U.S. Citizens in the West Bank Needing an Emergency Passport or Assistance to Depart

Location: West Bank

Event:

The U.S. Embassy continues to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in the West Bank. U.S. citizens who need an emergency passport but cannot make it to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or Branch Office in Tel Aviv or who would like to request Embassy assistance to depart the West Bank should complete the Crisis Intake Form.

State Department – Consular Affairs

1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and +1-606-641-0131

Local number (03-519-7426)

