Province Makes Progress on Critical Infrastructure For Ontario

RCCAO welcomes the Government of Ontario’s continued focus on critical infrastructure projects

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s Fall Economic Statement, Building a Strong Ontario Together, demonstrates substantial progress on building the critical infrastructure needed to support a growing province. The updates and new investments outlined today advance transportation and water infrastructure that will support the economy and people of Ontario. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) commends the Government of Ontario for its leadership in building long-term critical infrastructure that will pave the way for a better future for Ontario.

“RCCAO welcomes the Government of Ontario’s continued focus on transformational transit and transportation infrastructure projects. The Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 are critical for the long-term competitiveness of our province and for the movement of goods and people in a rapidly growing hub of Ontario,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO.

“The critical infrastructure investments advanced in today’s Fall Economic Statement will provide thousands of high paying employment opportunities for our industry and help Ontario prosper by meeting its future infrastructure requirements.”

The focussed $200 million investment in critical water infrastructure through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund continues Premier Ford and Minister Surma’s leadership to solve the housing crisis and recognizes that 1.5 million new homes will need the supporting critical infrastructure. Water, waste water, and stormwater infrastructure are essential to accommodate growth and upkeep existing systems flowing smoothly.

Earlier this year, RCCAO released research that revealed the high-tax burden across all three levels of government is worsening Ontario’s housing crisis, with 30.7% of the purchase price of a new home being taxes. The removal of HST from construction of new purpose-built rentals is a continued step in the right direction of all three levels of government working together to lower the tax burden on new home construction and make it easier to substantially increase housing supply to alleviate the housing crisis.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

2023 Fall Economic Statement – What RCCAO Members Are Saying

“Industry and commerce salute this government’s commitment to improving transportation routes in southern Ontario. Ontario’s economic future depends on access to transportation corridors with enough capacity to allow for the quick movement of people and goods.

The Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 will relieve commute times and reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by congestion in the northern part of the GTA.

The upgrades to Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph add much needed capacity to this high-tech corridor that will support growth.”

-Peter J. Smith, P. Eng., Executive Director, Heavy Construction Association of Toronto

“Ontarians need 1.5 million homes over the next decade. Meeting that target will require significant public investment in the infrastructure needed to support the construction of these homes, including transportation projects. The government’s commitments outlined in the Fall Economic Statement meet this challenge and are to be commended.”

-Richard Lyall, Executive Director, Joint Residential Construction Association

“The Greater Toronto Area is Canada’s economic engine. From the timely delivery of essential supplies and consumer goods to the efficient commute for workers and family travel, Ontario’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure is paving the way to a more resilient and prosperous future. We welcome the government’s investments in these strategic highway and road expansion projects and in particular, their long-standing approach to a circular economy that uses recycled building materials to reduce a project’s overall GHG emissions.”

-Raly Chakarova, Executive Director, Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA)

“It is clear with this announcement that Premier Ford and Minister Surma remain focused on building homes faster. Water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure are the most critical infrastructure assets necessary in the residential construction process. This is the first step in building new residential developments, so without these assets being built, homes can’t get built. The government’s commitment to provide municipalities with $200 million to build housing enabling infrastructure will have a direct, positive impact on the communities that are experiencing the housing crisis most acutely and will support thousands of high paying employment opportunities in our industry. We appreciate the government’s action on getting such a critical piece of the housing supply chain built.”

“Moving into the procurement stage for the Bradford Bypass and conducting early field work for the proposed Highway 413 route are very exciting steps forward on these transformational infrastructure projects. These projects demonstrate the Ford government’s clear long-term vision for the province that focuses on reducing gridlock, moving millions more people and goods every day, supporting economic growth in the northern GTA, and ensuring greater integration between the communities in this critical region of the province.”

-Patrick McManus, Executive Director, Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association

