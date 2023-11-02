Top Ten Things Physicians and the Public Should Know about Addiction; Resources Developed by Medical Associations Released Today

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, four major U.S. medical associations released educational resources highlighting what physicians and the public should know about addiction. The American Psychiatric Association (APA), the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), collaborated on the development of two “Top Ten” lists. These resources, with succinct and powerful facts about addiction, are aimed at helping to raise awareness, increase understanding, and combat the stigma associated with addiction and seeking treatment.

These lists are the product of a medical association convening hosted by the APA this past summer to find ways to work together as physicians to combat addiction. APA President Petros Levounis, M.D., M.A, an addiction psychiatrist, has dedicated his presidential initiative to educating mental health care clinicians and the public about addiction, with a focus on four of the most prominent addictions: vaping, opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and technology.

Among the facts highlighted in the resources are: “No one chooses to develop an addiction; addiction is not caused by a moral defect”; “There is no ‘healthy’ amount of use of an addictive substance, including alcohol”; and “Return to use is a common part of the recovery process. It’s an opportunity to learn and does not mean treatment failed.”

Download the resources here:

For information contact:

American Psychiatric Association American Academy of Family Physicians

Erin Connors, 202-609-7113 Julie Hirschhorn, 202-655-4949

econnors@psych.org jhirschhorn@aafp.org



American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry American Society of Addiction Medicine

Michelle Dirst, 401-654-6798 Christine Merrifield, 301-547-4140

mdirst@aaap.org cmerrifield@ASAM.org





American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the nation’s oldest medical association. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 38,000 members who specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and research of mental illness. The APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.

American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry

The American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry is the member organization for Addiction Psychiatrists. AAAP’s focus is to: promote high quality evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery approaches; strengthen Addiction Psychiatry specialty training; provide evidence-based substance use disorder education to healthcare trainees and healthcare professionals; and educate the public and influence policy on substance use, co-occurring psychiatric disorders and related issues. For more information, go to www.aaap.org.

American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 129,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that’s 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America’s underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine’s cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP’s consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

American Society of Addiction Medicine

ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing over 7,000 physicians, clinicians and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. www.ASAM.org

Erin Connors American Psychiatric Association 2026097113 econnors@psych.org