NV5 Announces Third Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"NV5 delivered record revenues of $239 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 17% increase over the same period a year ago. Our geospatial business continued to build upon its strong performance in the first half of 2023 and we had strong performances by our clean energy, technology, data center, and international businesses. Our Red Technologies acquisition expanded our international footprint as we capitalized on the universal demand for data centers. The infrastructure business continues its acceleration throughout 2023, growing 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and 16% compared to the first quarter. We approach 2024 with a record backlog of $833 million and we are well-positioned to achieve our goal of a $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of next year." said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $239.3 million compared to $204.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 17% increase.
  • Positive trends in our organic growth.
  • Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $115.4 million compared to $99.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 16% increase.
  • Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $13.3 million compared to $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions, acquisition-related costs, interest expense, and income tax benefits, as well as lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $37.8 million compared to $36.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 5% increase. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing.
  • GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2023 was $0.86 per share compared to $1.05 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,497,836 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.51 per share compared to $1.50 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,497,836 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

  • Gross revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $646.2 million compared to $597.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022, an 8% increase.
  • Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $321.7 million compared to $293.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022, a 10% increase.
  • Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $34.7 million compared to $42.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions, interest expense, and benefits from acquisition-related costs. Net income was also affected by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing, and lower income from operations in our real estate transactional business.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $100.5 million compared to $102.7 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing, and lower income from operations in our real estate business.
  • GAAP EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.24 per share compared to $2.75 per share in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,448,693 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 15,242,453 in the nine months ended October 1, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.67 per share compared to $3.99 per share in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,448,693 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 15,242,453 in the nine months ended October 1, 2022.

Full-Year Guidance

  • Gross revenues between $860 million and $868 million.
  • GAAP EPS between $2.80 per share and $3.17 per share.
  • Adjusted EPS between $4.79 per share and $5.16 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 2, 2023. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-412-4117
International dial-in number: +1 646-960-0284
Conference ID: 6172299
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: Construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com 

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,439     $ 38,541
Billed receivables, net   166,859       145,637
Unbilled receivables, net   122,049       92,862
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   14,239       13,636
Total current assets   349,586       290,676
Property and equipment, net   49,930       41,640
Right-of-use lease assets, net   39,105       39,314
Intangible assets, net   236,433       160,431
Goodwill   527,030       400,957
Other assets   3,881       2,705
Total Assets $ 1,205,965     $ 935,723
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 67,144     $ 57,771
Accrued liabilities   64,538       44,313
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   42,808       31,183
Other current liabilities   2,286       1,597
Current portion of contingent consideration   3,845       10,854
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations   12,989       15,176
Total current liabilities   193,610       160,894
Contingent consideration, less current portion   1,897       4,481
Other long-term liabilities   29,102       29,542
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion   215,642       39,673
Deferred income tax liabilities, net   5,797       6,893
Total liabilities   446,048       241,483
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,892,912 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   159       155
Additional paid-in capital   502,909       471,300
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (612 )    
Retained earnings   257,461       222,785
Total stockholders’ equity   759,917       694,240
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,205,965     $ 935,723


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Gross revenues $ 239,287     $ 204,075     $ 646,242     $ 596,960  
               
Direct costs:              
Salaries and wages   56,853       48,295       162,316       141,976  
Sub-consultant services   45,522       41,253       112,827       116,557  
Other direct costs   21,468       14,592       49,357       45,426  
Total direct costs   123,843       104,140       324,500       303,959  
               
Gross profit   115,444       99,935       321,742       293,001  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits   60,262       49,670       171,883       146,719  
General and administrative   20,257       16,730       49,728       47,611  
Facilities and facilities related   6,011       5,441       17,208       15,822  
Depreciation and amortization   13,840       9,771       38,426       29,373  
Total operating expenses   100,370       81,612       277,245       239,525  
               
Income from operations   15,074       18,323       44,497       53,476  
               
Interest expense   (3,882 )     (1,003 )     (9,111 )     (2,804 )
               
Income before income tax benefit (expense)   11,192       17,320       35,386       50,672  
Income tax benefit (expense)   2,124       (1,257 )     (710 )     (8,699 )
Net income $ 13,316     $ 16,063     $ 34,676     $ 41,973  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.88     $ 1.09     $ 2.31     $ 2.85  
Diluted $ 0.86     $ 1.05     $ 2.24     $ 2.75  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   15,210,100       14,768,689       15,035,898       14,732,726  
Diluted   15,497,836       15,301,545       15,448,693       15,242,453  
               
Comprehensive income:              
Net income $ 13,316     $ 16,063     $ 34,676     $ 41,973  
Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax   (421 )           (612 )      
Comprehensive income $ 12,895     $ 16,063     $ 34,064     $ 41,973  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 34,676     $ 41,973  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   42,498       33,091  
Non-cash lease expense   10,346       9,409  
Provision for doubtful accounts   940       1,252  
Stock-based compensation   16,504       15,249  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (7,518 )     (543 )
Gain on disposals of property and equipment   (633 )     (100 )
Deferred income taxes   (25,447 )     (4,288 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   573       556  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables   (6,364 )     13,281  
Unbilled receivables   (24,442 )     (8,633 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,944       (8,105 )
Accounts payable   3,846       (7,937 )
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities   1,243       (1,608 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   (2,113 )     (2,902 )
Contingent consideration   (1,307 )      
Other current liabilities   689       (304 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   45,435       80,391  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)   (189,109 )     (5,020 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   295       87  
Purchase of property and equipment   (14,257 )     (14,874 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (203,071 )     (19,807 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   188,000        
Payments on notes payable   (6,399 )     (7,796 )
Payments of contingent consideration   (793 )     (1,597 )
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   (15,000 )     (45,000 )
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation   (81 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   165,727       (54,393 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (193 )      
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   7,898       6,191  
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period   38,541       47,980  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 46,439     $ 54,171  

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2023		   October 1, 2022   September 30,
2023		   October 1, 2022
Net Income $ 13,316     $ 16,063     $ 34,676     $ 41,973  
Add: Interest expense   3,882       1,003       9,111       2,804  
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,124 )     1,257       710       8,699  
  Depreciation and amortization   15,293       11,033       42,498       33,091  
  Stock-based compensation   5,777       5,634       16,504       15,249  
  Acquisition-related costs*   1,702       1,043       (2,959 )     892  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,846     $ 36,033     $ 100,540     $ 102,708  

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2023		   October 1, 2022   September 30,
2023		   October 1, 2022
Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.86     $ 1.05     $ 2.24     $ 2.75  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs   0.85       0.59       1.98       1.66  
  Income tax expense   (0.20 )     (0.14 )     (0.55 )     (0.42 )
Adjusted EPS $ 1.51     $ 1.50     $ 3.67     $ 3.99  

 


