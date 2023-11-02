European Metals Holdings Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 8th, 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Metals Holding Limited (ASX & LON: EMH, OTCQX: ERPNF, ADS:EMHXY) based in Perth, and focused on the development of the Cinovec Lithium Project in the Czech Republic, today announced that Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 8th, 2023. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 8th, 2023

TIME: 8.30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development €6m Strategic Investment

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/5d42b49f-46f.pdf



Testwork Realises Continued Outstanding Lithium Recoveries

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/54d561f1-583.pdf



DRA Global appointed to complete Definitive Feasibility Study for Cinovec

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/550436ee-e93.pdf



European Union’s Just Transition Fund approves Cinovec as a Strategic Project

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/862b1293-d5d.pdf



SIMPLIFIED EXTRACTION PROCESS DELIVERS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN BATTERY-GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCT WITH IMPROVED ECONOMICS

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/a4072882-271.pdf



European Metals commences trading on OTCQX® Best Market

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/cf0d6561-fb2.pdf



PFS UPDATE DELIVERS OUTSTANDING RESULTS, 75% INCREASE IN CINOVEC NPV TO US$1.94B 16% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION TO 29,386TPA LiOH

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/emh/7381a65f-d0b.pdf

About European Metals Holdings Limited

European Metals is developing the Cinovec Project – the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe, located in the Czech Republic. The project is fully funded to Final Investment Decision, expected Q4 2023 and is actively supported by both the Czech Government and the European Union. Cinovec will be a fully integrated lithium project producing approximately 29,386 tpa of battery grade lithium hydroxide and/or lithium carbonate for the rapidly growing European Battery industry and Electric Vehicle industry. The Cinovec Project has the potential to have one of the lowest overall environmental impacts compared to other conventional lithium battery metals projects not only in Europe but also on a global basis.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts European Metals Holdings Limited Keith Coughlan Executive Chairman +61 419 996 333 keith@europeanmet.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com