Governor Newsom Signs Tribal-State Gaming Compact 11.2.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed a tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the Table Mountain Rancheria.
A copy of the Table Mountain Rancheria compact can be found here.
###
