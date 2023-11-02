AmeriCorps and the Clinton Foundation Host Summit Celebrating 30th Anniversary of AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps joined President Clinton in Arkansas to honor 30 years of AmeriCorps and look toward the future of national service

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Oct. 26, President Bill Clinton and AmeriCorps convened a diverse group of AmeriCorps members and volunteers, as well as public and private partners, at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Ark. The summit, “AmeriCorps: 30 Years Forward,” marked the 30th anniversary of President Clinton signing the National and Community Trust Act – the law that created AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

For 30 years, AmeriCorps has supported our nation’s most pressing needs. In the days and weeks following the September 11th attacks, hundreds of AmeriCorps members and volunteers raised their hands to serve as caseworkers and helped displaced families. When Hurricane Katrina devastated homes, roads, and communities, AmeriCorps was there. More than 40,000 members supported rehabilitation efforts in the decade after the storm. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps helped more than 12 million people with testing and vaccination, tutored students, and provided food for families in need.

It’s clear: when America calls, AmeriCorps answers.

"In 1994, the first class of 20,000 AmeriCorps members began their year of service. Today, 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers continue to answer America’s call in all 50 states, territories, and scores of Native Nations," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “We’re grateful to President Clinton and all our partners who made this summit possible.”

At “AmeriCorps: 30 Years Forward,” Dr. John King, Jr., Chancellor, SUNY Schools, announced that 15 of their campuses will be joining AmeriCorps’ Schools of National Service, increasing our members' access to higher education after service. SUNY Schools are already a leader in the National Partnership for Student Success Higher Education Coalition, with several campuses committing to placing more college students in high-impact jobs or volunteer positions as tutors, mentors, student success coaches, post-secondary transition coaches, or wraparound student support coordinators at local preschool through grade 12 schools or out-of-school time programs.

“The genius of AmeriCorps is that it focuses not on domination, but on cooperation, not on what’s different, but what we have in common,” said President Bill Clinton. “And the interesting thing we know from human behavior is that the more we focus on what we have in common, the greater contribution our differences make.”

The summit was hosted by AmeriCorps and the Clinton Foundation in partnership with More Perfect, Voices for National Service, and With Honor Action.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

