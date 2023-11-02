William C. Jeffries Explores Quantum Physics and Espionage in "Spooky Action in Ukraine"
William C Jeffries, a respected author celebrated for his captivating adventure novels, is pleased to announce the release of his latest literary creation, "Spooky Action in Ukraine: Quantum Entanglement and the Passion of Christ." This exciting narrative is the fifth installment in the renowned "Christian Madison Chronicles" series, offering an independent adventure story that combines elements of quantum physics, the Christian worldview, Russian-Ukrainian geopolitical tensions, and traditional espionage.
In "Spooky Action in Ukraine: Quantum Entanglement and the Passion of Christ," readers are invited to join Colonel Christian Madison and a group of West Point alumni on a serene Danube River cruise. The journey is designed to culminate with a unique opportunity to witness the once-in-a-decade Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, promising a blend of artistry and spiritual enrichment. However, what commences as a tranquil river voyage takes an unforeseen and perilous turn, plunging Colonel Madison into a harrowing life-and-death struggle that intersects with the fate of a Ukrainian family residing near the haunting Chernobyl nuclear site.
The narrative unfolds with a dramatic incident, vividly described, as Colonel Madison closes a door and is suddenly thrust into a physical confrontation, showcasing his resourcefulness and physical prowess in a critical showdown with an assailant.
Within the pages of this book, Jeffries expertly melds themes of quantum physics, the Christian worldview, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and conventional espionage techniques. The result is a spellbinding adventure novel that captivates readers with a fusion of science, philosophy, and international intrigue.
"Spooky Action in Ukraine: Quantum Entanglement and the Passion of Christ" is now available, featuring the ISBN 978-1961619227. This novel is designed to be accessible to both dedicated followers of the "Christian Madison Chronicles" series and newcomers, ensuring an exhilarating experience for all.
For those in search of an engaging story that melds the mysteries of quantum physics with the tense realities of global politics, "Spooky Action in Ukraine: Quantum Entanglement and the Passion of Christ" is a compelling read.
For more information about the book and the author, please visit https://execustrat.com/profiles/#bill
About William C Jeffries:
William C Jeffries is an accomplished author recognized for his captivating adventure novels. His talent for crafting intricate plots and memorable characters has earned him a devoted readership around the world. "Spooky Action in Ukraine: Quantum Entanglement and the Passion of Christ" is the latest installment in the "Christian Madison Chronicles" series, offering a thought-provoking and thrilling literary experience.
William C Jeffries
William C Jeffries
