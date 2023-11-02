RPT Realty Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Financial Highlights



Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2023 of $(7.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Third quarter 2023 Operating funds from operations ("FFO") per diluted share of $0.24.

Same property net operating income ("NOI") during the third quarter 2023 increased 2.6% compared to the same period in 2022, exceeding internal quarterly expectations.

Operational Highlights

Signed 747,672 square feet in the third quarter 2023, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of leasing volume over 500,000 square feet and the highest quarterly amount since the first quarter 2010.

Grew the signed not commenced rent and recovery income balance to $13.1 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $9.3 million as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of over 8% above third quarter 2023 annualized NOI and increasing the total leased-to-occupied spread to 490 basis points.

Achieved a comparable new lease spread of 49.9%, during the third quarter 2023, exceeding the trailing twelve month average of 45.7%, with expected incremental returns on leasing capex of approximately 11%.

Reported a trailing twelve month blended comparable re-leasing spread of 11.6%, a new Company record.

Increased essential tenant mix by signing four grocer leases at properties that do not currently have a grocer.

Improved tenant credit by signing leases with three leading national retailers, backfilling two former Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Since the end of 2022, the Company has backfilled six of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores, illustrating the robust demand from retailers for these spaces. Additionally, the Company is in LOI or lease negotiation regarding the remaining six locations, consisting of two former Bed Bath & Beyond stores and four buybuyBaby locations.

Commenced leases with several high-credit tenants including: Publix at The Crossroads, Total Wine at Dedham Point, Burlington at West Oaks II and Sierra at Northborough Crossing.

As previously announced, during the quarter, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPT will be acquired by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco") in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock. The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2024, subject to RPT shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. See the Company's press release "Kimco Realty® to Acquire RPT Realty in All-Stock Transaction," dated August 28, 2023 for additional details.

"Since the announcement of our pending transaction with Kimco, the organization has remained disciplined in achieving our goals. We surpassed our internal targets for the quarter and recorded the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the Company's history, while achieving a nearly 50% new lease spread and a return on leasing capital of about 11%,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO. “The majority of leases signed continued to be with high-credit, national retailers. We signed four new grocery tenants and we replaced two more Bed Bath & Beyond vacancies. Additionally, the Company is progressing steadily towards the closing of the proposed merger with Kimco. Our continued focus and operational success gives me confidence in the combined future of our two companies."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FFO for the third quarter 2023 of $16.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $24.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Operating FFO for the third quarter 2023 of $21.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $25.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. Operating FFO for the third quarter 2023 excludes certain net expenses that totaled $4.8 million, primarily attributable to merger costs, partially offset by above and below market lease intangible write-offs. The change in Operating FFO per share was primarily attributable to lower NOI from dispositions completed in 2022 and higher general and administrative expenses.

Same property NOI during the third quarter 2023 increased 2.6% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher base rent, lower rent not probable of collection and higher net recovery income, partially offset by higher non-recoverable expense.

OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's operating results include its consolidated properties and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint venture properties for the aggregate portfolio.

During the third quarter 2023, the Company signed 72 leases totaling 747,672 square feet. Blended re-leasing spreads on comparable leases were 11.4% with ABR of $17.54 per square foot. Re-leasing spreads on six comparable new and 41 renewal leases were 49.9% and 7.4%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $13.1 million of signed not commenced rent and recovery income.

The table below summarizes the Company's leased rate and occupancy results at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 for the same property portfolio.

Same Property Portfolio September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Total Leased rate 94.2% 94.9% 95.4% Occupancy 89.9% 91.6% 90.1% Anchor (GLA of 10,000 square feet or more) Leased rate 96.5% 97.6% 98.4% Occupancy 91.3% 93.9% 92.3% Small Shop (GLA of less than 10,000 square feet) Leased rate 88.7% 88.3% 88.2% Occupancy 86.5% 86.0% 84.6%

The impact of the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond closures detracted 130 and 220 basis points from the Company's same property leased rate and occupancy, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company ended the third quarter 2023 with $4.6 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $472.0 million of unused capacity on its $500.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. At September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $852.9 million of consolidated notional debt and finance lease obligations. Including the Company's pro-rata share of joint venture cash and notional debt of $3.7 million and $53.8 million, respectively, resulted in a third quarter 2023 net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.9x. Proforma for the $13.1 million signed not commenced rent and recovery income balance, the net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio would be 6.3x. Total debt including RPT's pro-rata share of joint venture debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.76% and a weighted average maturity of 4.4 years.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on October 25, 2023, the Board of Trustees declared a regular cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on December 21, 2023 for shareholders of record on December 7, 2023. The Board of Trustees also approved a Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The convertible preferred dividend is payable on January 2, 2024 for shareholders of record on December 20, 2023.

2023 GUIDANCE

In light of the Company's previously-announced proposed merger with Kimco Realty, the Company is not providing guidance and it is not affirming past guidance.

The Company is not hosting a webcast conference call to discuss its quarterly results and operating performance.

SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

The Company’s quarterly financial and operating supplement is available on its corporate investor relations website at investors.rptrealty.com. If you wish to receive copies via email, please send requests to invest@rptrealty.com.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.5% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

RPT REALTY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Income producing properties, at cost: Land $ 301,404 $ 302,062 Buildings and improvements 1,376,161 1,373,893 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (409,263 ) (386,036 ) Income producing properties, net 1,268,302 1,289,919 Construction in progress and land available for development 37,778 37,772 Real estate held for sale 4,800 3,115 Net real estate 1,310,880 1,330,806 Equity investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 414,404 423,089 Cash and cash equivalents 4,155 5,414 Restricted cash and escrows 412 461 Accounts receivable, net 18,377 19,914 Acquired lease intangibles, net 32,496 40,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,759 17,269 Other assets, net 111,694 109,443 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,909,177 $ 1,946,439 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Notes payable, net $ 847,732 $ 854,596 Finance lease obligation 763 763 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 54,094 41,985 Distributions payable 15,803 14,336 Acquired lease intangibles, net 27,484 33,157 Operating lease liabilities 16,684 17,016 Other liabilities 6,361 5,933 TOTAL LIABILITIES 968,921 967,786 Commitments and Contingencies RPT Realty ("RPT") Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 2,000 shares authorized: 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $50 per share), 1,849 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 92,427 92,427 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 240,000 shares authorized, 85,712 and 85,525 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 857 855 Additional paid-in capital 1,261,478 1,255,087 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (456,006 ) (409,290 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 24,074 21,434 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT 922,830 960,513 Noncontrolling interest 17,426 18,140 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 940,256 978,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,909,177 $ 1,946,439





RPT REALTY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Rental income $ 52,413 $ 52,487 $ 150,724 $ 160,032 Other property income 889 1,012 2,690 3,227 Management and other fee income 1,586 1,231 4,772 2,848 TOTAL REVENUE 54,888 54,730 158,186 166,107 EXPENSES Real estate tax expense 6,734 7,329 20,877 22,731 Recoverable operating expense 6,913 6,832 21,975 21,119 Non-recoverable operating expense 2,972 2,817 8,383 7,792 Depreciation and amortization 19,961 18,442 54,247 57,825 Transaction costs 3 405 13 4,881 General and administrative expense 9,673 9,372 27,968 26,394 TOTAL EXPENSES 46,256 45,197 133,463 140,742 Gain on sale of real estate — 11,144 900 26,234 OPERATING INCOME 8,632 20,677 25,623 51,599 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Other (expense) income, net (8,049 ) 530 (7,392 ) 895 Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,948 1,779 3,388 467 Interest expense (8,803 ) (9,568 ) (26,342 ) (26,650 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (121 ) — (121 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE TAX (6,272 ) 13,297 (4,723 ) 26,190 Income tax provision (24 ) (71 ) (254 ) (142 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (6,296 ) 13,226 (4,977 ) 26,048 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling partner interest 114 (251 ) 90 (502 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT (6,182 ) 12,975 (4,887 ) 25,546 Preferred share dividends (1,676 ) (1,676 ) (5,026 ) (5,026 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (7,858 ) $ 11,299 $ (9,913 ) $ 20,520 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.24 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 85,704 84,259 85,640 84,133 Diluted 85,704 84,855 85,640 84,861





RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (6,296 ) $ 13,226 $ (4,977 ) $ 26,048 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling partner interest 114 (251 ) 90 (502 ) Preferred share dividends (1,676 ) (1,676 ) (5,026 ) (5,026 ) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders (7,858 ) 11,299 (9,913 ) 20,520 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization expense 19,816 18,292 53,804 57,366 Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) 4,776 3,715 16,969 14,535 Gain on sale of income producing real estate — (11,144 ) (297 ) (25,980 ) FFO available to common shareholders 16,734 22,162 60,563 66,441 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership(2) (114 ) 251 (90 ) 502 Preferred share dividends (assuming conversion)(3) — 1,676 — 5,026 FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 16,620 $ 24,089 $ 60,473 $ 71,969 Gain on sale of land — — (603 ) (254 ) Transaction costs 3 405 13 4,881 Merger costs(4) 8,234 — 8,234 — Severance expense(5) — — 1,130 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 121 — 121 Above and below market lease intangible write-offs (3,571 ) (422 ) (3,571 ) (2,022 ) Lease incentive write-offs 156 — 213 — Pro-rata share of transaction costs from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) — 8 — 8 Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) (1 ) — (22 ) (984 ) Pro-rata share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) — 20 — 20 Payment of loan amendment fees(6) — 958 — 958 Insurance proceeds, net(4) — — — (136 ) Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 21,441 $ 25,179 $ 65,867 $ 74,561 Weighted average common shares 85,704 84,259 85,640 84,133 Shares issuable upon conversion of Operating Partnership Units (“OP Units”)(2) 1,604 1,635 1,604 1,685 Dilutive effect of restricted stock 2,249 596 2,091 728 Shares issuable upon conversion of preferred shares(3) — 7,017 — 7,017 Weighted average equivalent shares outstanding, diluted 89,557 93,507 89,335 93,563 FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.74 $ 0.80 Dividend per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.39 Payout ratio - Operating FFO 58.3 % 48.1 % 56.8 % 48.8 %





(1) Amounts noted are included in Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures. (2) The total noncontrolling interest reflects OP Units convertible on a one-of-one basis into common shares. (3) 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, $0.01 par (“Series D Preferred Shares”) are paid annual dividends of $6.7 million and are currently convertible into approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock. They are dilutive only when earnings or FFO exceed approximately $0.24 per diluted share per quarter and $0.96 per diluted share per year. The conversion ratio is subject to adjustment based upon a number of factors, and such adjustment could affect the dilutive impact of the Series D Preferred Shares on FFO and earning per share in future periods. In instances when the Preferred Share ratio exceeds basic FFO, the Preferred Shares are considered anti-dilutive, and as a result are not included in the calculation of fully diluted FFO and Operating FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Amounts noted are included in Other (expense) income, net. (5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, severance expense is comprised of one-time employee termination benefits resulting from the reduction in force during February 2023. Amounts noted are included in General and administrative expense. (6) Amounts noted are included in General and administrative expense.





RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net (loss) income available to common shareholders to Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (7,858 ) $ 11,299 $ (9,913 ) $ 20,520 Preferred share dividends 1,676 1,676 5,026 5,026 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest (114 ) 251 (90 ) 502 Income tax provision 24 71 254 142 Interest expense 8,803 9,568 26,342 26,650 Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,948 ) (1,779 ) (3,388 ) (467 ) Gain on sale of real estate — (11,144 ) (900 ) (26,234 ) Other expense (income), net 8,049 (530 ) 7,392 (895 ) Management and other fee income (1,586 ) (1,231 ) (4,772 ) (2,848 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,961 18,442 54,247 57,825 Transaction costs 3 405 13 4,881 General and administrative expenses 9,673 9,372 27,968 26,394 Pro-rata share of NOI from R2G Venture LLC(1) 7,108 5,547 21,125 14,590 Pro-rata share of NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC(2) 300 276 909 757 Lease termination fees (5 ) — (66 ) (154 ) Amortization of lease inducements 306 190 743 618 Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net (3,979 ) (907 ) (4,843 ) (3,766 ) Straight-line ground rent expense 77 77 230 230 Straight-line rental income (262 ) (362 ) (374 ) (1,151 ) NOI at Pro-Rata 40,228 41,342 119,903 122,741 NOI from Other Investments (2,657 ) (4,726 ) (8,548 ) (13,897 ) Pro-rata share of NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC(2) (300 ) (276 ) (909 ) (757 ) Same Property NOI $ 37,271 $ 36,340 $ 110,446 $ 108,087





(1) Represents 51.5% of the NOI from the properties owned by R2G Venture LLC for all periods presented. (2) Represents 6.4% of the NOI from the properties owned by RGMZ Venture REIT LLC for all periods presented.





RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to annualized proforma adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (6,296 ) $ 13,226 Interest expense 8,803 9,568 Income tax provision 24 71 Depreciation and amortization 19,961 18,442 Gain on sale of income producing real estate — (11,144 ) Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities 555 489 Pro-rata share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities 4,776 3,715 EBITDAre 27,823 34,367 Merger costs 8,234 — Above and below market lease intangible write-offs (3,571 ) (422 ) Lease incentive write-offs 156 — Transaction costs 3 405 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 121 Pro-rata share of transaction costs from unconsolidated entities — 8 Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated entities (1 ) — Pro-rata share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated entities — 20 Payment of loan amendment fees — 958 Adjusted EBITDA 32,644 35,457 Annualized adjusted EBITDA $ 130,576 $ 141,828 Reconciliation of Notes Payable, net to Net Debt Notes payable, net $ 847,732 $ 946,758 Unamortized premium (49 ) (97 ) Deferred financing costs, net 4,490 5,531 Consolidated notional debt 852,173 952,192 Pro-rata share of notional debt from unconsolidated entities 53,823 53,698 Finance lease obligation 763 821 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,567 ) (8,562 ) Pro-rata share of unconsolidated entities cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,734 ) (4,473 ) Net debt $ 898,458 $ 993,676 Reconciliation of interest expense to total fixed charges Interest expense $ 8,803 $ 9,568 Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities 555 489 Preferred share dividends 1,676 1,676 Scheduled mortgage principal payments 209 339 Pro-rata share of mortgage principal payments from unconsolidated entities 7 7 Total fixed charges $ 11,250 $ 12,079 Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA 6.9 x 7.0 x Interest coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) 3.5 x 3.5 x Fixed charge coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / fixed charges) 2.9 x 2.9 x

