WISCONSIN, November 2 - Relating to: the impeachment of Meagan Wolfe, the Administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, citing allegations of maladministration in office and potential violations of election laws.
Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/resolution/ar18
You just read:
AR18 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-11-02
