Early Voting Ends Friday (November 3rd) for the November 7th Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Download the Press Release PDF

Date: November 2, 2023

Contact: Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director

Phone: (208) 332-2849

(Boise, Idaho) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane would like to remind Idahoans that Early Voting for the November 7th Election in Idaho ends on Friday, November 3rd. Friday is the last opportunity for voters to cast their ballots in person before Election Day.

Voters who have received their absentee ballots are encouraged to promptly fill them out and return them to their local election offices to ensure they are counted. As of Wednesday evening, just 49% of absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned. Ballots must be returned to county election offices or official drop boxes (not simply postmarked) by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Make your voice heard by participating in local elections. To vote ahead of the November 7th Election, keep in mind that Friday is the final opportunity for early voting. If you have an absentee ballot, make sure to return it by Election Day,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Key Dates and Information: Early voting will end on November 3rd. To see the list of counties offering early voting and the races and measures by county on the November 7th ballot, visit VoteIdaho.gov/ballot-listing/.

Voters who have requested absentee ballots must ensure their completed ballots are returned to their local election offices by 8:00 PM on Election Day, November 7th.

Voters may register to vote at early voting or at the polls on Election Day with a photo ID and proof of residence.

For specific information regarding early voting locations, polling places, and other election-related details, voters are encouraged to visit VoteIdaho.gov

###

ABOUT PHIL McGRANE

Phil McGrane was elected Idaho’s twenty-eighth Secretary of State and took office on January 2, 2023. McGrane served as elected Clerk of Ada County from 2019-2022. McGrane holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a juris doctorate, and a Master of Public Administration. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Phil has dedicated his career to making elections in the state of Idaho accessible, secure and transparent.