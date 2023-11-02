Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Trupanion returns to positive cash flow as margins continue to expand

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“I am happy to report we achieved $11 million in operating cash flow and $7 million in free cash flow, while continuing to grow our revenue at historical levels” said Darryl Rawlings, CEO and Chair of the Board. “The team, under Margi's leadership, accomplished these impressive quarter-over-quarter results with strong execution throughout the organization and the momentum of an over 40% sequential increase in discretionary profit driven by our core subscription business.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $285.9 million, an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,712,177 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of 2022.

Subscription business revenue was $182.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Subscription enrolled pets was 969,322 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(12.9) million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $11.4 million and free cash flow was $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(2.3) million and free cash flow of $(6.4) million in the third quarter of 2022. Sequentially, free cash flow improved $15.1 million from the second quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2023, the Company held $265.9 million in cash and short-term investments, including $37.9 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.

The Company maintained $227.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $60.8 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $166.2 million.



Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 182,906 $ 152,401 $ 521,369 $ 438,048 Other business 102,947 81,359 291,379 221,122 Total revenue 285,853 233,760 812,748 659,170 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 157,444 128,158 455,055 365,861 Other business 93,176 75,543 266,741 204,773 Total cost of revenue(2) 250,620 203,701 721,796 570,634 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 5,302 6,553 15,434 18,178 General and administrative(1) 12,664 10,314 46,817 28,907 New pet acquisition expense(1) 17,772 22,434 60,183 67,043 Depreciation and amortization 2,990 2,600 9,445 8,024 Total operating expenses 38,728 41,901 131,879 122,152 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4 (57 ) (140 ) (168 ) Operating loss (3,491 ) (11,899 ) (41,067 ) (33,784 ) Interest expense 3,053 1,408 8,380 2,680 Other income, net (2,465 ) (889 ) (6,445 ) (1,568 ) Loss before income taxes (4,079 ) (12,418 ) (43,002 ) (34,896 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (43 ) 496 (472 ) 491 Net loss $ (4,036 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (42,530 ) $ (35,387 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 41,536,575 40,799,819 41,344,195 40,707,677 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,176 $ 1,472 $ 3,801 $ 5,138 Technology and development 650 1,184 1,985 3,193 General and administrative 3,281 3,792 14,448 9,281 New pet acquisition expense 1,785 2,195 5,626 7,214 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,892 $ 8,643 $ 25,860 $ 24,826 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Veterinary invoice expense $ 212,441 $ 171,112 $ 613,316 $ 473,654 Other cost of revenue 38,179 32,589 108,480 96,980 Total cost of revenue $ 250,620 $ 203,701 $ 721,796 $ 570,634





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,336 $ 65,605 Short-term investments 115,570 156,804 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $690 at September 30, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022 277,913 232,439 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,386 14,248 Total current assets 561,205 469,096 Restricted cash 18,245 19,032 Long-term investments 11,434 7,841 Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 100,730 90,701 Intangible assets, net 19,770 24,031 Other long-term assets 18,645 18,943 Goodwill 42,005 41,983 Total assets $ 772,034 $ 671,627 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,967 $ 9,471 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 29,422 32,616 Reserve for veterinary invoices 61,338 43,734 Deferred revenue 246,511 202,692 Long-term debt - current portion 1,350 1,103 Total current liabilities 347,588 289,616 Long-term debt 127,580 68,354 Deferred tax liabilities 2,583 3,392 Other liabilities 4,818 4,968 Total liabilities 482,569 366,330 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,655,394 and 41,627,208 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 527,199 499,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,108 ) (6,301 ) Accumulated deficit (214,092 ) (171,562 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 289,465 305,297 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 772,034 $ 671,627





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (4,036 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (42,530 ) $ (35,387 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,990 2,600 9,445 8,024 Stock-based compensation expense 6,892 8,643 25,860 24,826 Other, net (549 ) 102 (1,134 ) 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (12,409 ) (19,821 ) (45,593 ) (58,948 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 452 (1,599 ) (2,761 ) (4,420 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 2,632 45 (3,832 ) 748 Reserve for veterinary invoices 5,258 3,061 17,697 63 Deferred revenue 10,168 17,584 43,979 56,047 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,398 (2,299 ) 1,131 (9,019 ) Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (29,458 ) (78,292 ) (109,389 ) (125,660 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 29,713 73,280 147,365 104,492 Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (2,755 ) — (2,755 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (4,391 ) (4,131 ) (14,310 ) (11,610 ) Other 837 71 1,420 (1,431 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,299 ) (11,827 ) 25,086 (36,964 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 24,972 (119 ) 60,102 54,312 Repayment of debt financing (338 ) (150 ) (1,380 ) (300 ) Repurchases of common stock — (4 ) — (5,755 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 628 413 1,281 1,584 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (272 ) (850 ) (1,296 ) (3,780 ) Other (150 ) — (150 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,840 (710 ) 58,557 46,061 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (906 ) (1,268 ) (830 ) (1,964 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 32,033 (16,104 ) 83,944 (1,886 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 136,548 115,087 84,637 100,869 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 168,581 $ 98,983 $ 168,581 $ 98,983





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,712,177 1,439,605 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 969,322 808,077 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 64.63 $ 64.08 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 428 $ 673 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 232 $ 291 Average monthly retention 98.55 % 98.71 % Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,712,177 1,679,659 1,616,865 1,537,573 1,439,605 1,348,145 1,267,253 1,176,778 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 969,322 943,958 906,369 869,862 808,077 770,318 736,691 704,333 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 65.82 $ 64.41 $ 63.58 $ 63.11 $ 63.80 $ 64.26 $ 64.21 $ 63.89 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 428 $ 470 $ 541 $ 641 $ 673 $ 713 $ 730 $ 717 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 212 $ 236 $ 247 $ 283 $ 268 $ 309 $ 301 $ 306 Average monthly retention 98.55 % 98.61 % 98.65 % 98.69 % 98.71 % 98.74 % 98.75 % 98.74 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,398 $ (2,299 ) $ 1,131 $ (9,019 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (4,391 ) (4,131 ) (14,310 ) (11,610 ) Free cash flow $ 7,007 $ (6,430 ) $ (13,179 ) $ (20,629 )





The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Veterinary invoice expense $ 212,441 $ 171,112 $ 613,316 $ 473,654 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (870 ) (960 ) (2,565 ) (3,155 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (72,694 ) (58,197 ) (210,286 ) (152,911 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 138,877 $ 111,955 $ 400,465 $ 317,588 % of subscription revenue 75.9 % 73.5 % 76.8 % 72.5 % Other cost of revenue $ 38,179 $ 32,589 $ 108,480 $ 96,980 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (282 ) (433 ) (1,158 ) (1,818 ) Other business variable expenses (20,482 ) (17,346 ) (56,455 ) (51,862 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 17,415 $ 14,810 $ 50,867 $ 43,300 % of subscription revenue 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % Technology and development expense $ 5,302 $ 6,553 $ 15,434 $ 18,178 General and administrative expense 12,664 10,314 46,817 28,907 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (3,754 ) (4,805 ) (16,072 ) (12,116 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2 (8 ) (179 ) (4,175 ) (179 ) Development expenses3 (1,594 ) (2,435 ) (3,417 ) (5,705 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 12,610 $ 9,448 $ 38,587 $ 29,085 % of total revenue 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 4.4 % New pet acquisition expense $ 17,772 $ 22,434 $ 60,183 $ 67,043 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (1,679 ) (2,108 ) (5,433 ) (7,037 ) Other business pet acquisition expense (10 ) (181 ) (123 ) (476 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 16,083 $ 20,145 $ 54,627 $ 59,530 % of subscription revenue 8.8 % 13.2 % 10.5 % 13.6 % 1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. 2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. 3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): By Segment: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription revenue $ 182,906 $ 152,401 $ 521,369 $ 438,048 Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 138,877 111,955 400,465 317,588 Subscription variable expenses 17,415 14,810 50,867 43,300 Subscription fixed expenses* 8,069 6,160 24,753 19,354 Subscription adjusted operating income 18,545 19,476 45,284 57,806 Other business revenue 102,947 81,359 291,379 221,122 Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 72,694 58,197 210,286 152,911 Other business variable expenses 20,482 17,346 56,455 51,862 Other business fixed expenses* 4,541 3,288 13,834 9,731 Other business adjusted operating income 5,230 2,528 10,804 6,618 Subscription acquisition cost 16,083 20,145 54,627 59,530 Other business acquisition cost 10 181 123 476 Development expenses 1,594 2,435 3,417 5,705 Stock-based compensation expense 6,585 8,306 25,228 24,126 Depreciation and amortization 2,990 2,600 9,445 8,024 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8 179 4,175 179 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4 (57 ) (140 ) (168 ) Operating loss (3,491 ) (11,899 ) (41,067 ) (33,784 ) As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 75.9 % 73.5 % 76.8 % 72.5 % Subscription variable expenses 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % Subscription fixed expenses* 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 4.4 % Subscription adjusted operating income 10.1 % 12.8 % 8.7 % 13.2 % Other business revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 70.6 % 71.5 % 72.2 % 69.2 % Other business variable expenses 19.9 % 21.3 % 19.4 % 23.5 % Other business fixed expenses* 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 4.4 % Other business adjusted operating income 5.1 % 3.1 % 3.7 % 3.0 %





Total Business: Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 285,853 $ 233,760 $ 812,748 $ 659,170 Cost of paying veterinary invoices 211,571 170,152 610,751 470,499 Variable expenses 37,897 32,156 107,322 95,162 Fixed expenses 12,610 9,448 38,587 29,085 Adjusted operating income 23,775 22,004 56,088 64,424 Acquisition cost 16,093 20,326 54,750 60,006 Development expenses 1,594 2,435 3,417 5,705 Stock-based compensation expense 6,585 8,306 25,228 24,126 Depreciation and amortization 2,990 2,600 9,445 8,024 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8 179 4,175 179 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4 (57 ) (140 ) (168 ) Operating loss (3,491 ) (11,899 ) (41,067 ) (33,784 ) As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of paying veterinary invoices 74.0 % 72.8 % 75.1 % 71.4 % Variable expenses 13.3 % 13.8 % 13.2 % 14.4 % Fixed expenses 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 4.4 % Adjusted operating income 8.3 % 9.4 % 6.9 % 9.8 % Acquisition cost 5.6 % 8.7 % 6.7 % 9.1 % Development expenses 0.6 % 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.3 % 3.6 % 3.1 % 3.7 % Depreciation and amortization 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — % 0.1 % 0.5 % — % Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture — % — % — % — % Operating loss (1.2 )% (5.1 )% (5.1 )% (5.1 )%

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands): Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (42,530 ) $ (35,387 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 25,228 24,125 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,445 8,024 Interest income (6,169 ) (1,412 ) Interest expense 8,380 2,680 Other non-operating expenses — (1 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (472 ) 491 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 4,175 179 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (110 ) (131 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,053 ) $ (1,432 ) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Net loss $ (4,036 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (24,780 ) $ (9,285 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (13,618 ) $ (8,855 ) $ (7,042 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 6,585 6,503 12,140 8,412 8,306 8,462 7,358 6,808 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,990 3,253 3,202 2,897 2,600 2,707 2,717 2,770 Interest income (2,389 ) (2,051 ) (1,729 ) (1,614 ) (1,018 ) (297 ) (97 ) (80 ) Interest expense 3,053 2,940 2,387 1,587 1,408 1,193 79 9 Other non-operating expenses — — — — — (1 ) — — Income tax expense (benefit) (43 ) (238 ) (191 ) (15 ) 496 19 (24 ) 1,034 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8 65 4,102 193 179 — — — (Gain) loss from equity method investment (110 ) — — — — (131 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,058 $ (3,242 ) $ (4,869 ) $ 2,175 $ (943 ) $ (1,666 ) $ 1,178 $ 3,499

