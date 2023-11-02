Delaware Wetlands Conference Returns in 2024: Registration Now Open

The 10th Delaware Wetlands Conference will be held Feb. 6 and 7, 2024 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington. Registration for the biennial conference presented by DNREC is now open, with discounted early bird fees good through Nov. 29. /DNREC photo

Registration is now open for the 10th Delaware Wetlands Conference to be held Feb. 6 and 7, 2024 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington. The biennial conference is presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and organized by the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program.

Early-bird registration – with discounted admission fees – can be submitted online and by the United States Postal Service through Nov. 29. Registration closes Jan. 19, 2024. Opportunities are available to sponsor and exhibit at the conference – not only to support wetland science and education in the Mid-Atlantic region, but also as an opportunity to gain visibility with important leaders in the field of wetlands science.

“Wetlands play a vital role in our everyday lives by reducing climate risks and protecting our communities by increasing resiliency to flood and storm impacts, as well as providing nurseries for critical juvenile species. Wetlands also help boost our economy by supporting commercial fisheries, generating green jobs and encouraging eco-tourism,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “It is important that we continue to foster an atmosphere that supports the exploration and dissemination of wetlands science. This conference brings together a broad group of people to share the latest information about our wetlands and to plan for the future of these important natural resources.”

The two-day event showcases the importance of wetlands in Delaware and across the Mid-Atlantic region. The conference brings together scientists, educators, natural resource managers, planners, county, state and federal representatives, and community leaders. As has been the conference’s calling card since it was initially held in 2001, attendees will gain insight into current research on tidal and non-tidal wetlands, the value of the region’s wetlands, and the impact that managing them for environmental benefits has on the community. More than 400 experts and enthusiasts from the region and beyond are expected to gather at the biennial conference.

The conference agenda for both days will include invited speakers, networking time, and presentations during concurrent sessions. Attendees including undergraduate and graduate students are invited to submit oral and poster presentations that cover wetland topics related to coastal resilience, soils, beneficial use, monitoring and assessment, remediation, stream and wetland restoration, wildlife, policy/legal considerations, green technology, mitigation and hydrodynamics.

Online registration and information about the event, including sponsorships and the preliminary agenda is available at de.gov/dewetlandsconference.

