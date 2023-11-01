Israel and Palestine’s Existential War

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – Since the massacre committed by Hamas on October 7, the full scale and scope of which is still grindingly coming to light weeks later, Israeli leaders and media have turned to extreme rhetoric to convey the horrors of entire families being burned alive in their homes, parents being shot in front of their children, babies kidnapped. Hamas is being referred to regularly on Israeli TV as Nazis. Israeli liberal mainstream columnist Nadav Eyal referred to the Hamas attack as “an attempt at targeted ethnic cleansing and genocide.” Israel’s daily Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper website has a banner across its homepage that reads, “The War Over Our Home.”

On October 25, in one of his only public appearances since the war began, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who unlike Israel’s top military brass has conspicuously not taken responsibility for his role in the failure to protect Israeli citizens, said, “We are in the midst of a campaign for our existence.” He also referred to it as Israel’s second war of independence.

Despite many Israelis’ disdain for Netanyahu, most do not believe his words are hyperbole. A vast majority see this as a war for Israel’s existence and are convinced the only way forward is by eliminating Hamas. The problem is that no one knows exactly how to achieve that, and many conflate Hamas with the Palestinian population of Gaza, if not beyond. As one right-wing think-tanker put it, “an entire generation living in Gaza today was raised on Hamas’ ideology.”

Several Israeli commentators have suggested Gazans be incentivized to emigrate. This is also a sentiment I’ve heard expressed by settlers about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Netanyahu has reportedly lobbied for the World Bank to write off Egyptian debts in exchange for the country opening its border to displaced Gaza refugees, and the Israeli Intelligence Ministry has recommended the forced transfer of all Gaza residents to the Sinai Peninsula.

Some of this rhetoric is clearly and dangerously being weaponized to justify Israel’s military response, which has already killed over 8,000 Palestinians—over 3,500 of them children—in relentless airstrikes that appear more adept at destroying Gaza than Hamas. “It’s either us or them,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

For Palestinians, this is also an existential crisis, probably more than any other moment that has come before it, apart from 1948 itself. Many Palestinians and their supporters’ view is that whatever Hamas’s methods, it did what it did as part of Palestinian resistance to permanent occupation. Some consider every Israeli civilian a legitimate target.

The term #GazaGenocide has been invoked on social media and in protests around the world against Israel’s actions, intended to provoke alarm and objection to Israel’s large-scale killing of civilians from the air. Palestinian journalists, activists, and residents of Israel and the occupied territories are saying this is another Nakba or the continuation of it (the “catastrophe” of the 1948 war, when 700,000 Palestinians became refugees).

Their fears are not unfounded. The term “Nakba” had been thrown around openly by Israeli politicians and journalists well before October 7, and even more so now, with some calling for Gaza to be wiped off the face of the Earth. The bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and admission by the IDF they are going for “damage” and not “precision,” is what is known as the “Dahiya doctrine,” employed by Israel in the Lebanese neighborhood of the same name in 2006, as part of a tactic to combat guerrilla terror groups by destroying the civilian infrastructure in which they operate. It has been used increasingly in Gaza since 2009’s Operation Cast Lead, which left 1,400 Palestinians dead. In the 2014 Israel-Gaza war, over 2,000 were killed and over 100,000 Palestinians were left homeless, and thus far in this war, 45 per cent of housing units have already been destroyed or damaged.

What is at stake in this war cannot be overstated, not just for Israelis and Palestinians, but for the whole region and to an extent the world. Despite the creeping Israeli ground invasion that has commenced, it is apparent that Israel does not have an endgame and that it cannot rely solely on its military might. Hamas, which is holding over 200 Israelis hostage, is not backing down while the people of Gaza are being killed, and Hamas rockets continue to terrorize a large portion of the country. The Israeli practice of dropping bombs on densely populated neighborhoods and targeted assassinations of Hamas officials, even if likely to be much more comprehensive this time around, is not expected to bring about a different or at least a definitive result, particularly if compounded by the continued rejection of any political solution that involves an end to its hold on occupied territory.