Altair Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Software Product Revenue Increased more than 14% Year-Over-Year

TROY, Mich., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today released its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



"The third quarter of 2023 was excellent for Altair, with software product revenue and total revenue again above the high end of guidance," said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. "Our Q3 performance demonstrates the power and veracity of our vision for the convergence of computational science and AI across industries and verticals including engineering, scientific discovery, and business."

"Fiscal 2023 continues to progress in a positive way," said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. "Our performance through the first nine months of 2023 gives us confidence we're on track to meet our financial goals for the year."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $119.1 million compared to $103.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.8% in reported currency and 14.5% in constant currency

Total revenue was $134.0 million compared to $119.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 12.3% in reported currency and 11.9% in constant currency

Net loss was $(4.4) million compared to net loss of $(33.2) million for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss per share, diluted was $(0.05) based on 80.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.42) for the third quarter of 2022, based on 79.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was -3.3% compared to net loss margin of -27.9% for the third quarter of 2022

Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 197.0%. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.14 based on 88.6 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.05 for the third quarter of 2022, based on 88.1 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 126.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5% compared to 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022

Cash provided by operating activities was $16.4 million, compared to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022

Free cash flow was $14.7 million, compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.





Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023:

(in millions, except %) Fourth Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Software Product Revenue $ 153 to $ 159 $ 547 to $ 553 Growth Rate 5.6 % 9.7 % 8.0 % 9.2 % Growth Rate - Constant Currency 5.1 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 10.6 % Total Revenue $ 169 $ 175 $ 610 $ 616 Growth Rate 5.3 % 9.1 % 6.6 % 7.7 % Growth Rate - Constant Currency 4.9 % 8.6 % 7.9 % 9.0 % Net Income (Loss) $ 15.5 $ 21.3 $ (12.6 ) $ (6.8 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 33.6 $ 38.0 $ 91.6 $ 96.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44 $ 50 $ 120 $ 126 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 118 $ 126 Free Cash Flow $ 108 $ 116

The following table provides a reconciliation of Full Year 2023 guidance to the last guidance provided in August:

(Unaudited) Full Year 2023 (in millions) Midpoint of Guidance in August Increase/

(Decrease) Currency Fluctuations from Prior Guidance Midpoint of Guidance in November Software Product Revenue $ 553.0 $ — $ (3.0 ) $ 550.0 Total Revenue $ 616.0 $ — $ (3.0 ) $ 613.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124.0 $ — $ (1.0 ) $ 123.0





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, our statements regarding our expectations for 2023, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 431,188 $ 316,146 Accounts receivable, net 121,855 170,279 Income tax receivable 12,402 11,259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,561 29,142 Total current assets 592,006 526,826 Property and equipment, net 38,167 37,517 Operating lease right of use assets 32,132 33,601 Goodwill 452,822 449,048 Other intangible assets, net 86,491 107,609 Deferred tax assets 8,046 9,727 Other long-term assets 42,327 40,410 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,251,991 $ 1,204,738 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,159 $ 10,434 Accrued compensation and benefits 39,468 42,456 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,209 10,396 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 50,917 56,371 Deferred revenue 110,843 113,081 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 81,319 — Total current liabilities 296,915 232,738 Convertible senior notes, net 225,635 305,604 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,373 24,065 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,090 31,379 Other long-term liabilities 43,860 41,216 TOTAL LIABILITIES 617,873 635,002 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 54,351

and 52,277 shares as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 5 5 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,045

and 27,745 shares as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 816,551 721,307 Accumulated deficit (150,178 ) (121,577 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,263 ) (30,002 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 634,118 569,736 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,251,991 $ 1,204,738





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue License $ 79,825 $ 67,245 $ 279,972 $ 256,102 Maintenance and other services 39,252 36,520 114,069 105,453 Total software 119,077 103,765 394,041 361,555 Software related services 6,517 6,706 20,281 23,143 Total software and related services 125,594 110,471 414,322 384,698 Client engineering services 7,126 7,355 22,936 22,414 Other 1,283 1,525 3,940 4,676 Total revenue 134,003 119,351 441,198 411,788 Cost of revenue License 3,083 2,579 11,888 11,386 Maintenance and other services 13,689 13,025 41,754 38,628 Total software * 16,772 15,604 53,642 50,014 Software related services 5,251 5,240 16,175 16,739 Total software and related services 22,023 20,844 69,817 66,753 Client engineering services 5,930 5,835 19,321 18,390 Other 1,133 1,230 3,480 3,892 Total cost of revenue 29,086 27,909 92,618 89,035 Gross profit 104,917 91,442 348,580 322,753 Operating expenses: Research and development * 51,598 53,092 160,126 150,608 Sales and marketing * 44,069 41,352 132,543 120,345 General and administrative * 17,218 18,258 53,791 54,054 Amortization of intangible assets 7,704 6,571 23,143 18,682 Other operating (income) expense, net (4,408 ) (2,835 ) 1,324 (9,383 ) Total operating expenses 116,181 116,438 370,927 334,306 Operating loss (11,264 ) (24,996 ) (22,347 ) (11,553 ) Interest expense 1,529 1,566 4,583 2,851 Other (income) expense, net (1,890 ) 2,107 (9,698 ) 26,082 Loss before income taxes (10,903 ) (28,669 ) (17,232 ) (40,486 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (6,541 ) 4,579 11,369 15,008 Net loss $ (4,362 ) $ (33,248 ) $ (28,601 ) $ (55,494 ) Loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted 80,431 79,207 80,204 79,205





* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue – software $ 2,468 $ 2,332 $ 7,792 $ 6,265 Research and development 7,824 10,243 26,510 26,580 Sales and marketing 6,933 7,806 22,105 22,505 General and administrative 3,301 2,329 10,016 7,174 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,526 $ 22,710 $ 66,423 $ 62,524





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Employee stock-based compensation plans $ 19,187 $ 15,490 $ 56,860 $ 43,622 Post combination expense in connection with acquisitions 1,339 7,220 9,563 18,902 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,526 $ 22,710 $ 66,423 $ 62,524









ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (28,601 ) $ (55,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,271 24,092 Stock-based compensation expense 66,423 62,524 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,399 1,330 Deferred income taxes 2,178 4 Loss (gain) on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration 4,494 (7,482 ) Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes — 16,621 Other, net (14 ) 336 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 47,226 13,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 959 1,906 Other long-term assets (1,491 ) 3,134 Accounts payable (5,494 ) (270 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (2,726 ) (3,639 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities (4,526 ) (48,698 ) Deferred revenue (3,442 ) 18,311 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,656 26,534 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (7,882 ) (6,721 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (3,235 ) (134,130 ) Other investing activities, net (2,452 ) (10,322 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,569 ) (151,173 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 25,526 2,840 Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock (6,255 ) (4,387 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 5,772 6,549 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and commissions — 224,265 Repurchase of convertible senior notes — (192,422 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,523 ) Other financing activities (73 ) (170 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 24,970 35,152 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,599 ) (12,142 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114,458 (101,629 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 316,958 414,012 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 431,416 $ 312,383





Financial Results



The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net loss and net loss per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (4,362 ) $ (33,248 ) $ (28,601 ) $ (55,494 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,526 22,710 66,423 62,524 Amortization of intangible assets 7,704 6,571 23,143 18,682 Non-cash interest expense 469 501 1,399 1,339 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1) (10,997 ) 3,079 (8,897 ) (1,878 ) Special adjustments and other(2) (658 ) 4,657 4,212 22,886 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,682 $ 4,270 $ 57,679 $ 48,059 Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.70 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 80,431 79,207 80,204 79,205 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 88,556 88,100 88,066 86,708





(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $3.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $2.8 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended September 30, 2022, includes $6.8 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and a $2.2 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $4.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $0.3 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (4,362 ) $ (33,248 ) $ (28,601 ) $ (55,494 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (6,541 ) 4,579 11,369 15,008 Stock-based compensation expense 20,526 22,710 66,423 62,524 Interest expense 1,529 1,566 4,583 2,851 Depreciation and amortization 9,783 8,273 29,271 24,092 Special adjustments, interest income and other(1) (5,481 ) 2,949 (7,480 ) 20,878 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,454 $ 6,829 $ 75,565 $ 69,859





(1) The three months ended September 30, 2023, includes $4.8 million of interest income, a $3.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $2.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended September 30, 2022, includes $6.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $2.2 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $1.7 million of interest income. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes $11.7 million of interest income, a $4.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.3 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $2.0 million of interest income.







The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 16,427 $ 8,493 $ 105,656 $ 26,534 Capital expenditures (1,698 ) (3,264 ) (7,882 ) (6,721 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 14,729 $ 5,229 $ 97,774 $ 19,813





(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a damages judgement assumed as part of an acquisition in December 2021.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 104,917 $ 91,442 $ 348,580 $ 322,753 Stock-based compensation expense 2,468 2,332 7,792 6,265 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 107,385 $ 93,774 $ 356,372 $ 329,018 Gross profit margin 78.3 % 76.6 % 79.0 % 78.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.1 % 78.6 % 80.8 % 79.9 %





The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total operating expense $ 116,181 $ 116,438 $ 370,927 $ 334,306 Stock-based compensation expense (18,058 ) (20,378 ) (58,631 ) (56,259 ) Amortization (7,704 ) (6,571 ) (23,143 ) (18,682 ) Gain (loss) on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration 3,493 2,178 (4,494 ) 7,482 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 93,912 $ 91,667 $ 284,659 $ 266,847





The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 134,003 $ 119,351 $ 441,198 $ 411,788 Ending deferred revenue 138,933 116,540 138,933 116,540 Beginning deferred revenue (148,547 ) (112,926 ) (144,460 ) (106,032 ) Deferred revenue acquired — (26 ) — (2,598 ) Billings $ 124,389 $ 122,939 $ 435,671 $ 419,698





The following table provides revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency changes As adjusted for constant currency As reported As reported As adjusted for constant currency Software revenue $ 119.1 $ (0.3 ) $ 118.8 $ 103.8 14.8 % 14.5 % Total revenue $ 134.0 $ (0.4 ) $ 133.6 $ 119.4 12.3 % 11.9 % Billings $ 124.4 $ (1.3 ) $ 123.1 $ 122.9 1.2 % 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.5 $ 1.0 $ 16.5 $ 6.8 126.3 % 142.1 % (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency changes As adjusted for constant currency As reported As reported As adjusted for constant currency Software revenue $ 394.0 $ 7.7 $ 401.7 $ 361.6 9.0 % 11.1 % Total revenue $ 441.2 $ 8.0 $ 449.2 $ 411.8 7.1 % 9.1 % Billings $ 435.7 $ 6.5 $ 442.2 $ 419.7 3.8 % 5.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 75.6 $ 4.9 $ 80.5 $ 69.9 8.2 % 15.2 %





Change in Classification of Indirect Costs

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company refined its classification of certain indirect costs to reflect the way management is now reviewing the information in decision making and to improve comparability with peers. These indirect costs include certain IT, facilities, and depreciation expenses that were previously reported primarily in General and administrative expense. These indirect costs have now been reclassified to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expenses based on global headcount. Management believes this refined methodology better reflects the nature of the costs and financial performance of the Company.

As a result, the Company’s consolidated statements of operations have been recast for prior periods presented to reflect the effects of the changes to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expense. There was no net impact to total operating expenses, income from operations, net income or net income per share for any periods presented. The consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in stockholders’ equity, and the consolidated statements of cash flows were not affected by changes in the presentation of these costs.

Each prior period that will be presented in the forthcoming Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings will be recast to conform to current period presentation. The following tables provide the relevant financial results as previously reported, as recast for the current period and forthcoming filings, and the associated impacts of the changes. Within these tables, the references to periods such as “FY 2021” and “Q1 2022” refer to the corresponding periods as reported in the applicable Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K filings.

The following table summarizes the changes made to the consolidated statements of operations (in thousands):

Previously Reported FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 151,049 $ 43,094 $ 46,477 $ 48,781 $ 47,511 $ 185,863 Sales and marketing 132,750 35,682 39,116 39,244 41,203 155,245 General and administrative 91,500 23,569 24,367 24,677 24,993 97,606 Amortization of intangible assets 18,357 5,903 6,208 6,571 8,828 27,510 Other operating income, net (3,482 ) (781 ) (5,767 ) (2,835 ) (572 ) (9,955 ) Total operating expenses $ 390,174 $ 107,467 $ 110,401 $ 116,438 $ 121,963 $ 456,269 Recast FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 167,341 $ 47,079 $ 50,437 $ 53,092 $ 51,934 $ 202,542 Sales and marketing 141,484 37,840 41,153 41,352 43,539 163,884 General and administrative 66,474 17,426 18,370 18,258 18,234 72,288 Amortization of intangible assets 18,357 5,903 6,208 6,571 8,828 27,510 Other operating income, net (3,482 ) (781 ) (5,767 ) (2,835 ) (572 ) (9,955 ) Total operating expenses $ 390,174 $ 107,467 $ 110,401 $ 116,438 $ 121,963 $ 456,269 Change FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 16,292 $ 3,985 $ 3,960 $ 4,311 $ 4,423 $ 16,679 Sales and marketing 8,734 2,158 2,037 2,108 2,336 8,639 General and administrative (25,026 ) (6,143 ) (5,997 ) (6,419 ) (6,759 ) (25,318 ) Amortization of intangible assets — — — — — — Other operating income, net — — — — — — Total operating expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Year Ending

December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 15,500 $ 21,300 $ (12,600 ) $ (6,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,100 17,100 83,500 83,500 Amortization of intangible assets 7,400 7,400 30,500 30,500 Non-cash interest expense 500 500 1,900 1,900 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1) (6,900 ) (8,300 ) (15,900 ) (17,200 ) Special adjustments and other(2) — — 4,200 4,200 Non-GAAP net income $ 33,600 $ 38,000 $ 91,600 $ 96,100





(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%. (2) The year ending December 31, 2023, includes $4.5 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $0.3 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.





The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Year Ending

December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 15,500 $ 21,300 $ (12,600 ) $ (6,800 ) Income tax expense 4,900 5,100 16,300 16,500 Stock-based compensation expense 17,100 17,100 83,500 83,500 Interest (income) expense (3,000 ) (3,000 ) (10,100 ) (10,100 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,500 9,500 38,700 38,700 Special adjustments and other(1) — — 4,200 4,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,000 $ 50,000 $ 120,000 $ 126,000





(1) The year ending December 31, 2023, includes $4.5 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $0.3 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.





The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: