Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Summary

Net revenue was $452 million, down 21.7% compared to $577 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.2%, compared to 26.7% in the prior year.

Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 35.9% compared to 44.6% in the prior year.

Income before income taxes was $52 million, down 44.1% compared to $93 million in the prior year period.

Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.76 compared to $8.25 in the prior year quarter.

Backlogs were $170 million at the end of the quarter, down $7 million from $177 million three months prior.

Returned nearly $47 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.



Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Backlogs have stabilized at about 6 weeks, reflecting modest improvement in wholesale orders while capacity utilization remained essentially unchanged from Q1. Our plants, and operations overall, continue to do an outstanding job maintaining healthy margins and generating strong cash flow despite market conditions."

He continued, "Prospective homeowners have gotten no relief from the impact of rising interest rates and the affordable housing crisis is intensifying. At Cavco, we continue to manage the near-term challenges with a steady focus on improving the customer experience, deepening our distribution partnerships and developing innovative products and finance solutions so we can get more families into homes."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 434,066 $ 559,602 $ (125,536 ) (22.4)% Financial services 17,964 17,790 174 1.0 % $ 452,030 $ 577,392 $ (125,362 ) (21.7)% Factory-built modules sold 6,912 8,863 (1,951 ) (22.0)% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,248 5,111 (863 ) (16.9)% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 102,181 $ 109,490 $ (7,309 ) (6.7)% Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 891,175 $ 1,132,199 $ (241,024 ) (21.3)% Financial services 36,730 33,531 3,199 9.5 % $ 927,905 $ 1,165,730 $ (237,825 ) (20.4)% Factory-built modules sold 14,318 18,105 (3,787 ) (20.9)% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 8,830 10,457 (1,627 ) (15.6)% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 100,926 $ 108,272 $ (7,346 ) (6.8)%

In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue for the three and six months was due to lower home sales volume and lower home selling prices, partially offset by the addition of Solitaire Homes.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased for the three and six months from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 100,507 $ 149,665 $ (49,158 ) (32.8)% Financial services 6,450 7,934 (1,484 ) (18.7)% $ 106,957 $ 157,599 $ (50,642 ) (32.1)% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.7 % 27.3 % N/A (3.6)% Factory-built housing 23.2 % 26.7 % N/A (3.5)% Financial services 35.9 % 44.6 % N/A (8.7)% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 56,455 $ 61,640 $ (5,185 ) (8.4)% Financial services 5,051 5,254 (203 ) (3.9)% $ 61,506 $ 66,894 $ (5,388 ) (8.1)% Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 44,052 $ 88,025 $ (43,973 ) (50.0)% Financial services 1,399 2,680 (1,281 ) (47.8)% $ 45,451 $ 90,705 $ (45,254 ) (49.9)% Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 213,875 $ 289,251 $ (75,376 ) (26.1)% Financial services 10,961 13,072 (2,111 ) (16.1)% $ 224,836 $ 302,323 $ (77,487 ) (25.6)% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 24.2 % 25.9 % N/A (1.7)% Factory-built housing 24.0 % 25.5 % N/A (1.5)% Financial services 29.8 % 39.0 % N/A (9.2)% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 112,476 $ 122,563 $ (10,087 ) (8.2)% Financial services 10,710 10,467 243 2.3 % $ 123,186 $ 133,030 $ (9,844 ) (7.4)% Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 101,399 $ 166,688 $ (65,289 ) (39.2)% Financial services 251 2,605 (2,354 ) (90.4)% $ 101,650 $ 169,293 $ (67,643 ) (40.0)%

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit as a percent of Net revenue for the three and six months was down primarily due to lower average selling price, partially offset by lower input costs.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations for the three and six months were negatively affected by higher insurance claims from weather related events.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased for the three and six months primarily as a result of lower incentive compensation on reduced sales and lower professional expenses.





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 41,539 $ 74,116 $ (32,577 ) (44.0)% Diluted net income per share $ 4.76 $ 8.25 $ (3.49 ) (42.3)% Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Change Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 87,896 $ 133,718 $ (45,822 ) (34.3)% Diluted net income per share $ 10.05 $ 14.88 $ (4.83 ) (32.5)%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net revenue Unrealized (losses) recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (0.3 ) $ — $ — $ (1.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits — (1.9 ) — (4.5 ) Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry (0.7 ) (1.4 ) (1.0 ) (2.8 ) Other income, net Corporate unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on securities held — — 0.1 (1.1 )

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 377,264 $ 271,427 Restricted cash, current 17,180 11,728 Accounts receivable, net 88,560 89,347 Short-term investments 14,358 14,978 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 10,503 17,019 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 48,583 43,414 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 1,959 640 Inventories 244,476 263,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,560 92,876 Total current assets 875,443 804,579 Restricted cash 585 335 Investments 20,507 18,639 Consumer loans receivable, net 25,233 27,129 Commercial loans receivable, net 40,998 53,890 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,928 4,033 Property, plant and equipment, net 223,664 228,278 Goodwill 116,015 114,547 Other intangibles, net 29,005 29,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,413 26,755 Total assets $ 1,368,791 $ 1,307,975 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,095 $ 30,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 264,380 262,661 Total current liabilities 305,475 293,391 Operating lease liabilities 30,529 21,678 Other liabilities 7,792 7,820 Deferred income taxes 5,740 7,581 Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 1,219 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,356,421 and 9,337,125 shares, respectively 94 93 Treasury stock, at cost; 844,742 and 671,801 shares, respectively (211,646 ) (164,452 ) Additional paid-in capital 274,204 271,950 Retained earnings 957,206 869,310 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (603 ) (615 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,019,255 976,286 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,368,791 $ 1,307,975





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 452,030 $ 577,392 $ 927,905 $ 1,165,730 Cost of sales 345,073 419,793 703,069 863,407 Gross profit 106,957 157,599 224,836 302,323 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,506 66,894 123,186 133,030 Income from operations 45,451 90,705 101,650 169,293 Interest income 5,812 1,851 10,430 3,165 Interest expense (257 ) (233 ) (523 ) (394 ) Other income, net 655 488 781 57 Income before income taxes 51,661 92,811 112,338 172,121 Income tax expense (10,088 ) (18,613 ) (24,354 ) (38,229 ) Net income 41,573 74,198 87,984 133,892 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 34 82 88 174 Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 41,539 $ 74,116 $ 87,896 $ 133,718 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 4.80 $ 8.32 $ 10.15 $ 15.01 Diluted $ 4.76 $ 8.25 $ 10.05 $ 14.88 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 8,656,537 8,903,703 8,663,430 8,910,933 Diluted 8,731,419 8,978,997 8,742,734 8,983,425





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Capital expenditures $ 4,287 $ 8,181 $ 8,470 $ 33,188 Depreciation $ 4,275 $ 3,836 $ 8,449 $ 7,274 Amortization of other intangibles $ 393 $ 502 $ 785 $ 1,010



