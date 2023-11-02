Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces the Retirement of Its Board Chair and Successor Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) announces that Mr. Glen Roane, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), will step down as Board Chair and will retire from the Board at the close of its next annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Stephen Jones, Board Director, has been chosen by the Board to succeed Mr. Roane as Chair.



The Board prepared for this transition as part of its normal course succession planning. Through this process, the Board has concluded that Mr. Jones is very well qualified to lead the Board and it looks forward to his future contributions. Mr. Roane will be transitioning the Board Chair responsibilities to Mr. Jones over the next several months.

“Badger would like to sincerely thank Mr. Roane for his efforts and accomplishments as Board Chair over the past nine years. His leadership and business acumen will be missed, and we wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Mr. Jones. “Mr. Roane has served as an invaluable member of the Board for nearly 20 years and his impact has been considerable,” Jones added.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Jones as our incoming Board Chair,” commented Mr. Robert Blackadar, Badger’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working closely with Steve as he leverages his corporate and board experience to help Badger deliver on its business strategy. I would also like to extend my personal thanks to Glen for his counsel and guidance during my transition to the role of President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger. Glen has contributed much to Badger’s success over the years,” Mr. Blackadar concluded.

Mr. Jones was appointed to the Board on March 11, 2021. He is the former President & Chief Executive Officer of Covanta Holding Corporation, a leading global provider of sustainable waste and energy solutions. Mr. Jones has extensive management experience in various industrial and services companies, including during his time at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Mr. Jones also has a legal background, having served as General Counsel at Air Products for several years. Mr. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science (Economics) from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Temple University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania. For Mr. Jones’ full biography as well as further information on the Board, visit https://ir.badgerinc.com/governance/board-of-directors.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company introduced the Badger AirvacTM(1), in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is also used for safe excavation but utilizes compressed air instead of water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing excavation materials into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac and airvac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac and airvac units.

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Building II

4th Floor, 919 11th Avenue, SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

1 Badger Airvac is a registered trademark in Canada. The trademark is currently “pending” in the United States.