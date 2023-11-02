DLNR News Release – SEVENTH ANNUAL ʽŌHIʽA LOVE FEST, Nov. 2, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

November 2, 2023

NOVEMBER EVENTS HIGHLIGHT SEVENTH ANNUAL ʽŌHIʽA LOVE FEST

(HONOLULU) –Conservation hui throughout the state will host events this month to share information and encourage the planting and protection of ʻōhiʻa lehua, a keystone species of our native forests and State Endemic Tree of Hawaiʽi.

Although known for picturesque flowers ranging from scarlet red to vivid yellow, ʻōhiʻa lehua can be appreciated for more than its beauty. ʻŌhiʻa comprise 80% of Hawaiʻi’s native forests and play a key role in watershed protection and erosion prevention. ʻŌhiʻa are referred to as ka ʻupena o ke ola – the “net of life” which provide food, water, and habitat for several native animals and invertebrates – but their numbers are under threat.

Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), a fungus discovered on Hawaiʻi Island in 2014, can kill ʻōhiʻa and spread over long distances, potentially impacting the trees statewide.

Celebrate, learn more about, and spread the love for this vital piece of our forest ecosystem at a community event in November as part of ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest.

This month’s events include:

Friday, November 3, Kokeʻe State Park, Kauaʻi, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Weed and Feed sponsored by Keoki’s Paradise. Limited space, pre-registration required.

Saturday, November 4 Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for the East Hawaiʻi Island ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest at the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, Komohana Research Extension Center, 875 Komohana Street. Tour the native plant garden, hear about the latest research on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), learn how to draw a honeycreeper, win prizes, collect new stickers, get a selfie with our mascot RODney, and more.

Saturday, November 18 Hanalei, Kauaʻi, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Limahuli Gardens: Hoʽolauleʽa and Plant Sale. Educational talks, cultural demonstrations, conservation booths, crafts, food and more.

Saturday, November 18 Honolulu, Oʻahu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venture through the Honolulu Zoo, to find the ‛Ōhi‛a Love Fest near the African Savanna exclosures, playground and picnic lawn. ‛Ōhi‛a Love Fest is a FREE fun-filled family event, but zoo entrance fees still apply.

Saturday, November 18, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us at the Terraformation Ridge to Reef Restoration Center, 73-4485 Kahilihili, near the Kona airport. Tour the native plant greenhouse, learn how to save seed and germinate ʻōhiʻa, hear about the latest research on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), learn how to draw a honeycreeper, win prizes, get a selfie with our mascot, RODney, and many more fun, educational activities for all ages.

To learn more and receive updates on event schedule and activities, visit:

https://cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu/rod/EDUCATION-OUTREACH/%CA%BB%C5%8CHI%CA%BBA-LOVE-FEST

