President receives Hungarian Prosecutor General

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Thursday received a delegation from the Prosecution Service of Hungary led by Prosecutor General Péter Polt who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the guests, President Thưởng said that their visit was taking place at a very meaningful time when Việt Nam and Hungary are celebrating the 5th founding anniversary of comprehensive partnership.

The President said he believed the visit will help deepen the cooperative relationship between the Supreme People's Procuracy of Việt Nam and the Prosecution Service of Hungary and nurture the friendship and traditional relationship between the two nations' people.

For his part, Polt expressed his pleasure to visit Việt Nam and work with the Supreme People's Procuracy of Việt Nam. He informed the host about the good results of cooperation between the two countries' procuracy agencies.

He said that Hungarian President Katalin Novak wants to visit Việt Nam soon and that the Government and people of Hungary are also looking forward to welcoming President Thưởng to visit Hungary soon.

Polt emphasised that the two countries’ procuracy agencies still have a lot of potential for cooperation and will deploy measures to further improve the effectiveness of their cooperation.

Noting that Hungary is promoting its "Eastern opening" policy in politics, economy, and law, the Hungarian official stated that the Prosecution Service of Hungary will continue to promote cooperation with the Supreme People's Procuracy of Việt Nam, particularly in protecting the business investment environment, supporting socio-economic development in each country as crimes such as money laundering, cyber security and corruption are getting more and more complicated. In addition, the two agencies will actively coordinate internationally and multilaterally.

President Thưởng said that Việt Nam appreciates Hungary's prioritisation of Việt Nam in its "Eastern opening" policy. He added that in the two countries’ cooperation, the cooperative relationship between the two procuracy agencies has produced positive results.

He urged relevant agencies of Việt Nam and Hungary to further promote cooperation, especially in economy, trade, and investment because the two countries still have a lot of potential and room for it.

The President said that Việt Nam looks forward to soon welcoming Hungarian President Katalin Novak to visit Việt Nam. The President said he is ready to visit Hungary at an appropriate time to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS