Introducing the Lumin for BlackBerry App; The next generation of PDF editing available on Android & iOS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday 17th October, Lumin appeared at the annual BlackBerry Summit in downtown New York and launched their latest app, Lumin for BlackBerry®, which represents the first-ever dedicated PDF editor for BlackBerry® UEM available on both Android and iOS. Lumin for BlackBerry is designed to work with BlackBerry’s UEM productivity apps. Users can attach Lumin-edited PDFs to BlackBerry® Work or save to BlackBerry® Docs.

Lumin founder and CEO, Max Ferguson, was at the Lumin booth at BlackBerry Summit introducing the unique benefits of Lumin for BlackBerry to business owners, IT specialists, media and key stakeholders.

“As a CEO, I love the experience of annotating documents directly from my email client. I use my Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet every day and Lumin for BlackBerry provides an effortless way to edit contracts and reports,” says Max.

“One of our Fortune 500 customers came to us with a problem: their employees work remotely from cafes, airports and beyond. They couldn’t find a PDF editor for both Apple and Android that had a seamless editing experience, enterprise grade security, while giving their employees flexibility to work on the go.”

Topline features of Lumin for BlackBerry:

- Instantly annotate, mark-up and work on time-critical documents as PDFs within BlackBerry Work and BlackBerry Docs, instead of spending hours printing, writing and scanning.

- Send edited PDFs using BlackBerry Work directly within Lumin client, enabling a secure, faster editing process.

- Offline mode means users can open, edit and annotate documents without an internet connection. These can be saved or sent once connected again.

- Enterprise data passed to Lumin is encrypted using AES with a 256-bit key, and protected with a password and the device’s security processor.

- Sign-in to Lumin is handled via BlackBerry’s authentication system, so users can sign in using their Microsoft account or Enterprise Identity Provider.

- Lumin for BlackBerry is designed to work with BlackBerry’s productivity apps. Users can attach Lumin-edited PDFs to BlackBerry Works or BlackBerry Docs.

Since being founded in 2014, Lumin PDF has become the world's largest Google Cloud PDF software partner with over 85 million users and over 2 billion documents opened in the software.

Website: https://www.luminpdf.com/