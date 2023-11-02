Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,543 in the last 365 days.

Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“For the third quarter of 2023, I am pleased by our strong financial results, including total revenue of $73.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, with these results beating the mid-point of our quarterly guidance on each metric. Additionally, we are grateful to be in a position to raise our full year 2023 revenue guidance range and reiterate our full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range. We are also encouraged by our bookings results through Q3 2023, which are in line with our expectations,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “I am also happy to report that in the most recent team member engagement survey, independently administered by the Gallup organization, team member engagement scores at Health Catalyst measured in the 94th percentile. This latest engagement level continues a pattern that has been in place for many years, of industry-leading engagement, consistently ranking at or above this percentile level in overall team member engagement scores. We as a leadership team continue to maintain a primary, prioritized focus on team member engagement – the center of our strategic flywheel – because we recognize the central and foundational contributions that our team members make in building the software and providing the services expertise that enable our clients to achieve massive, measurable improvement.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Key Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Year over Year
    2023       2022     Change
GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Technology revenue $ 45,973     $ 43,997     4%
Professional services revenue $ 27,800     $ 24,357     14%
Total revenue $ 73,773     $ 68,354     8%
Loss from operations $ (24,580 )   $ (45,721 )   46%
Net loss $ (22,032 )   $ (45,735 )   52%
Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1)          
Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 31,367     $ 29,993     5%
Adjusted Technology Gross Margin   68 %     68 %    
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 3,205     $ 4,970     (36)%
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin   12 %     20 %    
Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 34,572     $ 34,963     (1)%
Total Adjusted Gross Margin   47 %     51 %    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,992     $ (4,554 )   144%

________________________
(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $70.1 million and $75.1 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $0.3 million and $2.3 million

For the full year of 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $291.0 million and $296.0 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $10.0 million and $12.0 million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800)-225-9448 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9708 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCAT Q323.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform — powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q4 and fiscal year 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) the impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments) on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about November 2, 2023 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

    As of
September 30, 		  As of
December 31,
      2023       2022  
    (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 94,971     $ 116,312  
Short-term investments     252,726       247,178  
Accounts receivable, net     46,085       47,970  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     14,671       16,335  
Total current assets     408,453       427,795  
Property and equipment, net     26,096       25,928  
Intangible assets, net     71,996       92,189  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     15,277       16,658  
Goodwill     185,982       185,982  
Other assets     5,116       3,734  
Total assets   $ 712,920     $ 752,286  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 6,327     $ 4,424  
Accrued liabilities     21,457       19,691  
Deferred revenue     53,067       54,961  
Operating lease liabilities     3,402       3,434  
Total current liabilities     84,253       82,510  
Convertible senior notes     227,655       226,523  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     312       105  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     18,233       18,017  
Other liabilities     73       121  
Total liabilities     330,526       327,276  
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022            
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 57,044,112 and 55,261,922 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     1,469,422       1,424,681  
Accumulated deficit     (1,086,858 )     (999,023 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (170 )     (648 )
Total stockholders’ equity     382,394       425,010  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 712,920     $ 752,286  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Revenue:                
Technology   $ 45,973     $ 43,997     $ 140,483     $ 131,624  
Professional services     27,800       24,357       80,371       75,450  
Total revenue     73,773       68,354       220,854       207,074  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization shown below:                
Technology(1)(2)(3)     15,169       14,572       45,755       41,895  
Professional services(1)(2)(3)     26,618       21,768       73,774       63,048  
Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization     41,787       36,340       119,529       104,943  
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)     15,084       25,401       50,050       67,141  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)     17,667       20,770       52,339       56,066  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)     13,625       19,192       61,129       45,551  
Depreciation and amortization     10,190       12,372       31,919       36,633  
Total operating expenses     56,566       77,735       195,437       205,391  
Loss from operations     (24,580 )     (45,721 )     (94,112 )     (103,260 )
Interest and other income (expense), net     2,607       142       6,490       (2,700 )
Loss before income taxes     (21,973 )     (45,579 )     (87,622 )     (105,960 )
Income tax provision (benefit)(2)     59       156       213       (4,339 )
Net loss   $ (22,032 )   $ (45,735 )   $ (87,835 )   $ (101,621 )
Net loss per share, basic   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (1.57 )   $ (1.89 )
Net loss per share, diluted   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (1.57 )   $ (1.97 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic     56,711       54,304       56,062       53,667  
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, diluted     56,711       54,304       56,062       54,025  

________________________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Stock-Based Compensation Expense:   (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:                
Technology   $ 497     $ 494     $ 1,408     $ 1,563  
Professional services     1,927       1,991       5,682       6,082  
Sales and marketing     5,149       7,037       16,049       20,925  
Research and development     2,927       3,390       8,677       9,643  
General and administrative     3,732       4,392       10,929       15,143  
Total   $ 14,232     $ 17,304     $ 42,745     $ 53,356  


(2) Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net, as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net:   (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:                
Technology   $ 66     $ 74     $ 208     $ 267  
Professional services     96       143       298       509  
Sales and marketing     102       367       304       1,557  
Research and development     198       693       587       2,358  
General and administrative     1,664       2,015       1,705       (1,503 )
Income tax benefit                       (4,533 )
Total   $ 2,126     $ 3,292     $ 3,102     $ (1,345 )


(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Restructuring costs:   (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:                
Technology   $     $     $ 12     $  
Professional services           247       434       247  
Sales and marketing           1,559       1,205       1,559  
Research and development           2,257       286       2,257  
General and administrative           436       118       436  
Total   $     $ 4,499     $ 2,055     $ 4,499  


(4) Includes litigation costs as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Litigation costs:   (in thousands)   (in thousands)
General and administrative   $ 24     $     $ 21,279     $  
Total   $ 24     $     $ 21,279     $  


(5) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Non-recurring lease-related charges:   (in thousands)   (in thousands)
General and administrative   $     $ 3,700     $ 2,681     $ 3,700  
Total   $     $ 3,700     $ 2,681     $ 3,700  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net loss   $ (87,835 )   $ (101,621 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation expense     42,745       53,356  
Depreciation and amortization     31,919       36,633  
Impairment of long-lived assets     2,681       4,925  
Non-cash operating lease expense     2,272       2,458  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     1,132       1,124  
Investment discount and premium (accretion) amortization     (6,816 )     (608 )
Provision for expected credit losses     1,626       700  
Deferred tax provision (benefit)     6       (4,527 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities           (4,668 )
Other     101       (71 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     259       (800 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     385       2,020  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities     1,847       873  
Deferred revenue     (1,688 )     (4,365 )
Contingent consideration liabilities           (3,234 )
Operating lease liabilities     (2,673 )     (2,644 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (14,039 )     (20,449 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments     256,101       270,171  
Purchase of short-term investments     (254,448 )     (274,529 )
Capitalization of internal-use software     (9,331 )     (10,024 )
Purchase of intangible assets     (986 )     (1,317 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (981 )     (1,752 )
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment     21       20  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired           (27,846 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (9,624 )     (45,277 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     937       3,927  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan     3,206       2,558  
Repurchase of common stock     (1,808 )     (8,393 )
Payments of acquisition-related consideration           (1,342 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     2,335       (3,250 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (13 )     (27 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (21,341 )     (69,003 )
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     116,312       193,227  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 94,971     $ 124,224  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, adding back stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, net as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
    (in thousands, except percentages)
    Technology   Professional Services   Total
Revenue   $ 45,973     $ 27,800     $ 73,773  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization     (15,169 )     (26,618 )     (41,787 )
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization     30,804       1,182       31,986  
Add:            
Stock-based compensation     497       1,927       2,424  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)     66       96       162  
Adjusted Gross Profit   $ 31,367     $ 3,205     $ 34,572  
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization     67 %     4 %     43 %
Adjusted Gross Margin     68 %     12 %     47 %

________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
    (in thousands, except percentages)
    Technology   Professional Services   Total
Revenue   $ 43,997     $ 24,357     $ 68,354  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization     (14,572 )     (21,768 )     (36,340 )
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization     29,425       2,589       32,014  
Add:            
Stock-based compensation     494       1,991       2,485  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)     74       143       217  
Restructuring costs(2)           247       247  
Adjusted Gross Profit   $ 29,993     $ 4,970     $ 34,963  
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization     67 %     11 %     47 %
Adjusted Gross Margin     68 %     20 %     51 %

________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS, KPI Ninja, and Twistle acquisitions.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions.


Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) litigation costs, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs and litigation costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022  
    (in thousands)
Net loss   $ (22,032 )   $ (45,735 )
Add:        
Interest and other (income) expense, net     (2,607 )     (142 )
Income tax provision     59       156  
Depreciation and amortization     10,190       12,372  
Stock-based compensation     14,232       17,304  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)     2,126       3,292  
Litigation costs(2)     24        
Restructuring costs(3)           4,499  
Non-recurring lease-related charges(4)           3,700  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,992     $ (4,554 )

________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 18 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 1 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.


Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) litigation costs, (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

    Three Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022  
Numerator:   (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss   $ (22,032 )   $ (45,735 )
Add:        
Stock-based compensation     14,232       17,304  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     7,063       9,400  
Restructuring costs           4,499  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)     2,126       3,292  
Litigation costs(2)     24        
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3)           3,700  
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes     378       375  
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)   $ 1,791     $ (7,165 )
Denominator:        
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic     56,710,602       54,303,667  
Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of dilutive securities     857,570        
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted     57,568,172       54,303,667  
         
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, basic   $ 0.03     $ (0.13 )
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted   $ 0.03     $ (0.13 )

________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 1 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.


Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com

November 2, 2023

To view this slide as a PDF, please click here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5af5f95b-af55-49e4-8c8f-ccaee094a5ab


Primary Logo

Health Catalyst Q3 2023 Financial Highlights & Key Themes

November 2, 2023

You just read:

Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more