Xtant Medical to Issue Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the open of the financial markets on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.

Conference Call Details:
Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023 - 9:00 AM ET
Conference Call dial-in: 877-407-6184
International dial-in: 201-389-0877
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q3 2023 Financial Results
Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
Ph: 212-867-1762
Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com


