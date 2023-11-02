[Latest] Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.3 Billion By 2032
Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market was at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032, with CAGR growth of 12% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market was at US$ 0.8 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 12% between 2023 and 2032.
According to the study, The Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market was estimated at USD 0.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market: Overview
Mycoplasma testing involves the process of identifying and detecting mycoplasma bacteria present in biological samples, including but not limited to cell cultures and clinical specimens. Mycoplasma, a group of diminutive bacteria characterized by the absence of a cell wall, exhibits resilience in diverse environments, including laboratory cell cultures.
Their propensity to contaminate these cultures can result in cell behavior and characteristic alterations, subsequently impacting the accuracy and reliability of research outcomes. Thus, mycoplasma testing assumes a critical role in cell culture research and the production of biological products, serving as a vital safeguard to ensure the integrity and purity of these cultures while effectively mitigating the risk of contamination.
Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market: Growth Drivers
Mycoplasma Detection System Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Rising Awareness: Increased awareness about the detrimental effects of mycoplasma contamination on cell cultures and biopharmaceutical products is driving the demand for mycoplasma detection systems. Researchers and manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the importance of routine testing.
Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth: The expanding biopharmaceutical industry, driven by the development of biologics and biosimilars, necessitates stringent quality control measures, including mycoplasma testing. This sector’s growth fuels the adoption of mycoplasma detection systems.
Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in mycoplasma detection technologies, such as PCR-based assays and rapid testing methods, are enhancing the accuracy, sensitivity, and speed of detection. These innovations attract users looking for efficient testing solutions.
Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory standards and guidelines mandate mycoplasma testing in biopharmaceutical and cell culture manufacturing. Compliance with these regulations is a significant driver of market growth.
Increasing Research Activities: Growing research activities in biotechnology and life sciences necessitate rigorous mycoplasma testing to maintain the integrity of experiments and studies. This drives the adoption of detection systems.
Global Health Concerns: The ongoing emphasis on global health, especially in light of recent health crises, underscores the importance of contamination control. Mycoplasma detection contributes to maintaining the quality of biopharmaceuticals and research outcomes.
Market Competition: Intense competition among mycoplasma detection system providers fosters innovation and drives product development, benefiting end-users.
Cost-Effective Solutions: The market is witnessing a demand for cost-effective mycoplasma detection systems, particularly in academic and research settings. Suppliers offering affordable yet reliable solutions gain a competitive edge.
International Collaboration: Collaboration among research institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, and testing system manufacturers facilitates the development of standardized testing protocols and best practices.
Supply Chain Resilience: Ensuring a resilient supply chain for mycoplasma detection reagents and equipment is crucial to meeting the increasing demand, particularly during global health events.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market size was valued at around USD 0.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): In March 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading life sciences company, acquired the assets of BD’s Advanced Bioprocessing business. This strategic move bolstered Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in the field of bioproduction, including mycoplasma detection technologies.
D) Lonza Group Acquires Vivante GMP Solutions: In October 2020, Lonza Group, a global leader in life sciences, completed the acquisition of Vivante GMP Solutions, a provider of mycoplasma testing services and technology. This acquisition strengthened Lonza’s offerings in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing.
E) Increased Awareness of Contamination Risks: The pandemic underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of cell cultures and biopharmaceutical products. Researchers and manufacturers became more aware of the risks of contamination, including mycoplasma. As a result, there has been an increased focus on routine testing using mycoplasma detection systems to prevent contamination.
F) Accelerated Technological Advancements: The urgency of the pandemic accelerated research and development efforts in the life sciences and diagnostics sectors. This led to innovations in mycoplasma detection technologies, such as the development of more rapid and sensitive testing methods.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America, particularly the United States and Canada, boasts a significant share in the mycoplasma detection market. This prominence is attributed to a robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, extensive research and development activities, and stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, the region’s focus on biopharmaceutical production fuels the demand for mycoplasma testing to ensure product quality and safety.
Europe: Europe is another prominent player in the mycoplasma detection market, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading the way. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a thriving biopharmaceutical sector. The stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of biologics contribute to the adoption of mycoplasma testing solutions.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, and India, is witnessing substantial growth in mycoplasma detection. The increasing presence of biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and contract manufacturing facilities drives demand. Additionally, government initiatives to support biotechnology research and development further bolster market growth.
Latin America: Latin America is emerging as a promising market for mycoplasma detection, mainly due to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and rising research activities. Brazil and Mexico are key contributors to the regional market.
Key Players
InvivoGen
Lonza
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Bionique Testing Laboratories LLC
ATCC
Norgen Biotek Corp.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Charles River Laboratories
Others
The Global Mycoplasma Detection System Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Instruments
Kits & Reagents
PCR Assays
Nucleic Acid Detection Kits
Stains
Elimination Kits
Standards & Controls
Others
Services
By Technology
PCR
ELISA
Direct Assay
Indirect Assay
Microbial Culture Techniques
Enzymatic Methods
By Application
Cell Line Testing
Virus Testing
End of Production Cells Testing
Others
By End-use
Academic Research Institutes
Cell Banks
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
