Ero Copper Reports Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Copper production of 10,766 tonnes at C1 cash costs (*) of $1.82 per pound of copper produced



of $1.82 per pound of copper produced Gold production of 17,579 ounces at C1 cash costs (*) and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") (*) of $371 and $844, respectively, per ounce of gold produced



and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $371 and $844, respectively, per ounce of gold produced Record gold production and operating margins at the Xavantina Operations partially offset lower copper production at the Caraíba Operations as well as the impact of a stronger Brazilian Real ("BRL") relative to the U.S. dollar ("USD")

Net income attributable to the owners of the Company of $2.5 million ($0.03 per share on a diluted basis)

Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company (*) of $17.3 million ($0.18 per share on a diluted basis)

Adjusted EBITDA (*) of $42.9 million



Reaffirming full-year copper production guidance and providing updates to other 2023 guidance ranges to reflect YTD performance, including record operating results at the Xavantina Operations



Important milestones achieved in the execution of strategic growth initiatives during the quarter

Construction of the Tucumã Project reached over 70% physical completion as of quarter-end. Total project capital estimate remains unchanged at approximately $305 million

At the Caraíba Operations, construction of the Pilar Mine's new external shaft continued to progress on schedule. Planned capital expenditures under contract or in the final stages of negotiation remain at approximately 80% with current estimates within 5% of budget

Production from the new Matinha vein commenced at the Xavantina Operations, contributing to a quarter-on-quarter increase of over 40% to both processed gold grades and gold production as well as record-low unit operating costs



Available liquidity at quarter-end of $237.6 million included cash and cash equivalents of $44.8 million, short-term investments of $42.8 million, and $150.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility



Immediately prior to quarter-end and continuing into Q4 2023, the Company opportunistically expanded its foreign exchange hedge program

Of the $437 million foreign exchange derivative position as of October 2023, $145 million is designated for major project capital expenditures with a weighted average floor and ceiling of 5.10 and 5.23 BRL per USD, respectively



Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") with Vale Base Metals ("VBM") to earn a 60% interest in the Furnas copper project (the "Project") upon completion of several exploration, engineering and development milestones over a period of five years from the execution of a definitive earn-in agreement

Offers opportunity to expand long-term growth pipeline within the Carajás Mineral Province, home to the Company's Tucumã Project in Para State, Brazil

Partnership expected to leverage the Company and VBM's collective strengths while advancing Brazil's position as a leader in the global energy transition

For more information on the Project and Term Sheet, please see the Company's press release dated October 30, 2023







*These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.

“2023 continues to be a pivotal year for Ero Copper as our near-term growth projects reach critical milestones and we continue to define and broaden our long-term growth pipeline,” said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic execution was evident at the Xavantina Operations, where we successfully initiated production from the Matinha vein during the quarter, resulting in record gold production and operating margins. We also made substantial progress at our Tucumã Project, as announced earlier this month, and advanced our Pilar 3.0 initiative at the Caraíba Operations, where we are nearing completion of the mill expansion project and preparing to commence main sinking of the new external shaft."

"In parallel, we continue to advance on our medium- and longer-term growth pipeline through ongoing regional copper and nickel exploration programs at the Caraíba Operations and, more recently, the execution of a binding term sheet to earn a 60% in VBM's Furnas copper project."

"Despite these important strategic advancements as well as solid operating performance at our Caraíba Operations during the quarter, our financial results were impacted by broader economic conditions that drove weaker metal prices and a stronger BRL against the U.S. dollar. In response, and in addition to the protection provided by the copper price hedges we established earlier this year, we elected to opportunistically expand our foreign exchange rate hedge program to cover a significant portion of projected operating costs and capital expenditures through the end of 2024."

"While we continue to navigate near-term economic and market uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the long-term demand outlook for copper and are committed to the execution of our strategy as we position Ero Copper to create sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders."



THIRD QUARTER REVIEW

Mining & Milling Operations The Caraíba Operations processed 806,096 tonnes of ore grading 1.46% copper, producing 10,766 tonnes of copper in concentrate during the quarter after metallurgical recoveries of 91.6% Lower mill throughput volumes, as well as lower mined and processed copper grades due to mine sequencing, resulted in decreased copper production quarter-on-quarter The Xavantina Operations processed 31,446 tonnes of ore grading 18.72 grams per tonne, producing 17,579 ounces of gold production after metallurgical recoveries of 92.9% Initial production from the new Matinha vein contributed to a quarter-on-quarter increase of over 40% in both processed gold grades and gold production



Organic Growth Projects The Company made significant progress on the construction of its Tucumã Project, which reached over 70% physical completion at quarter-end, up from approximately 45% at the end of Q2 2023. The first phase of plant commissioning is expected to commence by year-end 2023. First production remains on track to begin in H2 2024 Significant advancement in mine pre-stripping, with first sulphide ore on track to be reached in early November All earthworks are now completed, including the water storage reservoir, site drainage and run-of-mine stockpiles Over 15,000 cubic meters of concrete have been poured (over 65% complete), concluding all major foundation requirements Steel structure pre-assembly and erection are tracking ahead of schedule with approximately 1,000 tonnes of steel already in place Key pieces of processing equipment are on site with installations either concluded or ongoing, including the primary crusher, ball mill, secondary and tertiary crushers, vibrating screen decks and flotation cells Main electrical substation installed on site with construction of power line tracking ahead of schedule; tie-in to national power grid scheduled for Q4 2023 Project capital estimate remains unchanged at approximately $305 million For additional information on the Tucumã Project, including recent images of construction progress, please see the Company's press release dated October 19, 2023 At the Caraíba Operations, the Company is focused on advancing its Pilar 3.0 initiative, designed to support sustained annual ore production levels of 3.0 million tonnes. The components of Pilar 3.0 include (i) Project Honeypot, an engineering initiative focused on recovering higher-grade material in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, (ii) an expansion of the Caraíba mill from 3.0 to 4.2 million tonnes of annual throughput capacity, and (iii) construction of a new external shaft to enable the creation of a two-mine system at the Pilar Mine Construction of the new external shaft remains on schedule. Headframe erection, stage winder installation and several key underground infrastructure installations were completed during the quarter. Main shaft sinking remains on track to commence prior to year-end. Planned capital expenditures under contract or in the final stages of negotiation remain at approximately 80% with current estimates within 5% of budget At the Caraíba mill, installation of the new ball mill, Jameson cell and associated electrical installations were nearly completed during the period. The mill expansion project remains on schedule for physical completion prior to year-end Greenfield exploration of regional nickel targets continued during the quarter; the identification of new copper targets within the Vermelhos district warrants further investigation during the coming year Please see recent images from construction on the Caraíba Operations' new external shaft below



Figure 1: October 2023 aerial view of the Caraíba Operations shaft project, including (A) the permanent rock and personnel winders, (B) the completed shaft headframe, (C) the stage winder foundation, and (D) engineering and administrative buildings.

Figure 2: Progress on erection of the permanent rock and personnel winder building (October 2023).

Figure 3: Progress on erection of the stage winder building (October 2023).



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 months

ended

Sep. 30, 2023 3 months

ended

June 30, 2023 3 months

ended

Sep. 30, 2022 9 months

ended

Sep. 30, 2023 9 months

ended

Sep. 30, 2022 Operating Highlights Copper (Caraíba Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 806,096 840,821 720,725 2,419,465 2,118,380 Grade (% Cu) 1.46 1.55 1.68 1.45 1.73 Cu Production (tonnes) 10,766 12,004 11,189 32,097 33,707 Cu Production (000 lbs) 23,734 26,464 24,669 70,761 74,312 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 10,090 11,612 10,522 31,166 33,515 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 22,244 25,600 23,197 68,709 73,888 C1 cash cost of Cu produced (per lb)(1) $ 1.82 $ 1.52 $ 1.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.34 Gold (Xavantina Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 31,446 34,377 42,747 101,586 150,028 Au Production (oz) 17,579 12,333 10,965 42,355 30,883 C1 cash cost of Au Produced (per oz)(1) $ 371 $ 492 $ 537 $ 425 $ 604 AISC of Au produced (per oz)(1) $ 844 $ 1,081 $ 1,135 $ 943 $ 1,135 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 105.2 $ 104.9 $ 85.9 $ 311.1 $ 309.7 Gross profit 35.5 39.4 22.8 115.0 134.5 EBITDA(1) 28.3 58.6 24.9 135.0 154.7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 42.9 45.8 29.1 133.2 145.1 Cash flow from operations 41.9 55.5 43.0 113.7 109.4 Net income 2.8 29.9 4.0 57.3 80.6 Net income attributable to owners of the Company 2.5 29.6 3.7 56.3 79.7 Per share (basic) 0.03 0.32 0.04 0.61 0.88 Per share (diluted) 0.03 0.32 0.04 0.60 0.87 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company(1) 17.3 22.3 4.0 62.0 61.3 Per share (basic) 0.19 0.24 0.04 0.67 0.68 Per share (diluted) 0.18 0.24 0.04 0.66 0.67 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 87.6 180.4 359.8 87.6 359.8 Working capital(1) 32.8 140.7 343.2 32.8 343.2 Net (cash) debt(1) 331.8 246.5 51.5 331.8 51.5

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, Net (Cash) Debt, Working Capital, C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) and AISC of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.



2023 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE(*)

The Company is reaffirming its 2023 copper production guidance for the Caraíba Operations of 44,000 to 47,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate. Copper production is expected to be strongest in the last quarter of the year due to higher anticipated mined and processed copper grades.

The Company's full-year copper C1 cash cost guidance range, based on the originally assumed foreign exchange rate of 5.30 BRL per USD, remains $1.40 and $1.60 per pound of copper produced. Given the continued strength of the BRL against the USD, the Company is now also providing an updated range of $1.50 to $1.70 per pound of copper produced should the exchange rate remain at current levels of approximately 5.00 BRL per USD for the remainder of Q4 2023.

Due to the Xavantina Operations' strong year-to-date operating performance, the Company is increasing its 2023 gold production guidance range to 55,000 to 59,000 ounces (originally 50,000 to 53,000 ounces). The Company is also reducing its full-year C1 cash cost guidance for the Xavantina Operations to $375 to $475 (originally $475 and $575) per ounce of gold produced and lowering its AISC guidance range to $900 to $1,000 (from $1,000 to $1,100) per ounce of gold produced.

With respect to its 2023 capital expenditure guidance, the Company is also providing ranges based on the original exchange rate assumption of 5.30 BRL per USD as well as a current exchange rate of 5.00 BRL per USD. At the Tucumã Project, the Company has elected to accelerate select workstreams originally slated for Q1 2024 to Q4 2023 due to the strong momentum carried forward from Q2 and Q3 2023. As a result, the adjusted 2023 capital expenditure guidance for the Tucumã Project includes an estimated increase of approximately $15-$20 million due to the expected shift in timing of associated payments.

The Company's updated cost guidance for 2023 reflects actual YTD cost performance and exchange rates, and assumes a Q4 2023 foreign exchange rate of 5.00 BRL per USD, a gold price of $1,725 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce.

Previous Guidance

@ 5.30 FX Rate Previous Guidance

@ 5.00 FX Rate Updated Guidance

@ 5.00 FX Rate Caraíba Operations Copper Production (tonnes) 44,000 - 47,000 Unchanged Unchanged C1 Cash Cost (US$/lb)(1) $1.40 - $1.60 $1.50 - $1.70 Unchanged Xavantina Operations Gold Production (ounces) 50,000 - 53,000 Unchanged 55,000 - 59,000 C1 Cash Cost (US$/oz)(1) $475 - $575 $500 - $600 $375 - $475 All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) (US$/oz)(1) $1,000 - $1,100 $1,050 - $1,150 $900 - $1,000

(1) These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release for additional information.



2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE(*)

The Company's updated capital expenditure guidance, presented in millions of USD, reflects actual YTD exchange rates and an assumed Q4 2023 exchange rate of 5.00 BRL per USD.

Previous Guidance

@ 5.30 FX Rate Previous Guidance

@ 5.00 FX Rate Updated Guidance Including Forecast

Capital Changes Caraíba Operations Growth $90 - $105 $95 - $110 Unchanged Sustaining $70 - $80 $75 - $85 Unchanged Exploration $22 - $27 $23 - $29 Unchanged Total, Caraíba Operations $182 - $212 $193 - $224 Unchanged Tucumã Project Growth $150 - $165 $160 - $175 $175 - $190 Exploration $0 - $1 $0 - $1 Unchanged Total, Tucumã Project $150 - $166 $160 - $176 $175 - $191 Xavantina Operations Growth $4 - $5 $4 - $5 Unchanged Sustaining $12 - $14 $13 - $15 Unchanged Exploration $6 - $7 $6 - $7 $7 - $8 Total, Xavantina Operations $22 - $26 $23 - $27 $24 - $28 Other Exploration Projects $3 - $5 $3 - $5 $5 - $7 Company Total Growth $244 - $275 $259 - $290 $274 - $305 Sustaining $82 - $94 $88 - $100 $88 - $100 Exploration $31 - $40 $32 - $42 $35 - $45 Total, Company $357 - $409 $379 - $432 $397 - $450

(*) Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s SEDAR and EDGAR filings, including the recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and dated March 7, 2023 (the "AIF"), for complete risk factors.



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Financial results of the Company are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures to monitor its performance, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce), AISC of gold produced (per ounce), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income per share, net (cash) debt, working capital and available liquidity. These performance measures have no standardized meaning prescribed within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide supplemental information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For additional details please refer to the Company’s discussion of non-IFRS and other performance measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb)

The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 - Q3 2023 - Q2 2022 - Q3 2023 - YTD 2022 - YTD Cost of production $ 39,345 $ 37,767 $ 39,047 $ 113,397 $ 106,225 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 1,614 1,733 2,209 4,686 6,657 Treatment, refining, and other 4,122 4,248 4,198 10,897 10,137 By-product credits (3,022 ) (3,704 ) (4,929 ) (9,536 ) (16,179 ) Incentive payments (1,609 ) (1,129 ) (902 ) (3,975 ) (2,822 ) Net change in inventory 2,835 1,323 (3,849 ) 2,973 (5,179 ) Foreign exchange translation and other (171 ) (13 ) 212 (169 ) 420 C1 cash costs $ 43,114 $ 40,225 $ 35,986 $ 118,273 $ 99,259





Mining $ 27,258 $ 25,794 $ 23,594 $ 76,262 $ 67,653 Processing 8,362 7,643 7,687 22,559 22,122 Indirect 6,394 6,244 5,436 18,091 15,526 Production costs 42,014 39,681 36,717 116,912 105,301 By-product credits (3,022 ) (3,704 ) (4,929 ) (9,536 ) (16,179 ) Treatment, refining and other 4,122 4,248 4,198 10,897 10,137 C1 cash costs $ 43,114 $ 40,225 $ 35,986 $ 118,273 $ 99,259 Payable copper produced (lb, 000) 23,734 26,464 24,669 70,761 74,312 Mining $ 1.15 $ 0.97 $ 0.96 $ 1.08 $ 0.91 Processing $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Indirect $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 By-product credits $ (0.13 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.22 ) Treatment, refining and other $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 C1 cash costs of copper produced (per lb) $ 1.82 $ 1.52 $ 1.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.34



C1 cash cost of gold produced and All-in Sustaining Cost of gold produced (per ounce)

The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of gold produced per ounce and AISC of gold produced per ounce to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 - Q3 2023 - Q2 2022 - Q3 2023 - YTD 2022 - YTD Cost of production $ 6,323 $ 5,657 $ 7,317 $ 18,087 $ 19,934 Add (less): Incentive payments (320 ) (311 ) (177 ) (1,038 ) (950 ) Net change in inventory 213 936 (1,031 ) 797 (377 ) By-product credits (240 ) (163 ) (145 ) (579 ) (414 ) Smelting and refining costs 101 63 69 240 173 Foreign exchange translation and other 453 (119 ) (149 ) 510 280 C1 cash costs $ 6,530 $ 6,063 $ 5,884 $ 18,017 $ 18,646 Site general and administrative 1,304 1,338 1,011 3,874 2,452 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 112 111 106 328 330 Sustaining capital expenditure 4,258 3,530 4,105 10,801 10,091 Sustaining leases 1,832 1,740 1,036 5,232 2,752 Royalties and production taxes 808 556 298 1,702 779 AISC $ 14,844 $ 13,338 $ 12,440 $ 39,954 $ 35,050





Costs Mining $ 3,140 $ 3,017 $ 3,071 $ 8,724 $ 10,218 Processing 2,165 2,048 1,867 6,118 5,850 Indirect 1,364 1,098 1,022 3,514 2,819 Production costs 6,669 6,163 5,960 18,356 18,887 Smelting and refining costs 101 63 69 240 173 By-product credits (240 ) (163 ) (145 ) (579 ) (414 ) C1 cash costs $ 6,530 $ 6,063 $ 5,884 $ 18,017 $ 18,646 Site general and administrative 1,304 1,338 1,011 3,874 2,452 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 112 111 106 328 330 Sustaining capital expenditure 4,258 3,530 4,105 10,801 10,091 Sustaining leases 1,832 1,740 1,036 5,232 2,752 Royalties and production taxes 808 556 298 1,702 779 AISC $ 14,844 $ 13,338 $ 12,440 $ 39,954 $ 35,050 Costs per ounce Payable gold produced (ounces) 17,579 12,333 10,965 42,355 30,883 Mining $ 179 $ 245 $ 280 $ 206 $ 331 Processing $ 123 $ 166 $ 170 $ 144 $ 189 Indirect $ 78 $ 89 $ 93 $ 83 $ 91 Smelting and refining $ 6 $ 5 $ 6 $ 6 $ 6 By-product credits $ (15 ) $ (13 ) $ (12 ) $ (14 ) $ (13 ) C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce) $ 371 $ 492 $ 537 $ 425 $ 604 AISC of gold produced (per ounce) $ 844 $ 1,081 $ 1,135 $ 943 $ 1,135



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 - Q3 2023 - Q2 2022 - Q3 2023 - YTD 2022 - YTD Net Income $ 2,811 $ 29,941 $ 3,999 $ 57,252 $ 80,595 Adjustments: Finance expense 8,017 5,995 7,283 20,538 20,933 Finance income (2,976 ) (3,362 ) (2,997 ) (10,476 ) (5,254 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (807 ) 5,773 1,887 9,632 15,776 Amortization and depreciation 21,299 20,239 14,743 58,044 42,608 EBITDA $ 28,344 $ 58,586 $ 24,915 $ 134,990 $ 154,658 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 13,937 (15,057 ) 65 (9,741 ) (15,341 ) Share based compensation (1,185 ) 4,909 4,151 8,741 3,808 Unrealized loss (gain) on copper derivative contracts 1,814 (2,654 ) — (840 ) — Incremental COVID-19 costs — — — — 1,956 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,910 $ 45,784 $ 29,131 $ 133,150 $ 145,081

Note: In 2023 Q3, EBITDA has been updated to incorporate the adjustment of finance income. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for comparative periods have been updated accordingly.



Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 - Q3 2023 - Q2 2022 - Q3 2023 - YTD 2022 - YTD Net income as reported attributable to the owners of the Company $ 2,525 $ 29,576 $ 3,745 $ 56,255 $ 79,672 Adjustments: Share based compensation (1,185 ) 4,909 4,151 8,741 3,808 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on USD denominated balances in MCSA 9,481 (9,716 ) 2,106 (4,988 ) 1,807 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivative contracts 7,530 (2,078 ) (6,733 ) 2,300 (29,943 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate derivative contracts 1,808 (2,644 ) — (836 ) — Incremental COVID-19 costs — — — — 1,944 Tax effect on the above adjustments (2,873 ) 2,205 706 540 3,995 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 17,286 $ 22,252 $ 3,975 $ 62,012 $ 61,283 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 93,311,434 92,685,916 90,845,229 92,767,525 90,543,185 Diluted 94,009,268 93,643,447 91,797,437 93,643,940 91,950,181 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.04 $ 0.67 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.67



Net (Cash) Debt

The following table provides a calculation of net (cash) debt based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 11,764 $ 17,105 $ 15,703 $ 9,049 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 407,656 409,818 402,354 402,275 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (44,757 ) (124,382 ) (177,702 ) (210,244 ) Short-term investments (42,843 ) (56,011 ) (139,700 ) (149,554 ) Net (cash) debt $ 331,820 $ 246,530 $ 100,655 $ 51,526



Working Capital and Available Liquidity

The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Current assets $ 174,113 $ 280,783 $ 392,427 $ 444,188 Less: Current liabilities (141,284 ) (140,090 ) (129,121 ) (100,943 ) Working capital $ 32,829 $ 140,693 $ 263,306 $ 343,245 Cash and cash equivalents 44,757 124,382 177,702 210,244 Short-term investments 42,843 56,011 139,700 149,554 Available undrawn revolving credit facilities 150,000 150,000 75,000 75,000 Available liquidity $ 237,600 $ 330,393 $ 392,402 $ 434,798



ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

