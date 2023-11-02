Submit Release
SBA to Address Black Women-Owned Small Businesses at MogulCon Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

Conference to Include Keynote Speakers on Government Contracting, Empowerment and Education, Tradeshow, Networking, and Award Show

NASHVILLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 3, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will share insight on how women-owned businesses can get certified for federal contracts through its Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB) at the MogulCon Business Conference for Black women-owned small businesses in Nashville, Tenn. MogulCon is hosted by Dr. Felicia Phillips, CEO of One Million Dreams Foundation for Black Women and Girls, Incorporated, and Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor. The conference will provide networking opportunities, a tradeshow, and an award show, and feature keynote speakers discussing topics such as how to earn a government contract, empowerment, and entrepreneurship best practices for women-owned small businesses.

In July, the SBA announced the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its small business federal contracting goal for FY22, awarding 26.5% of federal contract dollars to small businesses — a historic level amounting to $162.9 billion. Alongside a pledge to encourage more investment in WOSBs, the agency also noted that WOSBs received more than $26 billion in federal contracts for the fourth straight year.  

 WHO:             Alisa Sheard, Director for SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB) Keynote Speech on Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE:               MogulCon Business Conference, Nashville, Tenn.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration 

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba.gov


