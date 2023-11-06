Essex County Resident Awarded $200,000 in Medication Error Settlement
Mark W. Morris, Esq., personal injury attorney at Clark Law Firm P.C. obtains $200,000 for Essex County resident in medication error settlement.
This settlement underscores the importance of accountability in pharmaceutical care and our firm's relentless pursuit of justice for those harmed by professional negligence.”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Law Firm P.C. announces a settlement achieved for a client who was erroneously dispensed the wrong medication by a local pharmacy, leading to severe health complications. The Clark Law Firm’s unwavering pursuit of justice not only resulted in a $200,000 settlement but also highlighted their fervent dedication to securing justice for the injured in the Garden State.
— Mark W. Morris, Esq.
Background of the Case
In the summer of 2016, a 28-year-old Essex County woman was prescribed Zoloft, an anti-depressant, by her physician to facilitate a transition off her existing medication. However, due to a pharmacy error, she was inadvertently dispensed Seroquel, an anti-psychotic drug, while already on similar medication.
Consequences of the Pharmacy Error
The error, which was compounded by unclear labeling on the bottle led the woman to unknowingly consume the wrong medication for approximately two weeks. This caused a severe reaction due to the unintended combination of anti-psychotic medications and abrupt discontinuation of her anti-depressant. She suffered from neuroleptic malignant syndrome, physical and neurological issues, and a reactivation of psychiatric conditions, along with other distressing symptoms.
Legal Representation and Settlement
A complaint was filed in June of 2018 in Essex County. Following lengthy litigation, the parties agreed to mediate the matter with the Honorable Kenneth J. Grispin, J.S.C. (Ret.). Docket No.: ESX-L-004230-18.
Attorney Mark W. Morris, Esq., who was representing the victim, emphasized the critical role of pharmacists in patient care and the severe consequences when they fail to adhere to the standards of their profession. Following mediation, the case was resolved for $200,000, highlighting the gravity of the negligence and the resultant distress suffered by the patient.
Clark Law Firm P.C. Statement
Mark W. Morris, Esq., shared, "Pharmacists hold a position of trust, especially for those battling illnesses and relying on their expertise. This settlement underscores the importance of accountability in pharmaceutical care and our firm's relentless pursuit of justice for those harmed by professional negligence."
Seeking Legal Assistance
If you have been injured due to someone else’s negligence or need legal assistance, contact Clark Law Firm P.C. at 1-877-841-8855 to discuss your matter confidentially with a New Jersey injury lawyer.
