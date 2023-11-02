Submit Release
Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the audited consolidated financial statements of Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. (“Lumine Holdings”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, all of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q3 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 99% to $131.3 million compared to $66.0 million in the same quarter prior year (including 4% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $45.1 million during the quarter, a 107% increase from $21.8 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • An expense of $194.8 million was incurred in the quarter related primarily to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $174.6 million is related to the convertible shares and $20.2 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.
  • The Company generated a net loss of $179.0 million during the quarter, from net income of $11.8 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $32.4 million to $44.5 million compared to $12.1 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 269%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $28.3 million to $39.6 million compared to $11.3 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 251%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 90% to $356.6 million compared to $187.5 million in the same nine-month period prior year (including 2% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $103.1 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 82% from $56.7 million in the same period prior year.
  • An expense of $1,346.0 million was incurred in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $1,297.7 million is related to the convertible shares and $48.3 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.
  • The Company generated a net loss of $1,320.2 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from net income of $28.5 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.
  • CFO increased $56.9 million to $81.9 million compared to $25.0 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 227%.
  • FCFA2S increased $46.0 million to $68.6 million compared to $22.6 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 203%.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $131.3 million, an increase of 99%, or $65.3 million, compared to $66.0 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total revenue was $356.6 million, an increase of 90%, or $169.1 million, compared to $187.5 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 1% for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, or 4% and 2%, respectively, after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $45.1 million, an increase of 107%, or $23.3 million, compared to $21.8 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $103.1 million, an increase of 82%, or $46.4 million, compared to $56.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $179.0 million compared to net income of $11.8 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $1,320.2 million compared to net income of $28.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to an expense of $194.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $1,346.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to fair value adjustments and accrued dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities issued in relation to the acquisition of WideOrbit and public listing of Lumine Group.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, CFO increased $32.4 million to $44.5 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 269%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, CFO increased $56.9 million to $81.9 million compared to $25.0 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 227%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $28.3 million, or 251%, to $39.6 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $46.0 million, or 203%, to $68.6 million compared to $22.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period. FCFA2S is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

  Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
Net income (loss) (179.0 ) 11.8   (1,320.2 ) 28.5  
Adjusted for:        
Amortization of intangible assets 21.7   8.5   58.4   22.5  
Redeemable preferred and special securities expense 194.8   -   1,346.0   -  
Finance and other expense (income) 3.7   (0.2 ) 10.0   (1.2 )
Income tax expense (recovery) 3.9   1.8   9.0   6.9  
Operating income (loss) 45.1   21.8   103.1   56.7  


Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
Net cash flows from operating activities: 44.5   12.1   81.9   25.0  
Adjusted for:        
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 )
Interest paid on other facilities (2.8 ) -   (6.4 ) -  
Credit facility transaction costs 0.0   -   (1.8 ) -  
Payment of lease obligations (1.4 ) (0.6 ) (3.8 ) (2.0 )
Dividends paid (0.0 ) -   (0.0 ) -  
Property and equipment purchased (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (0.3 )
Free cash flow available to shareholders 39.6   11.3   68.6   22.6  


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
david.nyland@luminegroup.com


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Adjusted
 		 
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash $ 141,145   $ 67,085  
Accounts receivable   80,177     63,923  
Unbilled revenue   31,479     9,797  
Inventories   476     60  
Other assets   28,979     23,325  
    282,256     164,190  
     
Non-current assets:    
Property and equipment   4,411     3,115  
Right of use assets   12,828     5,349  
Deferred income taxes   3,233     2,931  
Other assets   14,859     8,492  
Intangible assets and goodwill   752,966     209,483  
    788,297     229,370  
     
Total assets $ 1,070,553   $ 393,560  
     
Liabilities and Equity    
Current liabilities:    
     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 78,719   $ 64,779  
Due to related parties, net   1,138     35,466  
Current portion of bank debt   653     975  
Deferred revenue   73,928     61,979  
Provisions   914     22  
Acquisition holdback payables   734     1,769  
Lease obligations   5,996     2,069  
Income taxes payable   19,878     12,217  
Preferred and Special Securities   2,945,019     -  
    3,126,979     179,276  
     
Non-current liabilities:    
Deferred income taxes   130,427     30,579  
Bank debt   141,068     18,138  
Lease obligations   8,167     4,719  
Other liabilities   8,544     7,068  
    288,206     60,504  
     
Total liabilities   3,415,185     239,780  
     
Equity:    
Capital stock   -     -  
Contributed surplus   (1,015,661 )   162,692  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (13,880 )   (8,912 )
Retained earnings (deficit)   (1,315,091 )   -  
    (2,344,632 )   153,780  
     
Subsequent events    
     
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,070,553   $ 393,560  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		        Adjusted
 		 
Revenue        
License $ 11,247   $ 8,874   $ 32,990   $ 27,282  
Professional services   23,061     12,901     63,328     37,723  
Hardware and other   5,651     1,851     14,987     5,605  
Maintenance and other recurring   91,342     42,403     245,262     116,852  
    131,301     66,029     356,567     187,462  
Expenses        
Staff   61,871     34,917     181,775     97,938  
Hardware   3,374     1,298     9,825     3,395  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   7,783     2,793     20,568     8,138  
Occupancy   1,064     863     2,630     1,720  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   5,218     3,361     15,104     8,197  
Professional fees   2,060     2,154     12,292     6,006  
Other, net   2,756     (3,012 )   5,445     1,172  
Depreciation   2,120     1,855     5,825     4,165  
Amortization of intangible assets   21,662     8,480     58,371     22,543  
    107,908     52,709     311,835     153,274  
         
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense   194,817     -     1,346,020     -  
Finance and other expenses (income)   3,703     (210 )   9,960     (1,244 )
    198,520     (210 )   1,355,980     (1,244 )
         
Income (loss) before income taxes   (175,127 )   13,530     (1,311,248 )   35,432  
         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   12,651     1,927     30,813     13,630  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (8,734 )   (168 )   (21,859 )   (6,683 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   3,917     1,759     8,954     6,947  
         
Net income (loss) $ (179,044 ) $ 11,771   $ (1,320,202 ) $ 28,485  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic   74,040,058   N/A     71,967,707   N/A  
Diluted   253,104,970   N/A     242,370,504   N/A  
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic and diluted $ (2.42 ) N/A   $ (18.34 ) N/A  
         


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		        Adjusted
 		 
Net income (loss) $ (179,044 ) $ 11,771   $ (1,320,202 ) $ 28,485  
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   (4,657 )   (10,338 )   (4,968 )   (22,581 )
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax   (4,657 )   (10,338 )   (4,968 )   (22,581 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ (183,701 ) $ 1,433   $ (1,325,170 ) $ 5,904  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited
Nine months ended September 30, 2023          
  Capital stock Contributed
surplus		 Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Total equity
           
Balance at January 1, 2023 $ -   $ 162,692   $ (8,912 ) $ -   $ 153,780  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:          
Net income (loss)   -     -     -     (1,320,202 )   (1,320,202 )
           
Other comprehensive income (loss):          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   -     -     (4,968 )   -     (4,968 )
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -     -     (4,968 )   (1,320,202 )   (1,325,170 )
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -     -     (4,968 )   (1,320,202 )   (1,325,170 )
           
Transaction with Parent, recorded directly in equity          
Capital contributions by Parent   -     22,451     -     -     22,451  
Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc.   -     (1,200,804 )   -     -     (1,200,804 )
Special Share conversion   -     -     -     5,110     5,110  
           
Balance at September 30, 2023 $ -   $ (1,015,661 ) $ (13,880 ) $ (1,315,092 ) $ (2,344,633 )


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited and adjusted
Nine months ended September 30, 2022            
  Capital stock Contributed
surplus		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Net parent
investment		 Total equity
             
Balance at January 1, 2022 $ -   $ -   $ 3,229   $ -   $ 169,920   $ 173,149  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:            
Net income (loss)   -     -     -     -     28,485     28,485  
             
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   -     -     (22,581 )   -     -     (22,581 )
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -     -     (22,581 )   -     28,485     5,904  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -     -     (22,581 )   -     28,485     5,904  
             
Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity            
Capital contributions   -     -     -     -     31,600     31,600  
Dividends to Parent   -     -     -     -     (44,781 )   (44,781 )
             
Balance at September 30, 2022 $ -   $ -   $ (19,352 ) $ -   $ 185,224   $ 165,873  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
 
Unaudited
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		        Adjusted
 		 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $ (179,044 ) $ 11,771   $ (1,320,202 ) $ 28,485  
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation   2,120     1,855     5,825     4,165  
Amortization of intangible assets   21,662     8,480     58,371     22,543  
Contingent consideration adjustments   58     (4,612 )   (2,420 )   (3,187 )
Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)   194,817     -     1,346,020     -  
Finance and other expenses (income)   3,703     (210 )   9,960     (1,244 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   3,917     1,759     8,954     6,947  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations   5,825     (5,167 )   (4,563 )   (28,422 )
Income taxes (paid) received   (8,565 )   (1,811 )   (20,077 )   (4,270 )
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   44,494     12,065     81,868     25,017  
         
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
Interest paid on lease obligations   (205 )   (56 )   (464 )   (121 )
Interest paid on bank debt   (2,823 )   -     (6,414 )   -  
Cash transferred from (to) Parent   (2,121 )   (3,290 )   (13,957 )   66,835  
Proceeds from issuance of bank debt   -     -     175,000     -  
Repayments of bank debt   (50,244 )   -     (50,897 )   -  
Transaction costs on bank debt   -     -     (1,771 )   -  
Payments of lease obligations   (1,419 )   (640 )   (3,784 )   (2,003 )
Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent   -     -     181,484     -  
Dividends paid   (12 )   -     (24 )   -  
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   (56,823 )   (3,987 )   279,173     64,711  
         
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses   -     -     (314,760 )   (79,845 )
Cash obtained with acquired businesses   -     -     33,965     2,871  
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (264 )   (764 )   (2,933 )   (3,728 )
Property and equipment purchased   (408 )   (68 )   (829 )   (292 )
Other investing activities   72     -     (584 )   -  
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (600 )   (832 )   (285,142 )   (80,995 )
         
         
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents   (1,828 )   (1,436 )   (1,839 )   (1,466 )
Increase (decrease) in cash   (14,758 )   5,810     74,060     7,267  
         
Cash, beginning of period   155,903     28,567     67,085     27,110  
Cash, end of period $ 141,145   $ 34,377   $ 141,145   $ 34,377  

