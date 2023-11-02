Submit Release
Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Trupanion returns to positive cash flow as margins continue to expand

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“I am happy to report we achieved $11 million in operating cash flow and $7 million in free cash flow, while continuing to grow our revenue at historical levels” said Darryl Rawlings, CEO and Chair of the Board. “The team, under Margi's leadership, accomplished these impressive quarter-over-quarter results with strong execution throughout the organization and the momentum of an over 40% sequential increase in discretionary profit driven by our core subscription business.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $285.9 million, an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,712,177 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $182.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 969,322 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(12.9) million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $11.4 million and free cash flow was $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(2.3) million and free cash flow of $(6.4) million in the third quarter of 2022. Sequentially, free cash flow improved $15.1 million from the second quarter of 2023.
  • At September 30, 2023, the Company held $265.9 million in cash and short-term investments, including $37.9 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $227.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $60.8 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $166.2 million.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2023 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10182458.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 182,906     $ 152,401     $ 521,369     $ 438,048  
Other business   102,947       81,359       291,379       221,122  
Total revenue   285,853       233,760       812,748       659,170  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   157,444       128,158       455,055       365,861  
Other business   93,176       75,543       266,741       204,773  
Total cost of revenue(2)   250,620       203,701       721,796       570,634  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   5,302       6,553       15,434       18,178  
General and administrative(1)   12,664       10,314       46,817       28,907  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   17,772       22,434       60,183       67,043  
Depreciation and amortization   2,990       2,600       9,445       8,024  
Total operating expenses   38,728       41,901       131,879       122,152  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   4       (57 )     (140 )     (168 )
Operating loss   (3,491 )     (11,899 )     (41,067 )     (33,784 )
Interest expense   3,053       1,408       8,380       2,680  
Other income, net   (2,465 )     (889 )     (6,445 )     (1,568 )
Loss before income taxes   (4,079 )     (12,418 )     (43,002 )     (34,896 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (43 )     496       (472 )     491  
Net loss $ (4,036 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (42,530 )   $ (35,387 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.10 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (1.03 )   $ (0.87 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   41,536,575       40,799,819       41,344,195       40,707,677  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 Three Months Ended September 30,

   Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cost of revenue $ 1,176     $ 1,472     $ 3,801     $ 5,138  
Technology and development   650       1,184       1,985       3,193  
General and administrative   3,281       3,792       14,448       9,281  
New pet acquisition expense   1,785       2,195       5,626       7,214  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,892     $ 8,643     $ 25,860     $ 24,826  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 212,441     $ 171,112     $ 613,316     $ 473,654  
Other cost of revenue   38,179       32,589       108,480       96,980  
Total cost of revenue $ 250,620     $ 203,701     $ 721,796     $ 570,634  


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,336     $ 65,605  
Short-term investments   115,570       156,804  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $690 at September 30, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022   277,913       232,439  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   17,386       14,248  
Total current assets   561,205       469,096  
Restricted cash   18,245       19,032  
Long-term investments   11,434       7,841  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   100,730       90,701  
Intangible assets, net   19,770       24,031  
Other long-term assets   18,645       18,943  
Goodwill   42,005       41,983  
Total assets $ 772,034     $ 671,627  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 8,967     $ 9,471  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   29,422       32,616  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   61,338       43,734  
Deferred revenue   246,511       202,692  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,350       1,103  
Total current liabilities   347,588       289,616  
Long-term debt   127,580       68,354  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,583       3,392  
Other liabilities   4,818       4,968  
Total liabilities   482,569       366,330  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,655,394 and 41,627,208 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   527,199       499,694  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,108 )     (6,301 )
Accumulated deficit   (214,092 )     (171,562 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   289,465       305,297  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 772,034     $ 671,627  


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (4,036 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (42,530 )   $ (35,387 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   2,990       2,600       9,445       8,024  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,892       8,643       25,860       24,826  
Other, net   (549 )     102       (1,134 )     28  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   (12,409 )     (19,821 )     (45,593 )     (58,948 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   452       (1,599 )     (2,761 )     (4,420 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   2,632       45       (3,832 )     748  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   5,258       3,061       17,697       63  
Deferred revenue   10,168       17,584       43,979       56,047  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   11,398       (2,299 )     1,131       (9,019 )
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (29,458 )     (78,292 )     (109,389 )     (125,660 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   29,713       73,280       147,365       104,492  
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired         (2,755 )           (2,755 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (4,391 )     (4,131 )     (14,310 )     (11,610 )
Other   837       71       1,420       (1,431 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (3,299 )     (11,827 )     25,086       (36,964 )
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees   24,972       (119 )     60,102       54,312  
Repayment of debt financing   (338 )     (150 )     (1,380 )     (300 )
Repurchases of common stock         (4 )           (5,755 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   628       413       1,281       1,584  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (272 )     (850 )     (1,296 )     (3,780 )
Other   (150 )           (150 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   24,840       (710 )     58,557       46,061  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   (906 )     (1,268 )     (830 )     (1,964 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   32,033       (16,104 )     83,944       (1,886 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   136,548       115,087       84,637       100,869  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 168,581     $ 98,983     $ 168,581     $ 98,983  


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30,                        
    2023       2022                          
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,712,177       1,439,605                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   969,322       808,077                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 64.63     $ 64.08                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 428     $ 673                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 232     $ 291                          
Average monthly retention   98.55 %     98.71 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,712,177       1,679,659       1,616,865       1,537,573       1,439,605       1,348,145       1,267,253       1,176,778  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   969,322       943,958       906,369       869,862       808,077       770,318       736,691       704,333  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 65.82     $ 64.41     $ 63.58     $ 63.11     $ 63.80     $ 64.26     $ 64.21     $ 63.89  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 428     $ 470     $ 541     $ 641     $ 673     $ 713     $ 730     $ 717  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 212     $ 236     $ 247     $ 283     $ 268     $ 309     $ 301     $ 306  
Average monthly retention   98.55 %     98.61 %     98.65 %     98.69 %     98.71 %     98.74 %     98.75 %     98.74 %


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,398     $ (2,299 )   $ 1,131     $ (9,019 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (4,391 )     (4,131 )     (14,310 )     (11,610 )
Free cash flow $ 7,007     $ (6,430 )   $ (13,179 )   $ (20,629 )


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 212,441     $ 171,112     $ 613,316     $ 473,654  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (870 )     (960 )     (2,565 )     (3,155 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices     (72,694 )     (58,197 )     (210,286 )     (152,911 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 138,877     $ 111,955     $ 400,465     $ 317,588  
% of subscription revenue     75.9 %     73.5 %     76.8 %     72.5 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 38,179     $ 32,589     $ 108,480     $ 96,980  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (282 )     (433 )     (1,158 )     (1,818 )
Other business variable expenses     (20,482 )     (17,346 )     (56,455 )     (51,862 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 17,415     $ 14,810     $ 50,867     $ 43,300  
% of subscription revenue     9.5 %     9.7 %     9.8 %     9.9 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 5,302     $ 6,553     $ 15,434     $ 18,178  
General and administrative expense     12,664       10,314       46,817       28,907  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (3,754 )     (4,805 )     (16,072 )     (12,116 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2     (8 )     (179 )     (4,175 )     (179 )
Development expenses3     (1,594 )     (2,435 )     (3,417 )     (5,705 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 12,610     $ 9,448     $ 38,587     $ 29,085  
% of total revenue     4.4 %     4.0 %     4.7 %     4.4 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 17,772     $ 22,434     $ 60,183     $ 67,043  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (1,679 )     (2,108 )     (5,433 )     (7,037 )
Other business pet acquisition expense     (10 )     (181 )     (123 )     (476 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 16,083     $ 20,145     $ 54,627     $ 59,530  
% of subscription revenue     8.8 %     13.2 %     10.5 %     13.6 %
                 
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
               
By Segment:              
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Subscription revenue $ 182,906     $ 152,401     $ 521,369     $ 438,048  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   138,877       111,955       400,465       317,588  
Subscription variable expenses   17,415       14,810       50,867       43,300  
Subscription fixed expenses*   8,069       6,160       24,753       19,354  
Subscription adjusted operating income   18,545       19,476       45,284       57,806  
Other business revenue   102,947       81,359       291,379       221,122  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   72,694       58,197       210,286       152,911  
Other business variable expenses   20,482       17,346       56,455       51,862  
Other business fixed expenses*   4,541       3,288       13,834       9,731  
Other business adjusted operating income   5,230       2,528       10,804       6,618  
Subscription acquisition cost   16,083       20,145       54,627       59,530  
Other business acquisition cost   10       181       123       476  
Development expenses   1,594       2,435       3,417       5,705  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,585       8,306       25,228       24,126  
Depreciation and amortization   2,990       2,600       9,445       8,024  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   8       179       4,175       179  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   4       (57 )     (140 )     (168 )
Operating loss   (3,491 )     (11,899 )     (41,067 )     (33,784 )
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Subscription revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   75.9 %     73.5 %     76.8 %     72.5 %
Subscription variable expenses   9.5 %     9.7 %     9.8 %     9.9 %
Subscription fixed expenses*   4.4 %     4.0 %     4.7 %     4.4 %
Subscription adjusted operating income   10.1 %     12.8 %     8.7 %     13.2 %
               
Other business revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   70.6 %     71.5 %     72.2 %     69.2 %
Other business variable expenses   19.9 %     21.3 %     19.4 %     23.5 %
Other business fixed expenses*   4.4 %     4.0 %     4.7 %     4.4 %
Other business adjusted operating income   5.1 %     3.1 %     3.7 %     3.0 %


Total Business:      
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   Nine Months Ended September 30,
   
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 285,853     $ 233,760     $ 812,748     $ 659,170  
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   211,571       170,152       610,751       470,499  
Variable expenses   37,897       32,156       107,322       95,162  
Fixed expenses   12,610       9,448       38,587       29,085  
Adjusted operating income   23,775       22,004       56,088       64,424  
Acquisition cost   16,093       20,326       54,750       60,006  
Development expenses   1,594       2,435       3,417       5,705  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,585       8,306       25,228       24,126  
Depreciation and amortization   2,990       2,600       9,445       8,024  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   8       179       4,175       179  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   4       (57 )     (140 )     (168 )
Operating loss   (3,491 )     (11,899 )     (41,067 )     (33,784 )
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended September 30,

   Nine Months Ended September 30,
   
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   74.0 %     72.8 %     75.1 %     71.4 %
Variable expenses   13.3 %     13.8 %     13.2 %     14.4 %
Fixed expenses   4.4 %     4.0 %     4.7 %     4.4 %
Adjusted operating income   8.3 %     9.4 %     6.9 %     9.8 %
Acquisition cost   5.6 %     8.7 %     6.7 %     9.1 %
Development expenses   0.6 %     1.0 %     0.4 %     0.9 %
Stock-based compensation expense   2.3 %     3.6 %     3.1 %     3.7 %
Depreciation and amortization   1.0 %     1.1 %     1.2 %     1.2 %
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   %     0.1 %     0.5 %     %
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   %     %     %     %
Operating loss (1.2 )%   (5.1 )%   (5.1 )%   (5.1 )%
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30,                        
    2023       2022                          
Net loss $ (42,530 )   $ (35,387 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   25,228       24,125                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   9,445       8,024                          
Interest income   (6,169 )     (1,412 )                        
Interest expense   8,380       2,680                          
Other non-operating expenses         (1 )                        
Income tax (benefit) expense   (472 )     491                          
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   4,175       179                          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (110 )     (131 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,053 )   $ (1,432 )                        
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
Net loss $ (4,036 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (8,855 )   $ (7,042 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   6,585       6,503       12,140       8,412       8,306       8,462       7,358       6,808  
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,990       3,253       3,202       2,897       2,600       2,707       2,717       2,770  
Interest income   (2,389 )     (2,051 )     (1,729 )     (1,614 )     (1,018 )     (297 )     (97 )     (80 )
Interest expense   3,053       2,940       2,387       1,587       1,408       1,193       79       9  
Other non-operating expenses                                 (1 )            
Income tax expense (benefit)   (43 )     (238 )     (191 )     (15 )     496       19       (24 )     1,034  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   8       65       4,102       193       179                    
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (110 )                             (131 )            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,058     $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175     $ (943 )   $ (1,666 )   $ 1,178     $ 3,499  
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eac954c-3bee-40a6-9d42-5dfe3dfd5702


