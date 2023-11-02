Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the audited consolidated financial statements of Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. (“Lumine Holdings”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, all of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q3 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 99% to $131.3 million compared to $66.0 million in the same quarter prior year (including 4% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $45.1 million during the quarter, a 107% increase from $21.8 million in the same quarter prior year.

An expense of $194.8 million was incurred in the quarter related primarily to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $174.6 million is related to the convertible shares and $20.2 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.

The Company generated a net loss of $179.0 million during the quarter, from net income of $11.8 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $32.4 million to $44.5 million compared to $12.1 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 269%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $28.3 million to $39.6 million compared to $11.3 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 251%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 90% to $356.6 million compared to $187.5 million in the same nine-month period prior year (including 2% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $103.1 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 82% from $56.7 million in the same period prior year.

An expense of $1,346.0 million was incurred in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $1,297.7 million is related to the convertible shares and $48.3 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.

The Company generated a net loss of $1,320.2 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from net income of $28.5 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

CFO increased $56.9 million to $81.9 million compared to $25.0 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 227%.

FCFA2S increased $46.0 million to $68.6 million compared to $22.6 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 203%.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $131.3 million, an increase of 99%, or $65.3 million, compared to $66.0 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total revenue was $356.6 million, an increase of 90%, or $169.1 million, compared to $187.5 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 1% for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, or 4% and 2%, respectively, after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $45.1 million, an increase of 107%, or $23.3 million, compared to $21.8 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $103.1 million, an increase of 82%, or $46.4 million, compared to $56.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $179.0 million compared to net income of $11.8 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $1,320.2 million compared to net income of $28.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to an expense of $194.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $1,346.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to fair value adjustments and accrued dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities issued in relation to the acquisition of WideOrbit and public listing of Lumine Group.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, CFO increased $32.4 million to $44.5 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 269%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, CFO increased $56.9 million to $81.9 million compared to $25.0 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 227%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $28.3 million, or 251%, to $39.6 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $46.0 million, or 203%, to $68.6 million compared to $22.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period. FCFA2S is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (179.0 ) 11.8 (1,320.2 ) 28.5 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 21.7 8.5 58.4 22.5 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense 194.8 - 1,346.0 - Finance and other expense (income) 3.7 (0.2 ) 10.0 (1.2 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 3.9 1.8 9.0 6.9 Operating income (loss) 45.1 21.8 103.1 56.7



Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities: 44.5 12.1 81.9 25.0 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Interest paid on other facilities (2.8 ) - (6.4 ) - Credit facility transaction costs 0.0 - (1.8 ) - Payment of lease obligations (1.4 ) (0.6 ) (3.8 ) (2.0 ) Dividends paid (0.0 ) - (0.0 ) - Property and equipment purchased (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (0.3 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 39.6 11.3 68.6 22.6



Forward Looking Statements

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

david.nyland@luminegroup.com





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted

Assets Current assets: Cash $ 141,145 $ 67,085 Accounts receivable 80,177 63,923 Unbilled revenue 31,479 9,797 Inventories 476 60 Other assets 28,979 23,325 282,256 164,190 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 4,411 3,115 Right of use assets 12,828 5,349 Deferred income taxes 3,233 2,931 Other assets 14,859 8,492 Intangible assets and goodwill 752,966 209,483 788,297 229,370 Total assets $ 1,070,553 $ 393,560 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 78,719 $ 64,779 Due to related parties, net 1,138 35,466 Current portion of bank debt 653 975 Deferred revenue 73,928 61,979 Provisions 914 22 Acquisition holdback payables 734 1,769 Lease obligations 5,996 2,069 Income taxes payable 19,878 12,217 Preferred and Special Securities 2,945,019 - 3,126,979 179,276 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 130,427 30,579 Bank debt 141,068 18,138 Lease obligations 8,167 4,719 Other liabilities 8,544 7,068 288,206 60,504 Total liabilities 3,415,185 239,780 Equity: Capital stock - - Contributed surplus (1,015,661 ) 162,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,880 ) (8,912 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,315,091 ) - (2,344,632 ) 153,780 Subsequent events Total liabilities and equity $ 1,070,553 $ 393,560





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted

Adjusted

Revenue License $ 11,247 $ 8,874 $ 32,990 $ 27,282 Professional services 23,061 12,901 63,328 37,723 Hardware and other 5,651 1,851 14,987 5,605 Maintenance and other recurring 91,342 42,403 245,262 116,852 131,301 66,029 356,567 187,462 Expenses Staff 61,871 34,917 181,775 97,938 Hardware 3,374 1,298 9,825 3,395 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 7,783 2,793 20,568 8,138 Occupancy 1,064 863 2,630 1,720 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 5,218 3,361 15,104 8,197 Professional fees 2,060 2,154 12,292 6,006 Other, net 2,756 (3,012 ) 5,445 1,172 Depreciation 2,120 1,855 5,825 4,165 Amortization of intangible assets 21,662 8,480 58,371 22,543 107,908 52,709 311,835 153,274 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense 194,817 - 1,346,020 - Finance and other expenses (income) 3,703 (210 ) 9,960 (1,244 ) 198,520 (210 ) 1,355,980 (1,244 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (175,127 ) 13,530 (1,311,248 ) 35,432 Current income tax expense (recovery) 12,651 1,927 30,813 13,630 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (8,734 ) (168 ) (21,859 ) (6,683 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,917 1,759 8,954 6,947 Net income (loss) $ (179,044 ) $ 11,771 $ (1,320,202 ) $ 28,485 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 74,040,058 N/A 71,967,707 N/A Diluted 253,104,970 N/A 242,370,504 N/A Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ (2.42 ) N/A $ (18.34 ) N/A





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted

Adjusted

Net income (loss) $ (179,044 ) $ 11,771 $ (1,320,202 ) $ 28,485 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (4,657 ) (10,338 ) (4,968 ) (22,581 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax (4,657 ) (10,338 ) (4,968 ) (22,581 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ (183,701 ) $ 1,433 $ (1,325,170 ) $ 5,904





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912 ) $ - $ 153,780 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - (1,320,202 ) (1,320,202 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (4,968 ) - (4,968 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (4,968 ) (1,320,202 ) (1,325,170 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (4,968 ) (1,320,202 ) (1,325,170 ) Transaction with Parent, recorded directly in equity Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804 ) - - (1,200,804 ) Special Share conversion - - - 5,110 5,110 Balance at September 30, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (13,880 ) $ (1,315,092 ) $ (2,344,633 )





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited and adjusted Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Net parent

investment Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ - $ - $ 3,229 $ - $ 169,920 $ 173,149 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - - 28,485 28,485 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (22,581 ) - - (22,581 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (22,581 ) - 28,485 5,904 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (22,581 ) - 28,485 5,904 Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity Capital contributions - - - - 31,600 31,600 Dividends to Parent - - - - (44,781 ) (44,781 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ - $ - $ (19,352 ) $ - $ 185,224 $ 165,873



