Internal Investigations
- Navigating Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Products
Please reach out if you have any questions.
Reggie Jones | 202.461.3111 | rjones@foxrothschild.com
Douglas Hibshman | 202.461.3113 | dhibshman@foxrothschild.com
Dirk Haire | 202.461.3114 | dhaire@foxrothschild.com
Diana McGraw | 202.794.1208 | dmcgraw@foxrothschild.com
Sean Milani-nia | 202.461.3105 | smilani@foxrothschild.com
Nicholas Solosky | 202.696.1460 | nsolosky@foxrothschild.com
Robbie Pratt | 202.696.1453 | rpratt@foxrothschild.com
Lizbeth Levinson | 202.794.1182 | llevinson@foxrothschild.com
Brittney Powell | 202.794.1186 | bpowell@foxrothschild.com
Mark McCreary | 215.299.2010 | mmccreary@foxrothschild.com
Dana Molinari | 202.794.1240 | dmolinari@foxrothschild.com
Jane Han | 202.696.1479 | janehan@foxrothschild.com