Ellisys and Novel Bits LLC Enter Partnership for New Bluetooth Low Energy Training Program
Integration of Industry-Leading Protocol Analysis Tools to Add Real-World Component to CurriculumPHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellisys, a leading worldwide provider of protocol test, analysis, and qualification solutions for Bluetooth®, Universal Serial Bus (USB), and other wired and wireless technologies, along with Novel Bits LLC, the leading learning resource for Bluetooth LE Technology, today announced a partnership agreement that defines cooperation on a new training program for corporate customers worldwide. Participants in the Novel Bits Bluetooth LE Mastery Training Program will be provided instruction over multiple tracks, including one on the use of Ellisys protocol analysis tools, a standard in the Bluetooth development community. These protocol analysis tools and the associated software will be available throughout the course to complement the instruction and provide expert insight into Bluetooth technologies and features. The program includes coverage of Bluetooth LE technology basics, an introduction to LE Audio, including Auracast™ broadcast audio, a review of emerging specifications, and effective and efficient use of Ellisys protocol analysis tools.
“We have collaborated with Novel Bits over the years on various projects and have recommended their training services to our customers, including their popular series of print and electronic books on Bluetooth LE technology,” said Mario Pasquali, Ellisys president and CEO. “Bluetooth LE is an amazingly extensible platform on which a variety of new features and use cases are emerging at high velocity. These include Bluetooth LE Audio, new and enhanced location services, electronic shelf labels for retail, mesh networking, and many others. These evolutions are diverse and complex, which makes technical training even more crucial to the success of any Bluetooth development team. We look forward to working with the Novel Bits team as our official Bluetooth LE training partner.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Ellisys, as we believe this collaboration will offer unparalleled value to our trainees," said Mohammad Afaneh, president of Novel Bits. "Gaining access to Ellisys' industry-leading analyzers will significantly enhance our hands-on training modules and provide our clients with an enriched learning experience."
Bluetooth LE Mastery Training Program
The Bluetooth LE Mastery Training Program is a practical in-person training program delivered at client facilities anywhere in the world. The program is crafted for a uniquely engaging experience focusing on hands-on learning and Bluetooth LE development to ensure embedded developers learn the technology in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. Training is divided into four tracks, including LE Audio Kickstarter, Bluetooth LE Foundations, Ellisys Bluetooth Mastery, and the Bluetooth LE Trailblazer. For more information, please contact Novel Bits at their website here.
Ellisys Protocol Test and Analysis Solutions
Ellisys Bluetooth test and analysis solutions are used by developers worldwide, including radio and controller manufacturers, IP companies, including software stack creators, makers of consumer electronics, medical device makers, cyber security services, automotive companies, test labs, and others. Solutions include the Ellisys Bluetooth Qualifier (EBQ) platform, and several protocol analyzer tools supporting both Bluetooth radio types – Low Energy and Classic (BR/EDR). EBQ is a comprehensive qualification, validation, and development system for Bluetooth technology, targeting the behaviors of the lower communications layers, including implementation of more than two thousand test cases defined by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). Ellisys protocol analyzers include the ubiquitous Tracker™, Explorer™, and Vanguard™ systems, each offering deep features sets designed to meet a variety of customer requirements.
About Ellisys
Ellisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi®, Ultra-Wideband, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C®, DisplayPort™, and Thunderbolt™ technologies. More information is available on www.ellisys.com.
About Novel Bits LLC
Novel Bits is the leading provider of Bluetooth LE training, education, and online resources. Since its founding in 2015, Novel Bits has helped tens of thousands of developers worldwide understand Bluetooth LE technology and develop Bluetooth LE applications faster through the company's online and in-person training services. More information is available at www.novelbits.io.
