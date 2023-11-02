[Latest] Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 5.1 Billion By 2032
The Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market was at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 5.1 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 6.2%, 2023 - 2032.
The Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market was estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.2%, 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market: Overview
Automatic and smart pet feeders have become essential for pet owners, offering features that allow for scheduled feeding, portion control, and remote monitoring of pets. These devices cater to various pet types, with a particular focus on dogs and cats.
Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market: Growth Drivers
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Rising Pet Ownership: The global increase in pet ownership, particularly dogs and cats, has created a robust demand for automatic and smart pet feeders. As more households welcome pets, the need for convenient feeding solutions has expanded.
Busy Lifestyles: Modern lifestyles often include busy work schedules, travel, and other commitments that can disrupt regular pet feeding. Automatic and smart feeders provide a solution by allowing pet owners to schedule and monitor meals remotely.
Health and Nutrition Awareness: Pet owners are increasingly conscious of their pets’ health and nutrition. Smart pet feeders offer portion control and customized feeding schedules, promoting balanced diets and preventing overfeeding.
Smart Home Integration: The trend of smart homes and IoT (Internet of Things) has extended to pet care. Smart pet feeders are now integrated into connected home systems, allowing for seamless control and monitoring via mobile apps and voice assistants.
Peace of Mind: Smart pet feeders often include camera features, enabling pet owners to visually check on their pets and ensure they are eating well, even when away from home. This added peace of mind is a significant driver for the market.
Online Retail Dominance: The convenience of online shopping has propelled the automatic and smart pet feeder market. Pet owners can easily browse a wide range of products, compare features, and make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market size was valued at around USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) PetSafe Acquiring SmartFeeder Makers: PetSafe, a leading pet product manufacturer, has made several acquisitions in the smart pet feeder market. They acquired companies specializing in automatic and smart feeders, allowing them to enhance their product portfolio.
D) Petnet by Petco: Petco, a prominent pet retailer, acquired Petnet, a company known for its smart pet feeder technology. This move allowed Petco to offer innovative pet care solutions to its customers and strengthen its presence in the smart pet product market.
E) E-commerce Adoption: As people turned to online shopping for their pet care needs, the market for automatic and smart pet feeders thrived, with pet owners embracing the convenience of e-commerce.
F) Health and Wellness Focus: Pet owners became increasingly concerned about their pets’ health and nutrition during the pandemic, making features like portion control and regulated feeding times highly appealing in smart feeders.
Regional Landscape
North America: The North American region, particularly the United States and Canada, is a significant market for automatic and smart pet feeders. High pet ownership rates, busy lifestyles, and a tech-savvy consumer base drive the demand for these devices. The region is characterized by a strong emphasis on pet well-being and a willingness to invest in pet care technology.
Europe: Western European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Nordic countries, have a well-established market for pet feeders. These countries have a strong pet culture, and pet owners are increasingly adopting smart devices to care for their pets. The market is also driven by the growing trend of pet humanization.
Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific, led by countries like China and Japan, is an emerging market for automatic and smart pet feeders. As pet ownership increases in the region, particularly in urban areas, the demand for convenient pet care solutions is growing. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of smaller pet breeds.
Latin America: In countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, the market for pet feeders is gradually expanding, driven by a rising middle class with disposable income and a growing awareness of pet health and well-being. Smart pet feeders are gaining popularity, especially among tech enthusiasts.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East, with countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is seeing a rise in pet ownership and an increased demand for smart pet feeders. As more households have pets and face busy lifestyles, there is a growing need for automated solutions to care for pets.
Oceania: Australia and New Zealand have a mature pet care market. Smart pet feeders are popular among pet owners in these countries who value convenience and pet well-being. The region’s high pet ownership rate and urbanization contribute to the demand for such devices.
Rest of the World: In regions where pet ownership is on the rise, there is potential for growth in the smart pet feeder market. These regions include parts of South Asia, Africa, and South America.
Regional market dynamics can also be influenced by factors such as the availability of high-speed internet, smartphone penetration, cultural attitudes toward pet ownership, and the level of disposable income in a given area. Additionally, local regulations and the availability of distribution and retail networks can impact market penetration.
Key Players
Petnet
PetSafe
SureFeed
PetKit
Petcube
Feed and Go
HoneyGuaridan
Arf Pets
Iseebiz
PetWant
Others
The Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Automatic Feeders
Smart Feeders
By Pet Type
Dogs
Cats
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
