“FMC Corporation (FMC) Warns of Revenue Shortfall After Blue Orca Shorts Company for Concealing Competitive Risks,” Hagens Berman

FMC Corporation (FMC) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of FMC’s sales and inventory management practices, and on the sustainability of growth and financial results flowing from its patented diamide insect control products.

On May 1, 2023, FMC announced its Q1 2023 financial results, said Q2 2023 revenue would be flat to the prior year quarter, and maintained FY 2023 revenue outlook of $6.08 to $6.22 billion.

But, on July 10, 2023, FMC announced updated expectations for its Q2 and FY 2023 outlook. In particular, the company slashed its Q2 2023 revenue outlook by about 30%, reduced its FY 2023 revenue outlook by over 14%, and blamed the reduced guidance on reductions in channel inventory that adversely impacted the company’s sales volumes in the quarter.

Then, on Sept. 7, 2023, Blue Orca published a report alleging that “FMC has concealed from investors that it has suffered a recent string of defeats around the globe that have enabled competitors to now launch competing generics at prices up to 80% below the price of FMC’s flagship insecticide product[]” and “[c]ontrary to the Company’s claims, FMC’s process patents do not protect its flagship product from generic competition.”

Blue Orca concluded that “without patent protection for its leading product in its key markets, and battling a flood of capable generics, we believe that FMC’s revenues, margins and cash flows are set to collapse.”

Most recently, on Oct. 23, 2023, FMC warned that Q3 2023 revenues are expected to be about 22% lower from its August high-end guidance and reduced its FY 2023 revenue outlook by over 12% from its August high-end guidance, both due to “continued channel destocking in all regions.”

These events sent the price of FMC shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether FMC may have misrepresented its sales and inventory management practices and the strength of certain patent protections,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FMC Corporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

