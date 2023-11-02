Banxa and their role in cryptocurrency

Despite a decade of growth and transformation, challenges persist, particularly regarding accessibility and user-friendliness.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryptocurrency market's evolution has been a remarkable journey, progressing from its early days as a niche digital currency concept to its present status as a prominent financial asset class.

In a recent discussion, Rob Nelson, the anchor of the Roundtable, engaged in a conversation with Tom Chalmers, the Chief Product Officer at Banxa, a financial services company with a focus on cryptocurrency. They explored the future of cryptocurrency and how Banxa is working tirelessly to enhance its user-friendliness.

Nelson began the conversation by echoing a sentiment shared by many in the crypto community - the need to simplify the crypto experience. While seasoned crypto enthusiasts might revel in the complexity, the average person often finds it overwhelming. Tom Chalmers, in his role as a leader in a prominent crypto company, is dedicated to addressing this challenge by making the crypto experience more straightforward.

Chalmers shed light on Banxa's strategy, highlighting two key principles: "reach" and "depth." The company is committed to ensuring that people all over the world can easily access crypto applications. Banxa has made significant strides in North America and Europe, offering various payment methods that align with the intricacies of traditional fiat systems. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Nelson pointed out that Banxa's vision goes beyond merely enabling users to purchase crypto; it aims to facilitate actual use, guiding users from centralized platforms towards self-custodial options like MetaMask and Sango. Chalmers noted the noticeable trend of users gravitating toward these non-custodial options, underscoring the growth in the DeFi space.

Nelson delved into the practicality of the crypto experience, raising the question of whether the average person can utilize traditional payment methods like Visa or Mastercard to buy and hold crypto, without the complexities of wallets and exchanges. Chalmers believes we are closer to that reality than many might think. He reminisced about the early days when purchasing crypto was a cumbersome process and emphasized how Banxa is diligently removing layers of friction from the process.

Chalmers concluded by envisioning a future in which businesses across various sectors will integrate crypto services. Banxa's mission is to be the driving force behind this integration, serving as the bridge between traditional payment methods and the rapidly expanding world of cryptocurrency.